Germany v Israel

First Half ends, Germany 2, Israel 0.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-4-2
- 22ter Stegen
- 5Kehrer
- 16Tah
- 23Schlotterbeck
- 3Raum
- 7Draxler
- 15Weigl
- 21Gündogan
- 14Musiala
- 11Havertz
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 2Rüdiger
- 4Ginter
- 6Stach
- 8Nmecha
- 10Brandt
- 12Trapp
- 13Müller
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Henrichs
- 19Sané
- 20Günter
Israel
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Marciano
- 2Dasa
- 4Bitton
- 13Goldberg
- 12Menachem
- 6Avraham
- 8Peretz
- 16Abu Fani
- 11Solomon
- 10Dabbur
- 15Baribo
Substitutes
- 1Nitzan
- 3Glazer
- 5Baltaxa
- 7Safouri
- 9Haziza
- 14Cohen
- 17Kandil
- 19Kanichowsky
- 20Abu Abaid
- 21David
- 22Davidzada
- 23Glazer
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Israel 0. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tai Baribo (Israel).
Goal!
Goal! Germany 1, Israel 0. Kai Havertz (Germany) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Raum with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Schlotterbeck.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Thilo Kehrer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Jonathan Tah tries a through ball, but David Raum is caught offside.
Post update
Thilo Kehrer (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but David Raum is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Post update
Mohammad Abu Fani (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julian Weigl (Germany).
