Match ends, Burnley 0, Manchester City 2.
Manchester City made an instant return to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win over struggling Burnley.
Liverpool's victory over Watford earlier on Saturday had knocked the defending champions off the summit for the first time since 4 December, but Pep Guardiola's side responded in impressive style at Turf Moor.
It took only five minutes for City to take the lead when Raheem Sterling knocked Rodri's cross into the path of Kevin de Bruyne, who time to pick his spot and fire into the roof of the net.
Sterling and De Bruyne combined again for the second goal, but this time it was Ilkay Gundogan who provided the finish - a cool volley past Nick Pope after Sterling found him in space inside the area.
By now, City were in complete control and could afford to see Sterling, Jack Grealish and substitute Gabriel Jesus waste excellent chances because Burnley never looked remotely capable of mounting a comeback.
The home side finally managed a shot on target after 75 minutes, when substitute Jay Rodriguez brought a diving save from Ederson, but they can take few positives from a fourth successive defeat other than the fact they avoided significant damage to their goal difference.
Burnley remain rooted in the bottom three, while City can head into next Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool knowing they will stay in first place if they avoid defeat.
City should have scored more
City have got a huge week ahead, with the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, before the visit of Jurgen Klopp's in-form Liverpool next Sunday - the start of a sequence where they play both teams twice.
Those are the games which will define City's season, but they needed to focus on this test first - and they passed it almost flawlessly.
De Bruyne's early goal settled the nerves of the travelling fans after Josh Brownhill sent an early header flashing wide for the hosts, and the points never looked in doubt from that point.
For long periods Burnley did not even get near the ball let alone City's penalty area, while City seemed content to keep possession rather than put much effort into chasing further goals.
They still created a host of second-half chances, with their failure to finish them the only way their performance could be faulted.
They cannot afford to be so wasteful against Atletico or Liverpool in the days to come.
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number28Player nameLongAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number4Player nameCorkAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
5.92
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
5.25
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
5.99
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.46
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Pope
- 14Roberts
- 28Long
- 5Tarkowski
- 3Taylor
- 17Lennon
- 18Westwood
- 4CorkSubstituted forRodriguezat 71'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 11McNeilSubstituted forCornetat 45'minutes
- 9WeghorstBooked at 13minsSubstituted forBarnesat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 16Stephens
- 19Rodriguez
- 20Cornet
- 25Norris
- 37Thomas
- 39Dodgson
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 14Laporte
- 6Aké
- 27Cancelo
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 78'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 8Gündogan
- 7Sterling
- 47FodenSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 64'minutes
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Zinchenko
- 13Steffen
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 56Egan-Riley
- 79Mbete
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Manchester City 2.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).
Post update
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.
Post update
Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Post update
Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
