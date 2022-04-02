Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion

CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00StirlingStirling Albion
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|32
|22
|7
|3
|61
|25
|36
|73
|2
|Annan Athletic
|31
|17
|5
|9
|58
|39
|19
|56
|3
|Forfar
|31
|14
|10
|7
|49
|32
|17
|52
|4
|Edinburgh City
|32
|12
|9
|11
|39
|43
|-4
|45
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|31
|11
|9
|11
|40
|41
|-1
|42
|6
|Stranraer
|31
|10
|8
|13
|40
|48
|-8
|38
|7
|Stirling
|31
|10
|6
|15
|34
|42
|-8
|36
|8
|Albion
|31
|9
|7
|15
|34
|48
|-14
|34
|9
|Elgin
|31
|8
|9
|14
|30
|43
|-13
|33
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|31
|5
|6
|20
|21
|45
|-24
|21