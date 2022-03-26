Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts have been crowned Scottish League 2 champions and secured promotion in their first season in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Ukrainian midfielder Max Kucheriavyi scored the late winner as Kevin Thomson's side beat Stenhousemuir 1-0.

Second-top Annan Athletic had to match Kelty's score to delay their celebrations, but Albion Rovers defeated the hosts 4-2.

It means the Fife side have an 18-point lead with only five games remaining.

