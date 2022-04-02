Close menu
Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2Aston VillaAston Villa1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa: Ashley Young scores own goal in Wolves win

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments110

Wolves goal
Jonny has now scored in Wolves' last two games after also scoring against Leeds on 18 March

Wolves boosted their hopes of playing in Europe next season by beating Aston Villa to move up to seventh in the Premier League.

The hosts took the lead when Spain defender Jonny struck a crisp half-volley after Fabio Silva's shot had been blocked by Lucas Digne.

Wolves doubled their advantage when Villa defender Ashley Young, who had come on as a substitute for Digne, inadvertently headed into his own net following Marcal's left-wing cross.

England striker Ollie Watkins missed a couple of good chances for the visitors before converting a late penalty to give Villa hope.

However, Steven Gerrard's side could not force an equaliser as the home side held on for the three points.

The victory takes Wolves above West Ham, and they are now five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal in the final Champions League spot - although the Gunners have three games in hand.

Wolves dreaming of European return

For Wolves, it was a third victory in seven games, even if in the end it was tighter than they might have liked.

They are now seventh and, if they stay there, will qualify for next season's Europa Conference League - as long as Crystal Palace do not win the FA Cup (in which case the Eagles would play in Europe instead).

Wolves are trying to secure European football for the second time in four years after reaching the Europa League quarter-finals in 2019-20.

Despite being without midfielder Ruben Neves, who is out for a month with a knee injury, and suspended striker Raul Jimenez after his red card against Leeds, Bruno Lage's side looked a threat every time they attacked against a surprisingly vulnerable Villa defence.

Wolves went ahead after only seven minutes when Villa's John McGinn slipped and lost possession before team-mate Ezri Konsa also fell over. That enabled the hosts to counter, with Jonny scoring with a great strike.

It was his second goal in consecutive matches in only his sixth appearance of the season, after being out for 10 months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 36th minute in fortunate circumstances when Young, on in place of the injured Digne, slipped when trying to deal with Francisco Trincao's cross and headed into his own net.

Ashley Young
Ashley Young had only been on the pitch for 23 minutes when he scored an own goal to put Wolves 2-0 up

No Wolves collapse this week, just

Wolves threw away a 2-0 lead against Leeds before losing 3-2 on 18 March, and their fans would have been fearing a repeat late on at Molineux.

Villa's best chances in the first half came from long distance, with Philippe Coutinho narrowly firing a free-kick over and Leon Bailey having an excellent effort tipped over by goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Watkins, who scored for England in their 3-0 win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday, twice had chances to halve the deficit before Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan almost added another for the hosts within two minutes of coming on, but shot wide.

When Watkins was fouled by Sa, he converted the penalty for his eighth Premier League goal of the season to set up a frantic finale. Poland right-back Matty Cash had the chance to equalise in the 95th minute, but his volley was excellently saved by Sa.

Villa remain ninth in the Premier League despite their third successive defeat - the first time they have lost three in a row since the former England captain replaced the sacked Dean Smith in November.

Player of the match

João MoutinhoJoão Moutinho

with an average of 7.48

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    7.48

  2. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    7.42

  3. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    7.42

  4. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    7.33

  5. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    7.31

  6. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    7.30

  7. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    7.21

  8. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.19

  9. Squad number15Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    7.19

  10. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    7.18

  11. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.13

  12. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    6.96

  13. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    6.82

  14. Squad number20Player nameChiquinho
    Average rating

    6.82

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.24

  2. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    5.12

  3. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.05

  4. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.94

  5. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    4.86

  6. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.77

  7. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    4.64

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    4.57

  9. Squad number8Player nameSanson
    Average rating

    4.55

  10. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.45

  11. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    4.36

  12. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.31

  13. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.02

  14. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    3.93

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 15Boly
  • 16CoadyBooked at 25mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 19Castro OttoBooked at 66mins
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5MarçalBooked at 90mins
  • 11Machado TrincãoSubstituted forNetoat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 68'minutes
  • 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 7Neto
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 24Gomes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 27Saïss
  • 39Cundle

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaBooked at 90mins
  • 5Mings
  • 27DigneSubstituted forYoungat 13'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8SansonSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 72'minutes
  • 7McGinnBooked at 38mins
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forBuendíaat 74'minutes
  • 31Bailey
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10Buendía
  • 15Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 18Young
  • 25Olsen
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
31,012

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by José Sá.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John McGinn.

  5. Booking

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  8. Booking

    Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chiquinho replaces Fábio Silva.

  14. Post update

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Aston Villa 1. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins draws a foul in the penalty area.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:00

    Why do the referees hate Wolves so much?

    • Reply posted by bbcritic, today at 17:14

      bbcritic replied:
      cos your boring & run by a dodgy super agent

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 17:04

    Rubbish ref as per usual

    Well done Wolves Boly is looking good again

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:03

    Can someone please explain how that was a penalty??

    • Reply posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 17:05

      LukeWolvesFanWW7 replied:
      Yeah I think the ref had wolves to win and BTTS

  • Comment posted by Anamur, today at 17:09

    Should have been 4:0 half time.

  • Comment posted by The Winslow Boy, today at 17:05

    Was convinced we would lose today with Neves and Jiminez out. Absolutely fantastic result! Our dream of Europe remains alive. One happy Wolves fan!

  • Comment posted by Organic Kevin , today at 16:59

    well done Wolves (from a Baggies fan)

    • Reply posted by Jay The Wolf, today at 17:07

      Jay The Wolf replied:
      As wolves fans we were always expected to hate the baggies. But I don't in the slightest. I wish them well. But Villa on the other hand... I hate them more than my ex wife!

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 17:01

    Superb win boys...

  • Comment posted by goodmeister, today at 17:03

    If Wolves were more clinical they would be burying games like this, instead the make hard work of it.

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 17:09

    Great win, always nice to beat Villa but a very good way to bounce back after the Leeds disappointment 👍

  • Comment posted by Sir Stanny Matt, today at 16:58

    Feared the worst there. Great result. All the best Villa, never minded this rivalry. UTW.

  • Comment posted by andy97, today at 17:07

    Only listened to the commentary but the commentators were shocked by the standard of refereeing.
    Got the right result but sounds like Wolves controlled most of the game and had plenty of makeable chances.

  • Comment posted by dangermouse, today at 17:07

    Too many passengers in the Villa team. On paper we look good, but when the match starts we just expect things to happen without forcing it. Digne seems to be too soft for the premier league, can play for France in the week, but the first tackle today and he drops like Emile Heskey on ice. Well played Wolves, good team .

    • Reply posted by Realist, today at 17:11

      Realist replied:
      Played well just lacked the killer instinct for a local game I thought

  • Comment posted by Flirtybee, today at 17:06

    wolves made their own pressure late on by missing so many sitters. ref made his own near disaster by letting villa get away with far too much late on. watkins especially and mings not england class. good battle though both teams will be kicking themselves for missed opportunities.

  • Comment posted by BBCiPLAYER, today at 17:05

    Wolves please give my finger nails a rest!

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:03

    So did Sa bumping into the Villa forward prevent him from scoring, considering he had already just kicked the ball away?

    • Reply posted by AVFC81, today at 17:21

      AVFC81 replied:
      It's like when players kick the ball looks like it's going out and the goalkeepers clatters into the player. Usually given as a foul

  • Comment posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 17:05

    The real PRIDE of the Midlands

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 17:01

    Good win, more nervous than needed to be, but by and large good Derby game and a good, deserved win.

  • Comment posted by RN wolves, today at 17:16

    Yes I’m a wolves fan but also a football fan wether it was my team or another but how in Zeus’s buttthole was that a penalty, what is it with the standard of referees this season absolutely shocking

  • Comment posted by ike, today at 17:04

    Well done Wolves, just love seeing Gerard crying,

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:03

    Has Gerrard improved Villa ? Is he better than Dean Smith ? The juries veery much out !

    • Reply posted by ike, today at 17:06

      ike replied:
      No, it was three years in Scotland and only won one thing when Celtic had taking a year out.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30234370185273
2Liverpool30226277205772
3Chelsea29178458233559
4Arsenal28173844311354
5Tottenham291631047361151
6Man Utd3014974840851
7Wolves31154123327649
8West Ham301461049391048
9Leicester28107114246-437
10Aston Villa30113164242036
11Southampton30812103746-936
12Crystal Palace2971393938134
13Brighton30713102636-1034
14Brentford3196163748-1133
15Newcastle29710123249-1731
16Leeds3179153568-3330
17Everton2774162947-1825
18Watford3064202957-2822
19Burnley28312132240-1821
20Norwich3046201863-4518
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport