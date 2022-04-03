Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women5

Leicester City Women 0-5 Arsenal Women: Vivianne Miedema shines as Gunners go top

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema scores against Leicester
Four of Arsenal's goals came in the second half

Vivianne Miedema scored twice as Arsenal bounced back from their Champions League exit by thrashing Leicester to return to the top of the Women's Super League.

Beth Mead opened the scoring in the first half with a volley before Arsenal ran riot after the break at the King Power Stadium.

Miedema swept home a second and stabbed in a third before Ashleigh Plumptre turned a cross into her own net.

Tobin Heath bundled in a fifth late on.

It was the perfect response to Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg in midweek, which saw them exit the Champions League at the quarter-final stage with a 3-1 aggregate loss.

That means their focus can now switch to winning the WSL, and they made a statement to second-placed Chelsea with a resounding win.

Arsenal could have won by an even bigger margin, but Esmee de Graaf produced a stunning goal-line clearance from Mead's shot early in the second half.

Chelsea, who trail Arsenal by two points, host Reading at 18:45 BST on Sunday.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Lambourne
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 12Goodwin
  • 3TierneyBooked at 38mins
  • 18Barker
  • 27O'BrienBooked at 57mins
  • 16Gregory
  • 7FlintSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 10Devlin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 24Boddy
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 48Harris

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-MoyBooked at 12mins
  • 15McCabeBooked at 15minsSubstituted forCatleyat 62'minutes
  • 9Mead
  • 13Wälti
  • 10LittleSubstituted forMaanumat 62'minutes
  • 19FoordSubstituted forHeathat 80'minutes
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 80'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forParrisat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 14Parris
  • 16Maritz
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye
  • 77Heath
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home1
Away30
Shots on Target
Home0
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away17
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Paige Bailey-Gayle (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Barker.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobin Heath.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

  8. Post update

    Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Esmee de Graaf.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Williamson.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Esmee de Graaf.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leah Williamson.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 5. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Tobin Heath replaces Caitlin Foord.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Vivianne Miedema.

  19. Goal!

    Own Goal by Ashleigh Plumptre, Leicester City Women. Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women18134150104043
2Chelsea Women1713224774041
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178541912729
6Brighton Women1981102027-725
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1953111232-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

