Marc Guehi (centre) made his debut alongside Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell

England manager Gareth Southgate said Marc Guehi looked "really composed" on his international debut - but the Crystal Palace defender could not say the same for his family.

Guehi was one of three debutants in Saturday's 2-1 friendly victory over Switzerland.

The 21-year-old started alongside Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and was joined on the field by club-mate Tyrick Mitchell in the second half.

But he revealed after the game that his family had not been at Wembley to watch a "fantastically proud" moment.

"Sometimes they get a bit nervous so prefer to watch at home," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They definitely were tempted, but I know they are watching from afar and supporting me, and I always feel their love in my heart."

Guehi has played in all but one of Palace's 29 Premier League games this season, since joining the Eagles from Chelsea last summer.

And he said that helped him quickly acclimatise to international football.

"It helps that you are playing Premier League football week in, week out," he said.

"If you are constantly playing games at a high level it eases that transition a little bit, but it is still a really high level and you have to adapt.

"The team have made it easy for me in training, and the clear messages you get from the staff are fantastic. The senior players and everyone around us have helped us feel comfortable and be ourselves when we are playing."

Southgate said when he called Guehi up that he had been fast-tracked into the senior squad because of his fine form - and he again praised the Ivory Coast-born defender after Saturday's game.

"He's a player that doesn't necessarily grab your attention because he is always in the right position and he is so calm so you don't see the last-ditch challenges or the rash moments," said Southgate.

"I thought that was what he did today. Really composed with his defending and the ball."