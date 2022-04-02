Close menu
Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Dumbarton

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morrison
  • 4Howie
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Robertson
  • 12Scougall
  • 11Boyd
  • 18Sammon
  • 22Henderson

Substitutes

  • 9Armour
  • 15MacIver
  • 16King
  • 17Armstrong
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 28Riley-Snow
  • 31Hutton

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Wright
  • 29Stanger
  • 5Buchanan
  • 6Carswell
  • 3Boyle
  • 9Orsi
  • 18Paton
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 7Duthie
  • 26Oyinsan
  • 11MacLean

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Lynch
  • 10Stokes
  • 14McKee
  • 16Bronsky
  • 17Syvertsen
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Muir
  • 22Wylde
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers31199363293466
2Airdrieonians31187655322361
3Montrose311313544271752
4Queen's Park311016546301646
5Falkirk31117134446-240
6Alloa3199134049-936
7Clyde31812113650-1436
8Peterhead3187163848-1031
9Dumbarton3176184063-2327
10East Fife3158182860-3223
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories