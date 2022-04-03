Chelsea Women v Reading Women

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Reading Women 0.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Musovic
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 16Eriksson
- 7Carter
- 17Fleming
- 5Ingle
- 22Cuthbert
- 11Reiten
- 9England
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 18Mjelde
- 21Charles
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 35Thompson
Reading Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 11Harding
- 5Evans
- 14Cooper
- 28Woodham
- 12Harries
- 9Eikeland
- 4Peplow
- 6Rose
- 23Rowe
Substitutes
- 10Dowie
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bethany England.
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Reading Women 0. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bethany England with a headed pass.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a cross.
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).
Attempt saved. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.