Christian Eriksen scored his 37th international goal two minutes after coming off the bench

Christian Eriksen scored two minutes after coming off the bench on his Denmark return in their 4-2 friendly defeat by the Netherlands.

Eriksen was playing for his country for the first time since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last June.

The midfielder, who has since joined Premier League club Brentford, produced a terrific finish into the top corner.

And he could have had a second when he turned outside the area, but curled a superb strike against the post.

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn scored twice, with Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay also on the scoresheet, while Jannik Vestergaard netted Denmark's first goal.

But 30-year-old Eriksen emerged for his 110th cap as a second-half substitute to huge cheers from the crowd at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, home of his former club Ajax.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal was among those to clap Eriksen, who applauded the reception in return.

Just two minutes later he sent his team-mates and fans into raptures, rattling home a confident finish from Andreas Skov Olsen's cutback.

The Netherlands host Germany in a tasty friendly on Tuesday, while Denmark are at home against Serbia.