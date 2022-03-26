Match ends, Germany 2, Israel 0.
Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner scored as Germany beat Israel to make it eight wins in a row since manager Hansi Flick took charge.
Havertz opened the scoring with a header from a corner, his 14th goal for club and country this season, before Werner's near-post finish.
Substitute Thomas Muller missed a chance to extend the lead when his late penalty hit the post.
Israel's Yonatan Cohen's then saw his 94th-minute penalty saved.
It followed a challenge by Nico Schlotterbeck but keeper Kevin Trapp, who came on at the start of the second half, made a fine stop.
Germany have won all their games since last summer's European Championship.
At 0-0 Havertz was twice denied by keeper Ofir Marciano before putting his side on course for another victory.
Germany will look to make it nine wins in a row on Tuesday when they face the Netherlands in a heavyweight friendly in Amsterdam (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-4-2
- 22ter StegenSubstituted forTrappat 45'minutes
- 5Kehrer
- 16Tah
- 23Schlotterbeck
- 3RaumSubstituted forGünterat 63'minutes
- 7Draxler
- 15WeiglSubstituted forStachat 63'minutes
- 21GündoganSubstituted forMüllerat 45'minutes
- 14Musiala
- 11HavertzSubstituted forNmechaat 80'minutes
- 9WernerSubstituted forSanéat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 2Rüdiger
- 4Ginter
- 6Stach
- 8Nmecha
- 10Brandt
- 12Trapp
- 13Müller
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Henrichs
- 19Sané
- 20Günter
Israel
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Marciano
- 2Dasa
- 4Bitton
- 13Goldberg
- 12Menachem
- 6AvrahamSubstituted forKanichowskyat 45'minutes
- 8PeretzSubstituted forCohenat 84'minutes
- 16Abu FaniSubstituted forSafouriat 74'minutes
- 11SolomonSubstituted forGlazerat 63'minutes
- 10DabburSubstituted forHazizaat 74'minutes
- 15BariboSubstituted forDavidat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nitzan
- 3Glazer
- 5Baltaxa
- 7Safouri
- 9Haziza
- 14Cohen
- 17Kandil
- 19Kanichowsky
- 20Abu Abaid
- 21David
- 22Davidzada
- 23Glazer
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 2, Israel 0.
Post update
Penalty saved! Yonatan Cohen (Israel) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Israel. Yonatan Cohen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yonatan Cohen (Israel) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dolev Haziza following a fast break.
Post update
Anton Stach (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavriel Gilad Kanichowsky (Israel).
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (Germany).
Post update
Ramzi Safouri (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Germany 2, Israel 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) hits the right post with a right footed shot.
Post update
Penalty Germany. Lukas Nmecha draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Sun Menachem (Israel) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dolev Haziza (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavriel Gilad Kanichowsky.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Gavriel Gilad Kanichowsky.
Substitution
Substitution, Israel. Yonatan Cohen replaces Dor Peretz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Kai Havertz.
