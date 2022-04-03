Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City1West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Birmingham City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion - Lyle Taylor's penalty beats Steve Bruce's Baggies

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at St Andrew's

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments29

Lyle Taylor's penalty was his fourth goal since joining Blues on loan from Nottingham Forest in January
Birmingham City pretty much ended any lingering hopes West Bromwich Albion might have had of making the Championship play-offs as they beat ex-Blues boss Steve Bruce's Baggies.

In a desperately poor derby, the only goal of the game came from the penalty spot, from on-loan Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.

And that ended a sorry run for Blues against their neighbours.

Birmingham had not beaten Albion in nine attempts since Bruce himself was City manager with two Gary McSheffrey goals in a 2-0 win back in October 2006.

But it took a moment of Albion madness on 67 minutes to gift a goal to a Blues side who had not won, or even scored, in three matches.

Onel Hernandez went haring after Juninho Bacuna's searching long ball down the right, pursued by Albion left-back Conor Townsend.

Hernandez got there first and attempted to hook over a first-time cross, but Townsend instinctively flung out his right arm, the ball hit it and referee Dean Whitestone gave the penalty.

Taylor walked slowly one step at a time to the spot before despatching a superbly struck right-foot shot to Albion keeper Sam Johnstone's right.

That ended listless Albion's four-game unbeaten run on a cold, miserable day when they could not manage a single effort on target.

Blues' only other on-target shot on an afternoon best forgotten was a long-range 52nd-minute effort from Bacuna that was hit hard and low but was well held by Johnstone.

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 4Roberts
  • 50Gordon
  • 25Hernández
  • 21BacunaBooked at 85minsSubstituted forSunjicat 85'minutes
  • 20Gardner
  • 3Pedersen
  • 7ChongSubstituted forRichardsat 56'minutes
  • 9Hogan
  • 33TaylorBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Woods
  • 8Richards
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Bela
  • 24Graham
  • 27Trueman
  • 34Sunjic

West Brom

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Furlong
  • 29Gardner-HickmanSubstituted forDianganaat 60'minutes
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 75mins
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3TownsendSubstituted forReachat 76'minutes
  • 7Robinson
  • 18GrantSubstituted forCarrollat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 15Carroll
  • 20Reach
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
17,936

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

  6. Post update

    Taylor Richards (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).

  11. Post update

    Nico Gordon (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Lyle Taylor because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Ivan Sunjic replaces Juninho Bacuna.

  15. Booking

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Robinson with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

  20. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by crossbat, today at 17:54

    So, the Donkey Derby serves up unwatchable dross yet again. Two garbage sides going through the motions in a half empty, crumbling stadium. A sporting humiliation for the great city of Birmingham. Dear oh dear.

  • Comment posted by richieroe, today at 17:51

    Why would anyone pay £30 + and give up 3 hours of a Sunday to suffer that dross?
    Sure BCFC have managed to survive the drop - again - but what's the point?

    They're a team of woefully limited talent having made no progress in any aspect at all over at least the last 5 seasons, playing in a decrepit stadium followed by folk who think they're extras in Peaky Blinders.

  • Comment posted by playerandref1964-1991, today at 17:51

    Another Brucie Bonus 😅😅
    Not a shot on target and dire football .
    Keep using the long throw towel
    Furlong.😁

  • Comment posted by bcfczulu, today at 17:50

    Worrying time's for both clubs Albion should be alot better, just normal for blues happy with 3 points

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 17:49

    It was never going to be a brilliant game, baggies had some slick passing but couldn't penetrate, blues had great willing but lacked a bit of quality. Unlucky penalty, but was a penalty and well taken. Think blues deserved the win, but would understand aggrieved baggies fans.

  • Comment posted by Sludgy65, today at 17:49

    Utter garbage. This Championship is soo poor its unreal. All the teams that go up will come straight down. Football needs a good look at itself

    • Reply posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 17:53

      Yorkyterrier replied:
      Sounds like sour grapes.

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 17:48

    What a game! Pure 18 carat dross. Both teams could have been playing until Christmas and they wouldn't have scored from open play.

  • Comment posted by they dont like it up em, today at 17:47

    No shots on target,.Agent Bruce strikes again..😂 mustn’t Gwumble!

  • Comment posted by goodnight, today at 17:45

    WBA started the season ok, nestling in the top 2, but January 4 points out of 6 games and Feb 3 points from 5 games, I don't think you can blame Bruce he arrived after the rot had already set in and the transfer was closed and obviously long ongoing issues behind closed doors.

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 17:41

    I thought we were bad - not bad - but just normal but the Baggies were just lifeless and nothing about them and were shocking - I'll take the three points and look to my lamb dinner - playing three o clock on a Sunday afternoon is pretty dire and shows the lack of professionalism within the West Midlands police Force that they can't have two local derbies on other sides of the Midlands on same day

  • Comment posted by KhanDjarin, today at 17:40

    Not the prettiest of games, but a win is a win and an overdue victory against West Brom makes it sweeter. As long as we do not have another season of final game drama, then I cannot moan.

  • Comment posted by Steve , today at 17:36

    As usual the baggies were absolute ####. SB needs to get rid of this squad and start afresh next season. Been following the baggies since 1967 and this has got to be the worst squad I've ever seen at this club

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 17:41

      Matt replied:
      You'll need a new manager first. Won't be going anywhere but downwards with Steve 3 days a week off Bruce in charge

  • Comment posted by Oakers, today at 17:36

    Blues just about deserved it. Albion not a shot on target…poor game overall.

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 17:36

    A very fine weekend concludes. Villa put to tge sword. Walsall lose. Albion lose. Think I'll stop out for a few more beers !

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 17:48

      Hard Labour replied:
      Hurry up and finish your cans. If they lock the park gates you'll have to sleep on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 17:36

    Baggies have gone from bad to worse in recent seasons. Steve Bruce???? What were they thinking when they appointed that chump.

  • Comment posted by Top, today at 17:32

    Albion and Blues were rubbish.

    Blues got the break and Albion didn't.

    Steve Bruce not for me.

    Dreadful season for Albion, top through bottom of the club.

    Need goalscorers and playmaker through the door, too much dead wood.

    • Reply posted by KhanDjarin, today at 17:37

      KhanDjarin replied:
      Agreed. We (Blues) did not play brilliantly by any means, but three points on the board and that is what counts. Bruce is way past it, and you should be looking to get rid of some of those players on the pitch today. They were pants.

  • Comment posted by Jon A, today at 17:32

    What a beautiful penalty.

  • Comment posted by Westwood , today at 17:31

    Yo Gorra loff ay ya UTW 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:30

    Lyle Taylor doing the mighty Forest a favour.

    No parachute payment-inspired bounce back this season WBA.

    • Reply posted by Top, today at 17:34

      Top replied:
      Forest jealousy towards Albion.

      Will still be in the championship next season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham38248692326080
2Bournemouth37219762332972
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton3918101158441464
5Middlesbrough381881252401262
6Blackburn4017111251411062
7Nottm Forest3717101057362161
8Sheff Utd3917101252411161
9QPR39178145450459
10Millwall391513114138358
11Coventry391511135148356
12West Brom391412134237554
13Stoke391410154944552
14Blackpool381410144345-252
15Preston391215124045-551
16Swansea38149154552-751
17Cardiff39137194560-1546
18Birmingham401112174358-1545
19Bristol City40128205172-2144
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading39117214574-2934
22Barnsley39611222955-2629
23Derby401213153945-628
24Peterborough3968253280-4826
View full Championship table

