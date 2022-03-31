Manchester United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani had to be substituted after suffering an injury in Uruguay's 2-0 win over Chile

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay.

Defender Luke Shaw has recovered from illness while midfielder Paul Pogba has shaken off a foot problem.

Leicester will again be without Jamie Vardy, who has a knee problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is out for the season with a knee injury.

Luke Thomas is a doubt with a hamstring issue but Marc Albrighton is available again after a groin problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United's last game was pretty typical for their season - they beat Tottenham 3-2 in a thriller but didn't play particularly well and a brilliant individual performance by Cristiano Ronaldo got them out of jail.

Nothing that United do at the moment is especially convincing but the quality they have in their team means you think they have to get it right at some point - and they are still chasing fourth place so they have plenty to play for.

That's why I'm backing them to beat Leicester, who can't find any consistency themselves. The Foxes won at Old Trafford last season but they were having a very different campaign then.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost their last three meetings with Leicester in all competitions.

Leicester are aiming to win consecutive away league games against Manchester United for the first time.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won only three of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

They are in danger of losing consecutive competitive fixtures for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final two matches as manager.

They could fail to score in six different Premier League home matches in a season for only the third time.

Manchester United have scored a league-high 10 goals via substitutes this season, with Marcus Rashford netting a league-high four of those goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a league goal against 83 different opponents but hasn't scored in either of his two previous league games against Leicester.

Leicester City

Leicester City have won three of their last four Premier League games, as many as in their previous 14.

They have lost five of their last six Premier League away games (W1).

Only three teams have a worse Premier League away record this season than Leicester, who have picked up just 12 points on their travels (W3, D3, L7).

Leicester have kept just one clean sheet away from home in this season's Premier League.

James Maddison has scored 13 goals and been directly involved in 20 in all competitions, which are both more than any other Leicester player this season.

