Germany's last defeat came against England at last summer's European Championship

Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner scored as Germany beat Israel to make it eight wins in a row since manager Hansi Flick took charge.

Havertz opened the scoring with a header from a corner, his 14th goal for club and country this season, before Werner's near-post finish.

Substitute Thomas Muller missed a chance to extend the lead when his late penalty hit the post.

Israel's Yonatan Cohen's then saw his 94th-minute penalty saved.

It followed a challenge by Nico Schlotterbeck but keeper Kevin Trapp, who came on at the start of the second half, made a fine stop.

Germany have won all their games since last summer's European Championship.

At 0-0 Havertz was twice denied by keeper Ofir Marciano before putting his side on course for another victory.

Germany will look to make it nine wins in a row on Tuesday when they face the Netherlands in a heavyweight friendly in Amsterdam (19:45 BST).