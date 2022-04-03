Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Four of Arsenal's goals came in the second half

Vivianne Miedema scored twice as Arsenal bounced back from their Champions League exit by thrashing Leicester to return to the top of the Women's Super League.

Beth Mead opened the scoring in the first half with a volley before Arsenal ran riot after the break at the King Power Stadium.

Miedema swept home a second and stabbed in a third before Ashleigh Plumptre turned a cross into her own net.

Tobin Heath bundled in a fifth late on.

It was the perfect response to Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg in midweek, which saw them exit the Champions League at the quarter-final stage with a 3-1 aggregate loss.

That means their focus can now switch to winning the WSL, and they made a statement to second-placed Chelsea with a resounding win.

Arsenal could have won by an even bigger margin, but Esmee de Graaf produced a stunning goal-line clearance from Mead's shot early in the second half.

Chelsea, who trail Arsenal by two points, host Reading at 18:45 BST on Sunday.