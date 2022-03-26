Match ends, Netherlands 4, Denmark 2.
Christian Eriksen scored two minutes after coming off the bench on his Denmark return in their 4-2 friendly defeat by the Netherlands.
Eriksen was playing for his country for the first time since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last June.
The midfielder, who has since joined Premier League club Brentford, produced a terrific finish into the top corner.
And he could have had a second when he turned outside the area, but curled a superb strike against the post.
Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn scored twice, with Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay also on the scoresheet, while Jannik Vestergaard netted Denmark's first goal.
But 30-year-old Eriksen emerged for his 110th cap as a second-half substitute to huge cheers from the crowd at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, home of his former club Ajax.
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal was among those to clap Eriksen, who applauded the reception in return.
Just two minutes later he sent his team-mates and fans into raptures, rattling home a confident finish from Andreas Skov Olsen's cutback.
The Netherlands host Germany in a tasty friendly on Tuesday, while Denmark are at home against Serbia.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Flekken
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5AkéSubstituted forMalaciaat 76'minutes
- 22Dumfries
- 20Koopmeiners
- 21de Jong
- 17Blind
- 11Berghuis
- 7BergwijnSubstituted forMalenat 77'minutes
- 10DepaySubstituted forDanjumaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hateboer
- 6Malacia
- 8Wijnaldum
- 9Danjuma
- 12Wijndal
- 13Krul
- 14Klaassen
- 15de Roon
- 16Clasie
- 18Malen
- 19Weghorst
- 23Drommel
Denmark
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Andersen
- 4Nelsson
- 3VestergaardBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 77'minutes
- 14BahSubstituted forKristensenat 45'minutes
- 23Højbjerg
- 8DelaneySubstituted forNørgaardat 24'minutes
- 5MaehleSubstituted forat 88'minutes
- 18LindstrømSubstituted forEriksenat 45'minutes
- 20PoulsenSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 45'minutes
- 19WindSubstituted forDolbergat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Maxsø
- 7Jensen
- 9Bruun Larsen
- 10Eriksen
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Dolberg
- 13Kristensen
- 15Nørgaard
- 16Iversen
- 17Billing
- 21Cornelius
- 22Rønnow
- Referee:
- Lawrence Visser
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 4, Denmark 2.
Post update
Donyell Malen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark).
Post update
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
Post update
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Mark Flekken.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen.
Post update
Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).
Post update
Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joakim Maehle went off injured after Denmark had used all subs.
Post update
Offside, Netherlands. Tyrell Malacia tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).
Post update
Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark).
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Jannik Vestergaard.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Donyell Malen replaces Steven Bergwijn.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Memphis Depay.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Tyrell Malacia replaces Nathan Aké.
- Who were the greatest number 10s? Ranking the best players who wore the number
- Becoming Batman: Robert Pattinson reveals all about taking on the iconic role