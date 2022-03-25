Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kealan Dillon and Linfield matchwinner Ethan Devine in action during a dramatic game at Milltown

Ethan Devine scored a dramatic 92nd-minute goal to earn Linfield a crucial 2-1 comeback win over Warrenpoint Town and move the Blues four points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Devine powered home a header from five yards out after meeting a corner from substitute Jake Hastie.

Steven Ball had headed Point in front in the 15th minute but Jordan Stewart fired in a 47th-minute equaliser.

Point remain rooted to the bottom with relegation seemingly inevitable now.

The top flight's basement side shocked their visitors by taking the lead through Ball's opener.

Ray O'Sullivan took a throw-in on the right and Daniel McKenna guided the ball across goal with his boot for ball to score at the far post.

Linfield levelled two minutes into added time at the end of the first half when Chris Shields floated the ball into the area and Jimmy Callacher headed the ball down for substitute Stewart to fire into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Devine had an effort blocked by Daniel Byrne while Stewart headed over and Jamie Mulgrew saw his vicious shot saved by Conor Mitchell.

Point sub Alan O'Sullivan nipped after Ben Hall misjudged a back-pass, then rounded Chris Johns and directed the ball towards goal, but an unusually high bounce denied the home striker as the ball went agonisingly over the bar.

The champions are now four points clear of nearest challengers Cliftonville thanks to their sixth consecutive league win, with the Reds' scheduled fixture against Portadown this weekend postponed until Tuesday 5 April.

Glentoran are eight adrift in third but can reduce that deficit to five if they beat Carrick Rangers at the Oval on Monday night.

In Saturday's two 15:00 GMT kick-offs, Coleraine host Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts are at home to Crusaders.