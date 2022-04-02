Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United1LeicesterLeicester City1

Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City: Hosts' Champions League hopes dented by Foxes

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments471

Fred celebrates
Fred has scored four goals this season, his best return for Manchester United

Manchester United lost more ground in the battle for a Champions League spot as they were held by Leicester at Old Trafford.

The damage could have been even worse for Ralf Rangnick's men as Leicester were denied a potential winner 10 minutes from time when referee Andre Marriner was sent to the screen by the video assistant referee, with Marriner overturning James Maddison's effort for a foul on Raphael Varane in the build-up.

United could count themselves fortunate to get a point.

After a drab opening period, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb 63rd-minute opener when he met superb Maddison's left-wing cross with a fine diving header, which sent the ball back into the far corner.

The Foxes' advantage lasted just three minutes, with Brazilian midfielder Fred on hand to convert the rebound after Bruno Fernandes' shot had been pushed into his path by Kasper Schmeichel.

It was a disappointing outcome for the hosts, who are now three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two games more and with a trip to the Gunners, plus encounters with Liverpool and Chelsea, still to come.

Rashford's torment

It says everything about the kind of season Marcus Rashford has had that even with the ill Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood missing this game completely, the England man was only given a seat on the bench.

Rashford's future has been debated long and hard over the last few weeks.

With a contract that is due to expire next year, although there is an option to extend to 2024, a decision over Rashford will be one of the new manager's first tasks when he takes over.

The theory is a proper break, followed by an intense pre-season and a chance to play regularly in his best position, on the left, would correct many of Rashford's problems.

At the moment though, he just needs to deliver. And, asked to occupy the number nine position when he was introduced for the final 35 minutes, Rashford continued to look ill at ease.

Rangnick provided detailed instructions as Rashford waited to come on and then, together with technical director Darren Fletcher, offered more as the game entered its final 20 minutes.

Fleetingly, it looked like Rashford's world would turn. Deep into stoppage time, he picked the ball up just outside the box and drove at the Leicester defence. But just as space opened up to shoot, an offside Anthony Elanga got in his way and the chance was gone.

Leicester come close to landmark win

Given Leicester's only hope of salvaging something tangible out of this injury-ravaged campaign comes through the Europa Conference League, starting with Thursday's quarter-final first leg with PSV Eindhoven, they could be forgiven their listless start.

Brendan Rodgers was buoyed by the return of Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana, who started together in defence for the first time since last May's FA Cup final.

Given the paucity of what the home side presented them with, Leicester grew in confidence and Iheanacho should really have put them in front before the break when he screwed a shot from the edge of the area wide after the Nigerian had been left totally unmarked.

Victory would have been the first time Leicester had won successive away games at Old Trafford and the disappointment from Rodgers' perspective would be that his team did not hold on to their lead long enough.

Yet, even after United's equaliser, they carried the greater threat. Iheanacho chipped over from an acute angle after Jadon Sancho's stray backpass had sent him through before Fofana brought a superb save out of David de Gea with a header that was bound for the top corner.

Rodgers thought Maddison had won it and questioned fourth official Martin Atkinson when the goal was ruled out. He was still unconvinced even after the decision had been explained.

Player of the match

MaddisonJames Maddison

with an average of 7.36

Manchester United

  1. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.54

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    4.67

  4. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.54

  5. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.44

  6. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    4.37

  7. Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    4.21

  8. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    4.20

  9. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    4.03

  10. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    4.02

  11. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    3.77

  12. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    3.72

  13. Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    3.62

  14. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.46

Leicester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.36

  2. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.95

  5. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.90

  6. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.88

  7. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.88

  8. Squad number3Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.82

  10. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.54

  12. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    6.32

  13. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    6.22

  14. Squad number20Player nameChoudhury
    Average rating

    6.22

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 5Maguire
  • 19Varane
  • 23ShawBooked at 5minsSubstituted forTellesat 45'minutes
  • 39McTominayBooked at 49minsSubstituted forRashfordat 55'minutes
  • 17Fred
  • 36Elanga
  • 6PogbaSubstituted forMaticat 75'minutes
  • 25Sancho
  • 18Bruno Fernandes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 10Rashford
  • 14Lingard
  • 26Henderson
  • 27Telles
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Justin
  • 3FofanaBooked at 16mins
  • 6EvansSubstituted forAmarteyat 64'minutes
  • 27Castagne
  • 8TielemansBooked at 30mins
  • 24MendySubstituted forChoudhuryat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7Barnes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forDakaat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 29Daka
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 37Lookman
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
73,444

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by James Justin.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Anthony Elanga is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Alex Telles (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Hamza Choudhury replaces Nampalys Mendy because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Justin (Leicester City).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).

  15. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Telles with a cross.

  18. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City.

  19. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: James Maddison (Leicester City) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  20. Post update

    Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

478 comments

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 19:31

    Lovely to see Gary Neville turning to his 3rd profession after politician & pundit. The comedy of him saying that Ineanacho swept Varane’s leg for the referee to disallow the goal. VAR doing everything they can to keep a terrible Utd in the top 4 shake up after deciding not to review McTominay’s tackle. Honourable mention to Martin Tyler too, who couldn’t sound more desperate for Utd to score.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 19:32

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Tbf on that different angle he did drag varanes leg back.
      No I'm not a utd fan.

  • Comment posted by Marcaux, today at 19:33

    If Xhaka makes that McTominay foul, he’s sent off. The pro-United bias is for everyone to see.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:37

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Spot on! The ref would have swallowed his whistle in his haste & excitement in pulling out the red for Xhaka over that one. He'd show 2 reds! If not VAR would come flying in within seconds.

  • Comment posted by GD1892, today at 19:32

    Lucky, lucky Varchester United. Leicester were by far the better team.

    • Reply posted by VoodooMagicMan, today at 19:37

      VoodooMagicMan replied:
      Not a foul. 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:33

    VAR - Man Utd's friend and savior.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:35

      LionelRhodes replied:
      It's so obvious too! They're not even being subtle about it anymore. And the 6th minute + when in was 5 mins extra time??

  • Comment posted by Mr BOSLEY, today at 19:32

    Man Utd held by Leicester, other way around bias B.B.C.

    • Reply posted by Araucaria, today at 19:40

      Araucaria replied:
      'biased' FFS!!!

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:34

    VAR worked perfectly today, ensured Man Utd did not lose. Exactly what VAR was invented to do.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:39

      LionelRhodes replied:
      This is so true.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:33

    It's beyond even satire now. The VAR goons absolutely falling over themselves to help United, to the point that they've abandoned any notion of subtlety or pretense. Absolutely embarrassing - and United still couldn't win!

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 19:54

      cjb replied:
      Utd - the gift that keeps on giving

      And the engurland manager reckons they are good to win the WC. Utterly impossible until he dumps all the MU failures.

      And there’s not a hope in hell of that, already made the case for McGuire (just so glad that’s NOT the spelling or scotland might just have been lumbered wi him. What a thought)

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:32

    Ronaldo you can come out of hiding now the game is over.

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 19:38

      bushmaster80 replied:
      Rather puts to bed the idea we’re a better team WITHOUT Ronaldo.

      That was a god-awful performance with no cutting edge, no one gambling on a loose ball and no one attacking any of the numerous crosses we put in.

  • Comment posted by Jambo, today at 19:30

    Leicester were cheated from the win by play acting from Utds defence and VAR ruling out a good goal. In the first half Fernandes feigned injury even though he was not touched and a Leicester player received a yellow fraudulent card. What a horrible club MUFC are. Did Rashford get a kick of the ball when he came on the pitch with over 30 mins to go? The Sky commentary team so wanted UTD to win.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I can honestly say hand on heart that Man United never ever get the rub of the green with VAR as it was certainly the correct decision to rule out Maddisons goal dont you think United fans

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, today at 19:32

    United were lucky to get a point. A gifted goal and VAR to the rescue yet again.

    • Reply posted by The Citizen, today at 19:43

      The Citizen replied:
      Man Utd "held" by Leicester ... really?

      Fake news

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:32

    Alas, premier league giants held to a draw by man utd....

    • Reply posted by Idlewild, today at 19:35

      Idlewild replied:
      Nice try for attention.

  • Comment posted by Fartface, today at 19:33

    Utd are a top 8 team at best. No creativity, no stamina, no guts, no heart, no leaders, prawn sandwich fans and overrated players. They do not deserve to play Champions league football with the likes of Liverpool, City etc..

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Stop comparing yourselves to Liverpool and City as your lot are miles behind those two. You should start comparing yourselves to West and Tottenham as that is now your level

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:33

    Nice to see Utd fans cheering Maguire, then again they don't have anything else to cheer these days.

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 19:38

      nozin around replied:
      they've been scapegoating him all season.

      Terrible fans.

      Foxes cheated out of victory.

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 19:31

    In the last few seasons where would Utd be without De Gea.

    League One ?
    League Two ?
    Lancashire Amateur League Division Three ?
    You decide.

    • Reply posted by Tacca, today at 19:34

      Tacca replied:
      Conference super league

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 19:34

    Leicester a poor side according to man united fans but they yet to beat them in 4 games. The club and fans need to have a hard look in the mirror.

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 19:36

      nozin around replied:
      it’d crack.

      Unlucky Leics, deserved to win.

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 19:34

    Robbed how did we not win that Var robbed us again and McCtominay should of been red carded still it was at Old Trafford ???.

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 19:37

      Pen Factory replied:
      Agreed, there wasn’t a clear and obvious error for the disallowed goal

  • Comment posted by Big Picture, today at 19:34

    Man Utd held by Leicester ? 🤔🤔

    More like Leicester held by Man Utd…

  • Comment posted by Hector, today at 19:32

    It’s hilarious how, according to Neville, the Man U team are now suddenly ‘poor’, without a game plan and in need of a new manager, but his mate Ole was never the problem.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 19:56

      margaret replied:
      RiP Champions League