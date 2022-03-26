International Friendlies
GermanyGermany2IsraelIsrael0

Germany 2-0 Israel: Goals from Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner clinch friendly win

Timo Werner scores for Germany against Israel in a friendly
Germany's last defeat came against England at last summer's European Championship

Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner scored as Germany beat Israel to make it eight wins in a row since manager Hansi Flick took charge.

Havertz opened the scoring with a header from a corner, his 14th goal for club and country this season, before Werner's near-post finish.

Substitute Thomas Muller missed a chance to extend the lead when his late penalty hit the post.

Israel's Yonatan Cohen's then saw his 94th-minute penalty saved.

It followed a challenge by Nico Schlotterbeck but keeper Kevin Trapp, who came on at the start of the second half, made a fine stop.

Germany have won all their games since last summer's European Championship.

At 0-0 Havertz was twice denied by keeper Ofir Marciano before putting his side on course for another victory.

Germany will look to make it nine wins in a row on Tuesday when they face the Netherlands in a heavyweight friendly in Amsterdam (19:45 BST).

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22ter StegenSubstituted forTrappat 45'minutes
  • 5Kehrer
  • 16Tah
  • 23Schlotterbeck
  • 3RaumSubstituted forGünterat 63'minutes
  • 7Draxler
  • 15WeiglSubstituted forStachat 63'minutes
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forMüllerat 45'minutes
  • 14Musiala
  • 11HavertzSubstituted forNmechaat 80'minutes
  • 9WernerSubstituted forSanéat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neuer
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 4Ginter
  • 6Stach
  • 8Nmecha
  • 10Brandt
  • 12Trapp
  • 13Müller
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Henrichs
  • 19Sané
  • 20Günter

Israel

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Marciano
  • 2Dasa
  • 4Bitton
  • 13Goldberg
  • 12Menachem
  • 6AvrahamSubstituted forKanichowskyat 45'minutes
  • 8PeretzSubstituted forCohenat 84'minutes
  • 16Abu FaniSubstituted forSafouriat 74'minutes
  • 11SolomonSubstituted forGlazerat 63'minutes
  • 10DabburSubstituted forHazizaat 74'minutes
  • 15BariboSubstituted forDavidat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nitzan
  • 3Glazer
  • 5Baltaxa
  • 7Safouri
  • 9Haziza
  • 14Cohen
  • 17Kandil
  • 19Kanichowsky
  • 20Abu Abaid
  • 21David
  • 22Davidzada
  • 23Glazer
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamIsrael
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Germany 2, Israel 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Germany 2, Israel 0.

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Yonatan Cohen (Israel) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) after a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Israel. Yonatan Cohen draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yonatan Cohen (Israel) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dolev Haziza following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Anton Stach (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gavriel Gilad Kanichowsky (Israel).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (Germany).

  10. Post update

    Ramzi Safouri (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Germany 2, Israel 0. Thomas Müller (Germany) hits the right post with a right footed shot.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Germany. Lukas Nmecha draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Sun Menachem (Israel) after a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dolev Haziza (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavriel Gilad Kanichowsky.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Gavriel Gilad Kanichowsky.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Israel. Yonatan Cohen replaces Dor Peretz.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Kai Havertz.

