International Friendlies
GermanyGermany2IsraelIsrael0

Germany v Israel

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 5Kehrer
  • 16Tah
  • 23Schlotterbeck
  • 3Raum
  • 7Draxler
  • 15Weigl
  • 21Gündogan
  • 14Musiala
  • 11Havertz
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Neuer
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 4Ginter
  • 6Stach
  • 8Nmecha
  • 10Brandt
  • 12Trapp
  • 13Müller
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Henrichs
  • 19Sané
  • 20Günter

Israel

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Marciano
  • 2Dasa
  • 4Bitton
  • 13Goldberg
  • 12Menachem
  • 6Avraham
  • 8Peretz
  • 16Abu Fani
  • 11Solomon
  • 10Dabbur
  • 15Baribo

Substitutes

  • 1Nitzan
  • 3Glazer
  • 5Baltaxa
  • 7Safouri
  • 9Haziza
  • 14Cohen
  • 17Kandil
  • 19Kanichowsky
  • 20Abu Abaid
  • 21David
  • 22Davidzada
  • 23Glazer
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamIsrael
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home10
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Germany 2, Israel 0.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 2, Israel 0. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a cross following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tai Baribo (Israel).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 1, Israel 0. Kai Havertz (Germany) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Raum with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Schlotterbeck.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Thilo Kehrer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Jonathan Tah tries a through ball, but David Raum is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Thilo Kehrer (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but David Raum is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

  19. Post update

    Mohammad Abu Fani (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Julian Weigl (Germany).

