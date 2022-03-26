International Friendlies
NetherlandsNetherlands4DenmarkDenmark2

Netherlands 4-2 Denmark: Christian Eriksen scores on Denmark return

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Christian Eriksen scores
Christian Eriksen scored his 37th international goal two minutes after coming off the bench

Christian Eriksen scored two minutes after coming off the bench on his Denmark return in their 4-2 friendly defeat by the Netherlands.

Eriksen was playing for his country for the first time since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last June.

The midfielder, who has since joined Premier League club Brentford, produced a terrific finish into the top corner.

And he could have had a second when he turned outside the area, but curled a superb strike against the post.

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn scored twice, with Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay also on the scoresheet, while Jannik Vestergaard netted Denmark's first goal.

But 30-year-old Eriksen emerged for his 110th cap as a second-half substitute to huge cheers from the crowd at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, home of his former club Ajax.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal was among those to clap Eriksen, who applauded the reception in return.

Just two minutes later he sent his team-mates and fans into raptures, rattling home a confident finish from Andreas Skov Olsen's cutback.

The Netherlands host Germany in a tasty friendly on Tuesday, while Denmark are at home against Serbia.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Flekken
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5AkéSubstituted forMalaciaat 76'minutes
  • 22Dumfries
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 21de Jong
  • 17Blind
  • 11Berghuis
  • 7BergwijnSubstituted forMalenat 77'minutes
  • 10DepaySubstituted forDanjumaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hateboer
  • 6Malacia
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 9Danjuma
  • 12Wijndal
  • 13Krul
  • 14Klaassen
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Clasie
  • 18Malen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 23Drommel

Denmark

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Andersen
  • 4Nelsson
  • 3VestergaardBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 77'minutes
  • 14BahSubstituted forKristensenat 45'minutes
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 8DelaneySubstituted forNørgaardat 24'minutes
  • 5MaehleSubstituted forat 88'minutes
  • 18LindstrømSubstituted forEriksenat 45'minutes
  • 20PoulsenSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 45'minutes
  • 19WindSubstituted forDolbergat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Maxsø
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Bruun Larsen
  • 10Eriksen
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 12Dolberg
  • 13Kristensen
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 16Iversen
  • 17Billing
  • 21Cornelius
  • 22Rønnow
Referee:
Lawrence Visser

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 4, Denmark 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 4, Denmark 2.

  3. Post update

    Donyell Malen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Mark Flekken.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Joakim Maehle went off injured after Denmark had used all subs.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Tyrell Malacia tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).

  13. Post update

    Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.

  15. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Jannik Vestergaard.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Donyell Malen replaces Steven Bergwijn.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Memphis Depay.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Tyrell Malacia replaces Nathan Aké.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th March 2022

Top Stories