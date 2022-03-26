Spain v Albania

Hand ball by Armando Broja (Albania).
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Raya
- 20Carvajal Ramos
- 3García Martret
- 4Francisco Torres
- 17Alonso Mendoza
- 9Páez Gavira
- 16Rodri
- 10González López
- 11Torres García
- 7Morata Martín
- 22Sarabia García
Substitutes
- 1Lynch Sánchez
- 2Azpilicueta Tanco
- 5Soler Barragán
- 6Llorente
- 8Koke
- 12Guillamón Sanmartín
- 14Laporte
- 18Alba Ramos
- 19Pino Santos
- 21Olmo Carvajal
- 23Simón Mendibil
Albania
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Berisha
- 18Ismajli
- 15Kumbulla
- 6Djimsiti
- 2Balliu
- 13Laçi
- 8Gjasula
- 4Hysaj
- 7Bare
- 9Broja
- 16Cikalleshi
Substitutes
- 3Lenjani
- 5Hoxhallari
- 10Manaj
- 11Uzuni
- 12Kastrati
- 14Prenga
- 17Çekiçi
- 19Asllani
- 20Ramadani
- 21Roshi
- 22Vrioni
- 23Strakosha
- Referee:
- Trustin Farrugia Cann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pedri (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Albania).
Post update
Foul by Ferran Torres (Spain).
Post update
Klaus Gjasula (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Spain).
Post update
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gavi (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedri.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carvajal.
Post update
Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here...
- Who were the greatest number 10s? Ranking the best players who wore the number
- Becoming Batman: Robert Pattinson reveals all about taking on the iconic role