Dani Olmo's fifth goal for Spain secured victory over Albania

Dani Olmo scored a stoppage-time winner for Spain as they snatched victory over Albania at RCDE Stadium.

Substitute Myrto Uzuni thought he had secured a draw for the visitors after a fortuitous goal with their only shot on target five minutes from time.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring for Spain after 75 minutes.

The hosts dominated possession and deserved victory on the balance of play.

Albania may not have created many clear-cut chances but they carried a threat on the counter-attack while defending resolutely.

Southampton striker Broja led the line superbly. With half-time looming, he beat Pau Torres to the byeline and flashed the ball across goal, but it narrowly evaded his team-mates in the middle.

Pablo Sarabia went close just before the whistle, and following the restart fired over after Rodri forced a corner as the hosts looked to gain control.

It took 75 minutes, but Spain found the breakthrough when Torres lifted the ball over Etrict Berisha, who had pulled off a save to deny him moments earlier.

Uzuni pounced on an error by Brentford's David Raya, making his debut for Spain, to restore parity only for Olmo to deny Albania victory in the end.