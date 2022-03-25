Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC are on a three-game winless streak

Guernsey FC went down 4-0 at second-placed Chertsey Town in Isthmian League South Central.

Guernsey lost Keanu Marsh to injury early on before Jake Baxter put Chertsey ahead inside half an hour.

Connor Cullen hit the bar for the hosts three minutes after the opener before Baxter got his second goal soon after.

Sam Murphy's curling effort made it 3-0 just after the break and the hosts again hit the woodwork before Didi Ndombe got a 90th-minute fourth goal.

The defeat sees Guernsey stay in 14th place in the division with seven games left to play this season.