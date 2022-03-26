Netherlands v Denmark

NetherlandsNetherlands19:45DenmarkDenmark
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Flekken
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 22Dumfries
- 20Koopmeiners
- 21de Jong
- 17Blind
- 11Berghuis
- 7Bergwijn
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 2Hateboer
- 6Malacia
- 8Wijnaldum
- 9Danjuma
- 12Wijndal
- 13Krul
- 14Klaassen
- 15de Roon
- 16Clasie
- 18Malen
- 19Weghorst
- 23Drommel
Denmark
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Andersen
- 3Vestergaard
- 4Nelsson
- 14Bah
- 23Højbjerg
- 8Delaney
- 5Maehle
- 18Lindstrøm
- 19Wind
- 20Poulsen
Substitutes
- 6Maxsø
- 7Jensen
- 9Bruun Larsen
- 10Eriksen
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Dolberg
- 13Kristensen
- 15Nørgaard
- 16Iversen
- 17Billing
- 21Cornelius
- 22Rønnow
- Referee:
- Lawrence Visser
Match report will appear here...
