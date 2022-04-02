Close menu
Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk15:00MontroseMontrose
Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Scotland

Falkirk v Montrose

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mutch
  • 2Williamson
  • 22McKay
  • 3Dixon
  • 5Taylor-Sinclair
  • 21Telfer
  • 6Miller
  • 8Hetherington
  • 27Kabia
  • 9Griffiths
  • 10Nesbitt

Substitutes

  • 7Morrison
  • 11McGuffie
  • 13Holt
  • 15McCann
  • 16Ross
  • 17Jacobs
  • 25Lemon
  • 29Malcolm

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 14Dillon
  • 17Quinn
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Cameron
  • 6Masson
  • 15Whatley
  • 11Lyons
  • 16Johnston
  • 12Gardyne

Substitutes

  • 4Baxter
  • 8Watson
  • 9Campbell
  • 10Milne
  • 18Houghton
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 21Lennox
  • 23Giacomini
Referee:
Stewart Luke

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers31199363293466
2Airdrieonians31187655322361
3Montrose311313544271752
4Queen's Park311016546301646
5Falkirk31117134446-240
6Alloa3199134049-936
7Clyde31812113650-1436
8Peterhead3187163848-1031
9Dumbarton3176184063-2327
10East Fife3158182860-3223
