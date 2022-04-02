Falkirk v Montrose

FalkirkFalkirk15:00MontroseMontrose
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mutch
- 2Williamson
- 22McKay
- 3Dixon
- 5Taylor-Sinclair
- 21Telfer
- 6Miller
- 8Hetherington
- 27Kabia
- 9Griffiths
- 10Nesbitt
Substitutes
- 7Morrison
- 11McGuffie
- 13Holt
- 15McCann
- 16Ross
- 17Jacobs
- 25Lemon
- 29Malcolm
Montrose
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 14Dillon
- 17Quinn
- 3Steeves
- 22Cameron
- 6Masson
- 15Whatley
- 11Lyons
- 16Johnston
- 12Gardyne
Substitutes
- 4Baxter
- 8Watson
- 9Campbell
- 10Milne
- 18Houghton
- 20Ballantyne
- 21Lennox
- 23Giacomini
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke