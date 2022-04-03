Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 5.
Vivianne Miedema scored twice as Arsenal bounced back from their Champions League exit by thrashing Leicester to return to the top of the Women's Super League.
Beth Mead opened the scoring in the first half with a volley before Arsenal ran riot after the break at the King Power Stadium.
Miedema swept home a second and stabbed in a third before Ashleigh Plumptre turned a cross into her own net.
Tobin Heath bundled in a fifth late on.
It was the perfect response to Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg in midweek, which saw them exit the Champions League at the quarter-final stage with a 3-1 aggregate loss.
That means their focus can now switch to winning the WSL, and they made a statement to second-placed Chelsea with a resounding win.
Arsenal could have won by an even bigger margin, but Esmee de Graaf produced a stunning goal-line clearance from Mead's shot early in the second half.
Chelsea, who trail Arsenal by two points, host Reading at 18:45 BST on Sunday.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Lambourne
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 12Goodwin
- 3TierneyBooked at 38mins
- 18Barker
- 27O'BrienBooked at 57mins
- 16Gregory
- 7FlintSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 10Devlin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 24Boddy
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 48Harris
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-MoyBooked at 12mins
- 15McCabeBooked at 15minsSubstituted forCatleyat 62'minutes
- 9Mead
- 13Wälti
- 10LittleSubstituted forMaanumat 62'minutes
- 19FoordSubstituted forHeathat 80'minutes
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 80'minutes
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forParrisat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 14Parris
- 16Maritz
- 18Williams
- 20Boye
- 77Heath
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away17
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 5.
Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Paige Bailey-Gayle (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Barker.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobin Heath.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Esmee de Graaf.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Williamson.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Esmee de Graaf.
Attempt saved. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leah Williamson.
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 5. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Tobin Heath replaces Caitlin Foord.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Own Goal by Ashleigh Plumptre, Leicester City Women. Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris.