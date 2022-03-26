Match ends, Spain 2, Albania 1.
Dani Olmo scored a stoppage-time winner for Spain as they snatched victory over Albania at RCDE Stadium.
Substitute Myrto Uzuni thought he had secured a draw for the visitors after a fortuitous goal with their only shot on target five minutes from time.
Ferran Torres opened the scoring for Spain after 75 minutes.
The hosts dominated possession and deserved victory on the balance of play.
Albania may not have created many clear-cut chances but they carried a threat on the counter-attack while defending resolutely.
Southampton striker Broja led the line superbly. With half-time looming, he beat Pau Torres to the byeline and flashed the ball across goal, but it narrowly evaded his team-mates in the middle.
Pablo Sarabia went close just before the whistle, and following the restart fired over after Rodri forced a corner as the hosts looked to gain control.
It took 75 minutes, but Spain found the breakthrough when Torres lifted the ball over Etrict Berisha, who had pulled off a save to deny him moments earlier.
Uzuni pounced on an error by Brentford's David Raya, making his debut for Spain, to restore parity only for Olmo to deny Albania victory in the end.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Raya
- 20Carvajal RamosSubstituted forAzpilicueta Tancoat 71'minutes
- 3García Martret
- 4Francisco Torres
- 17Alonso MendozaSubstituted forAlba Ramosat 64'minutes
- 9Páez GaviraSubstituted forSoler Barragánat 64'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 10González López
- 11Torres García
- 7Morata MartínSubstituted forPino Santosat 72'minutes
- 22Sarabia GarcíaSubstituted forOlmo Carvajalat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lynch Sánchez
- 2Azpilicueta Tanco
- 5Soler Barragán
- 6Llorente
- 8Koke
- 12Guillamón Sanmartín
- 14Laporte
- 18Alba Ramos
- 19Pino Santos
- 21Olmo Carvajal
- 23Simón Mendibil
Albania
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Berisha
- 2BalliuSubstituted forRoshiat 84'minutes
- 18Ismajli
- 15Kumbulla
- 6DjimsitiBooked at 44mins
- 4Hysaj
- 7Bare
- 8GjasulaSubstituted forRamadaniat 61'minutes
- 13LaçiSubstituted forAsllaniat 78'minutes
- 9BrojaSubstituted forManajat 84'minutes
- 16CikalleshiSubstituted forUzuniat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lenjani
- 5Hoxhallari
- 10Manaj
- 11Uzuni
- 12Kastrati
- 14Prenga
- 17Çekiçi
- 19Asllani
- 20Ramadani
- 21Roshi
- 22Vrioni
- 23Strakosha
- Referee:
- Trustin Farrugia Cann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 2, Albania 1.
Post update
Offside, Albania. Berat Djimsiti tries a through ball, but Rey Manaj is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 2, Albania 1. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Yeremi Pino (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).
Post update
Offside, Spain. Pau Torres tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Post update
Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Albania).
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, Albania 1. Myrto Uzuni (Albania) header from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Dani Olmo (Spain).
Post update
Ardian Ismajli (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Rey Manaj replaces Armando Broja.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Odise Roshi replaces Iván Balliu.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Kristjan Asllani replaces Qazim Laçi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marash Kumbulla (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Pau Torres.
Post update
Foul by Ferran Torres (Spain).
Post update
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, Albania 0. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yeremi Pino.
