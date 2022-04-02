Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jonny has now scored in Wolves' last two games after also scoring against Leeds on 18 March

Wolves boosted their hopes of playing in Europe next season by beating Aston Villa to move up to seventh in the Premier League.

The hosts took the lead when Spain defender Jonny struck a crisp half-volley after Fabio Silva's shot had been blocked by Lucas Digne.

Wolves doubled their advantage when Villa defender Ashley Young, who had come on as a substitute for Digne, inadvertently headed into his own net following Marcal's left-wing cross.

England striker Ollie Watkins missed a couple of good chances for the visitors before converting a late penalty to give Villa hope.

However, Steven Gerrard's side could not force an equaliser as the home side held on for the three points.

The victory takes Wolves above West Ham, and they are now five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal in the final Champions League spot - although the Gunners have three games in hand.

Wolves dreaming of European return

For Wolves, it was a third victory in seven games, even if in the end it was tighter than they might have liked.

They are now seventh and, if they stay there, will qualify for next season's Europa Conference League - as long as Crystal Palace do not win the FA Cup (in which case the Eagles would play in Europe instead).

Wolves are trying to secure European football for the second time in four years after reaching the Europa League quarter-finals in 2019-20.

Despite being without midfielder Ruben Neves, who is out for a month with a knee injury, and suspended striker Raul Jimenez after his red card against Leeds, Bruno Lage's side looked a threat every time they attacked against a surprisingly vulnerable Villa defence.

Wolves went ahead after only seven minutes when Villa's John McGinn slipped and lost possession before team-mate Ezri Konsa also fell over. That enabled the hosts to counter, with Jonny scoring with a great strike.

It was his second goal in consecutive matches in only his sixth appearance of the season, after being out for 10 months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 36th minute in fortunate circumstances when Young, on in place of the injured Digne, slipped when trying to deal with Francisco Trincao's cross and headed into his own net.

Ashley Young had only been on the pitch for 23 minutes when he scored an own goal to put Wolves 2-0 up

No Wolves collapse this week, just

Wolves threw away a 2-0 lead against Leeds before losing 3-2 on 18 March, and their fans would have been fearing a repeat late on at Molineux.

Villa's best chances in the first half came from long distance, with Philippe Coutinho narrowly firing a free-kick over and Leon Bailey having an excellent effort tipped over by goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Watkins, who scored for England in their 3-0 win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday, twice had chances to halve the deficit before Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan almost added another for the hosts within two minutes of coming on, but shot wide.

When Watkins was fouled by Sa, he converted the penalty for his eighth Premier League goal of the season to set up a frantic finale. Poland right-back Matty Cash had the chance to equalise in the 95th minute, but his volley was excellently saved by Sa.

Villa remain ninth in the Premier League despite their third successive defeat - the first time they have lost three in a row since the former England captain replaced the sacked Dean Smith in November.

Player of the match João Moutinho João Moutinho with an average of 7.48 Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 7.48 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 7.42 Squad number 19 Player name Jonny Average rating 7.42 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 7.33 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 7.31 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 7.30 Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 7.21 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.19 Squad number 15 Player name Boly Average rating 7.19 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 7.18 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 7.13 Squad number 5 Player name Marçal Average rating 6.96 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 6.82 Squad number 20 Player name Chiquinho Average rating 6.82 Aston Villa Avg Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 5.24 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 5.12 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 5.05 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 4.94 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 4.86 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 4.77 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 4.64 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 4.57 Squad number 8 Player name Sanson Average rating 4.55 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 4.45 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 4.36 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 4.31 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 4.02 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 3.93

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Malheiro de Sá 15 Boly 16 Coady 23 Kilman 19 Castro Otto 32 Dendoncker 28 João Moutinho 5 Marçal 11 Machado Trincão 10 Podence 17 Fábio Silva 1 Malheiro de Sá

15 Boly

16 Coady Booked at 25mins

23 Kilman

19 Castro Otto Booked at 66mins

32 Dendoncker

28 João Moutinho

5 Marçal Booked at 90mins

11 Machado Trincão Substituted for Neto at 75' minutes Booked at 90mins

10 Podence Substituted for Hwang Hee-Chan at 68' minutes

17 Fábio Silva Substituted for Tomás Oliveira at 90+1' minutes Substitutes 3 Aït-Nouri

7 Neto

20 Tomás Oliveira

21 Ruddy

22 Nélson Semedo

24 Gomes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan

27 Saïss

39 Cundle Aston Villa Formation 4-3-1-2 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 27 Digne 8 Sanson 7 McGinn 41 J Ramsey 23 Coutinho 31 Bailey 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

2 Cash

4 Konsa Booked at 90mins

5 Mings

27 Digne Substituted for Young at 13' minutes Booked at 90mins

8 Sanson Substituted for Douglas Luiz at 72' minutes

7 McGinn Booked at 38mins

41 J Ramsey

23 Coutinho Substituted for Buendía at 74' minutes

31 Bailey

11 Watkins Substitutes 6 Douglas Luiz

10 Buendía

15 Traoré

16 Chambers

18 Young

25 Olsen

33 Chukwuemeka

47 Iroegbunam Referee: Darren England Attendance: 31,012 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 1. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by José Sá. Post update Attempt saved. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John McGinn. Booking Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card. Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Booking Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Booking Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card. Booking Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Post update Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chiquinho replaces Fábio Silva. Post update Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Attempt blocked. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía. Post update Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman. Post update Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 1. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner. Post update Penalty Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins draws a foul in the penalty area. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward