England 2-1 Switzerland: 'Jordan Pickford shows why he remains number one'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments83

Phil Foden and Jordan Pickford
Jordan Pickford (right) won his 43rd England cap in the victory over Switzerland

Jordan Pickford's continued presence as England's first-choice goalkeeper is accompanied by regular noise about whether he deserves the loyalty of manager Gareth Southgate.

It is a debate brought into even sharper focus in a World Cup year, when every Southgate selection will come under close scrutiny as we build towards the tournament in Qatar in November and December.

The countdown is well and truly under way as Southgate finalises his plans and conducts experiments in this international break, with friendlies at Wembley against Switzerland, then Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

The emergence of Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal has placed renewed pressure on Pickford to keep performing, while Burnley's Nick Pope also has his supporters.

The bottom line, however, is Pickford remains Southgate's undisputed pick and deservedly so, even if the Everton keeper's detractors continue to look for faults in his game.

Under the radar, he has been consistent in a desperately mediocre Everton side since the second half of last season, and was one of England's outstanding performers in their run to their agonising Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

And here again, as England came from behind to beat Switzerland 2-1, Pickford showed exactly why Southgate is unmoved by questions about his goalkeeper.

Pickford excelled as England struggled to keep the Swiss at bay, producing a fine save from Granit Xhaka and an even better reflex stop to turn Fabian Frei's powerful close-range shot on to the bar - crucial in the context of the game as it prevented the visitors going two up.

He was also calm with ball at his feet and commanding in his area, drawing deserved post-match praise from his manager.

Opta statistics lend weight to Pickford's case, too. He has played 43 times for England, kept 20 clean sheets, and made no errors leading to goals.

Stats can be made to read different things, but these are a fair measure of the contribution he has made to the development of Southgate's side.

Development is what these two England friendlies are about, giving Southgate the chance to hand debuts to starters Kyle Walker-Peters and Marc Guehi, then Tyrick Mitchell as a second-half substitute.

But of the younger brigade, it was Conor Gallagher who made the biggest impression with a lively, confident performance as he carried his fine form at Crystal Palace, where he is on loan from Chelsea, to the international stage.

He was always demanding the ball, played a part in Luke Shaw's equaliser, and almost set up a goal for Harry Kane with a clever pass that saw the England captain's shot stopped by the face of Swiss keeper Jonas Omlin.

Conor Gallagher
Conor Gallagher made his England debut against San Marino in November

Gallagher is competing in a well-populated area of England's squad, but all he can do it force his way into Southgate's thoughts, and he certainly did that before he was replaced by Declan Rice just after the hour.

There is no doubt about Rice's place, as he showed when he came on. The West Ham captain is indispensable, as proved by an unconvincing performance in his absence.

And at the head of it all is captain Kane - now level with Sir Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals, only four behind record holder Wayne Rooney and right on course for his place in the history books. He may even be a record-breaker before the World Cup.

There will always be discussion around the relative merits of Kane's record compared to others as he now edges ahead of Gary Lineker - his tally helped by opponents such as San Marino, where he scored four.

No-one can argue, however, that he is one of Europe's premier strikers, and to score 49 goals in 68 appearances is a truly outstanding body of work against any opposition.

Kane dispatched the match-winning penalty with his usual aplomb, though Switzerland felt harshly treated by the VAR award of handball against Steven Zuber from Guehi's header following a corner.

The Swiss provided a decent test - they are 14th in the Fifa rankings and finished top of their World Cup group ahead of European champions Italy, who slipped into the play-offs and suffered humiliating defeat by North Macedonia.

Murat Yakin's men were the better side for almost the entire first half, but Southgate is simply looking for clues, confirmation and pointers to the future as England drive deep into a World Cup year.

And while the performance was patchy - the crowd even entering the last resort of Mexican waves and paper planes during times of torpor - this win served its purpose.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by bondi blue, today at 22:09

    Hys once praises Harry kane... statistics is good but he hardly scores in the finals or against the big guns

  • Comment posted by Kankurette, today at 22:06

    It helps that he doesn't have a steaming pile of failure in front of him when he plays for England.

  • Comment posted by Pam Lai, today at 22:04

    I didn’t watch the match tonight or read any of the reports.

    However I do know that Pickford was awful tonight and Southgate should have chosen the keeper from the club I support.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    It is Pickford this. Pickford that. Three cheers for Pickford. God almighty Southgate. Give Ramsdale a chance as he has had a better season so deserves to start against Ivory Coast

  • Comment posted by the sheriff , today at 22:00

    Southgate could win the World Cup and you’d still have the embarrassing, pathetic “Southgate out” brigade piping up on here. No one cares what you think

  • Comment posted by Drew, today at 21:58

    Here come all the clowns who think they know better, fake football fans 🤣

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 21:56

    Wales have the best international team, then Scotland, then England and the Nortern Ireland are much the same, things have changed over the past 4 years, some people here saying GS should play the fringe players, and they are correct, the problem is, which ones should be the fringe ones.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 21:56

    England are now the no 1 ranked team in the world wishing bodes very well indeed for the World Cup in Qatar. We just need to avoid injuries and we’ll have a good chance of winning it again. Well done chaps!!

    • Reply posted by Jake2703, today at 22:09

      Jake2703 replied:
      Belgium being the No1 ranked team for sometime hasn’t bode well for them.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:53

    No one should be denying Pickford is a good if not great shot stopper

    It's just I can't watch every time he goes to kick a back pass and I have 1 eye closed on every cross

    If you're not reliable at the basics you really can't be picked ever

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 21:55

      Quiverbow replied:
      But he is reliable.

  • Comment posted by ScottishNOTbritish, today at 21:52

    I'm glad that Pickford knows why he's number 1...because nobody else does!
    He swans about like the Big I Am 🙄.
    He makes Calamity Hugo at spurs look half decent!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:50

    Time for Ramsdale to be given a chance. We cant keep relying on Pickford

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 22:06

      Peter replied:
      Relegation Ramsdale. Went down with two teams, two seasons running. No thanks.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 21:49

    he's much better than varpool's keeper

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 21:46

    Can't stand the way JP tells everyone else to calm down with that annoying hand gesture. He's the one that chooses to punch the ball then do 3 back flips when he could easily catch. Or fumble the ball then do a Chun Li spinning bird kick on the opposition

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 21:49

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Couldn't agree more.
      I didn't watch the game but how is it possible for shaqiri to hit the front post direct from a corner?
      Surely that's down to Pickford not wanting anyone on the post?

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 21:43

    Agood game for Stones to miss. AWFUL

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 21:42

    Any chance GS could play Foden our greatest talent in MIDFIELD

  • Comment posted by Drew, today at 21:36

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by bloke, today at 21:36

    K Pickford is over excitable and not good enough to be England no 1

    • Reply posted by Astle2005, today at 21:41

      Astle2005 replied:
      Mate they don’t have Buffon or Schmeichel to call

  • Comment posted by kalista, today at 21:33

    Swiss could have been 3 up some great saves there.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport