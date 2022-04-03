Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Reading WomenReading Women0

Chelsea Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 16Eriksson
  • 7Carter
  • 17Fleming
  • 5Ingle
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 11Reiten
  • 9England
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 18Mjelde
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 35Thompson

Reading Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 11Harding
  • 5Evans
  • 14Cooper
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 9Eikeland
  • 4Peplow
  • 6Rose
  • 23Rowe

Substitutes

  • 10Dowie
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 51Troelsgaard
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Reading Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bethany England.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Reading Women 0. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bethany England with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

  15. Post update

    Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1814224874144
2Arsenal Women18134150104043
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178451913628
6Brighton Women1981102027-725
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women197392030-1024
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

