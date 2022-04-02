East Fife v Airdrieonians

East FifeEast Fife15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Smith
- 17Steele
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 2Watson
- 12Mercer
- 14Millar
- 11Swanson
- 20Blair
- 6Pollock
- 22Connell
Substitutes
- 7Denholm
- 8Slattery
- 10Walls
- 15Semple
- 16Healy
- 18Newton
- 19Higgins
- 21Campbell
- 23MacKenzie
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 4Kerr
- 24McGill
- 6Fordyce
- 3Paterson
- 21Frizzell
- 8Agnew
- 10Easton
- 23McGill
- 9Gallagher
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 12Ritchie
- 13Afolabi
- 14Allan
- 15McDonald
- 16Watson
- 18Cantley
- 19Walker
- 25Devenny
- Referee:
- Colin Steven