International Friendlies
NetherlandsNetherlands19:45DenmarkDenmark
Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Netherlands v Denmark

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Flekken
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 22Dumfries
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 21de Jong
  • 17Blind
  • 11Berghuis
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Hateboer
  • 6Malacia
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 9Danjuma
  • 12Wijndal
  • 13Krul
  • 14Klaassen
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Clasie
  • 18Malen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 23Drommel

Denmark

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Andersen
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 4Nelsson
  • 14Bah
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 8Delaney
  • 5Maehle
  • 18Lindstrøm
  • 19Wind
  • 20Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 6Maxsø
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Bruun Larsen
  • 10Eriksen
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 12Dolberg
  • 13Kristensen
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 16Iversen
  • 17Billing
  • 21Cornelius
  • 22Rønnow
Referee:
Lawrence Visser

Saturday 26th March 2022

