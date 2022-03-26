International Friendlies
SpainSpain0AlbaniaAlbania0

Spain v Albania

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Raya
  • 20Carvajal Ramos
  • 3García Martret
  • 4Francisco Torres
  • 17Alonso Mendoza
  • 9Páez Gavira
  • 16Rodri
  • 10González López
  • 11Torres García
  • 7Morata Martín
  • 22Sarabia García

Substitutes

  • 1Lynch Sánchez
  • 2Azpilicueta Tanco
  • 5Soler Barragán
  • 6Llorente
  • 8Koke
  • 12Guillamón Sanmartín
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Alba Ramos
  • 19Pino Santos
  • 21Olmo Carvajal
  • 23Simón Mendibil

Albania

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Berisha
  • 18Ismajli
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 2Balliu
  • 13Laçi
  • 8Gjasula
  • 4Hysaj
  • 7Bare
  • 9Broja
  • 16Cikalleshi

Substitutes

  • 3Lenjani
  • 5Hoxhallari
  • 10Manaj
  • 11Uzuni
  • 12Kastrati
  • 14Prenga
  • 17Çekiçi
  • 19Asllani
  • 20Ramadani
  • 21Roshi
  • 22Vrioni
  • 23Strakosha
Referee:
Trustin Farrugia Cann

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Armando Broja (Albania).

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedri (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).

  6. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Albania).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Spain).

  9. Post update

    Klaus Gjasula (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Spain).

  13. Post update

    Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavi (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carvajal.

  17. Post update

    Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

