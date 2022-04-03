Last updated on .From the section Championship

Lyle Taylor's penalty was his fourth goal since joining Blues on loan from Nottingham Forest in January

Birmingham City pretty much ended any lingering hopes West Bromwich Albion might have had of making the Championship play-offs as they beat ex-Blues boss Steve Bruce's Baggies.

In a desperately poor derby, the only goal of the game came from the penalty spot, from on-loan Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.

And that ended a sorry run for Blues against their neighbours.

Birmingham had not beaten Albion in nine attempts since Bruce himself was City manager with two Gary McSheffrey goals in a 2-0 win back in October 2006.

But it took a moment of Albion madness on 67 minutes to gift a goal to a Blues side who had not won, or even scored, in three matches.

Onel Hernandez went haring after Juninho Bacuna's searching long ball down the right, pursued by Albion left-back Conor Townsend.

Hernandez got there first and attempted to hook over a first-time cross, but Townsend instinctively flung out his right arm, the ball hit it and referee Dean Whitestone gave the penalty.

Taylor walked slowly one step at a time to the spot before despatching a superbly struck right-foot shot to Albion keeper Sam Johnstone's right.

That ended listless Albion's four-game unbeaten run on a cold, miserable day when they could not manage a single effort on target.

Blues' only other on-target shot on an afternoon best forgotten was a long-range 52nd-minute effort from Bacuna that was hit hard and low but was well held by Johnstone.