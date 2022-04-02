Close menu
BurnleyBurnley0Man CityManchester City2

Burnley 0-2 Man City: Kevin de Bruyne & Ilkay Gundogan secure win

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments93

Ilkay Gundogan puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead against Burnley
Gundogan, Manchester City's top scorer in the Premier League last season with 13 goals, has netted six this term

Manchester City made an instant return to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win over struggling Burnley.

Liverpool's victory over Watford earlier on Saturday had knocked the defending champions off the summit for the first time since 4 December, but Pep Guardiola's side responded in impressive style at Turf Moor.

It took only five minutes for City to take the lead when Raheem Sterling knocked Rodri's cross into the path of Kevin de Bruyne, who time to pick his spot and fire into the roof of the net.

Sterling and De Bruyne combined again for the second goal, but this time it was Ilkay Gundogan who provided the finish - a cool volley past Nick Pope after Sterling found him in space inside the area.

By now, City were in complete control and could afford to see Sterling, Jack Grealish and substitute Gabriel Jesus waste excellent chances because Burnley never looked remotely capable of mounting a comeback.

The home side finally managed a shot on target after 75 minutes, when substitute Jay Rodriguez brought a diving save from Ederson, but they can take few positives from a fourth successive defeat other than the fact they avoided significant damage to their goal difference.

Burnley remain rooted in the bottom three, while City can head into next Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool knowing they will stay in first place if they avoid defeat.

City should have scored more

City have got a huge week ahead, with the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, before the visit of Jurgen Klopp's in-form Liverpool next Sunday - the start of a sequence where they play both teams twice.

Those are the games which will define City's season, but they needed to focus on this test first - and they passed it almost flawlessly.

De Bruyne's early goal settled the nerves of the travelling fans after Josh Brownhill sent an early header flashing wide for the hosts, and the points never looked in doubt from that point.

For long periods Burnley did not even get near the ball let alone City's penalty area, while City seemed content to keep possession rather than put much effort into chasing further goals.

They still created a host of second-half chances, with their failure to finish them the only way their performance could be faulted.

They cannot afford to be so wasteful against Atletico or Liverpool in the days to come.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 28Long
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 3Taylor
  • 17Lennon
  • 18Westwood
  • 4CorkSubstituted forRodriguezat 71'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 11McNeilSubstituted forCornetat 45'minutes
  • 9WeghorstBooked at 13minsSubstituted forBarnesat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 20Cornet
  • 25Norris
  • 37Thomas
  • 39Dodgson

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 14Laporte
  • 6Aké
  • 27Cancelo
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 7Sterling
  • 47FodenSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 64'minutes
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 56Egan-Riley
  • 79Mbete
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home3
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, Manchester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Manchester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).

  4. Post update

    Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  11. Post update

    Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  17. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

