Match ends, Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Birmingham City pretty much ended any lingering hopes West Bromwich Albion might have had of making the Championship play-offs as they beat ex-Blues boss Steve Bruce's Baggies.
In a desperately poor derby, the only goal of the game came from the penalty spot, from on-loan Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.
And that ended a sorry run for Blues against their neighbours.
Birmingham had not beaten Albion in nine attempts since Bruce himself was City manager with two Gary McSheffrey goals in a 2-0 win back in October 2006.
But it took a moment of Albion madness on 67 minutes to gift a goal to a Blues side who had not won, or even scored, in three matches.
Onel Hernandez went haring after Juninho Bacuna's searching long ball down the right, pursued by Albion left-back Conor Townsend.
Hernandez got there first and attempted to hook over a first-time cross, but Townsend instinctively flung out his right arm, the ball hit it and referee Dean Whitestone gave the penalty.
Taylor walked slowly one step at a time to the spot before despatching a superbly struck right-foot shot to Albion keeper Sam Johnstone's right.
That ended listless Albion's four-game unbeaten run on a cold, miserable day when they could not manage a single effort on target.
Blues' only other on-target shot on an afternoon best forgotten was a long-range 52nd-minute effort from Bacuna that was hit hard and low but was well held by Johnstone.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Etheridge
- 2Colin
- 4Roberts
- 50Gordon
- 25Hernández
- 21BacunaBooked at 85minsSubstituted forSunjicat 85'minutes
- 20Gardner
- 3Pedersen
- 7ChongSubstituted forRichardsat 56'minutes
- 9Hogan
- 33TaylorBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Woods
- 8Richards
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Bela
- 24Graham
- 27Trueman
- 34Sunjic
West Brom
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 16Clarke
- 2Furlong
- 29Gardner-HickmanSubstituted forDianganaat 60'minutes
- 8LivermoreBooked at 75mins
- 27Mowatt
- 3TownsendSubstituted forReachat 76'minutes
- 7Robinson
- 18GrantSubstituted forCarrollat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4O'Shea
- 11Diangana
- 14Molumby
- 15Carroll
- 20Reach
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 17,936
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Taylor Richards (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.
Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).
Nico Gordon (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Lyle Taylor because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.
Substitution, Birmingham City. Ivan Sunjic replaces Juninho Bacuna.
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.
Sure BCFC have managed to survive the drop - again - but what's the point?
They're a team of woefully limited talent having made no progress in any aspect at all over at least the last 5 seasons, playing in a decrepit stadium followed by folk who think they're extras in Peaky Blinders.
Not a shot on target and dire football .
Keep using the long throw towel
Furlong.😁
Blues got the break and Albion didn't.
Steve Bruce not for me.
Dreadful season for Albion, top through bottom of the club.
Need goalscorers and playmaker through the door, too much dead wood.
No parachute payment-inspired bounce back this season WBA.