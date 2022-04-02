Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gundogan, Manchester City's top scorer in the Premier League last season with 13 goals, has netted six this term

Manchester City made an instant return to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win over struggling Burnley.

Liverpool's victory over Watford earlier on Saturday had knocked the defending champions off the summit for the first time since 4 December, but Pep Guardiola's side responded in impressive style at Turf Moor.

It took only five minutes for City to take the lead when Raheem Sterling knocked Rodri's cross into the path of Kevin de Bruyne, who time to pick his spot and fire into the roof of the net.

Sterling and De Bruyne combined again for the second goal, but this time it was Ilkay Gundogan who provided the finish - a cool volley past Nick Pope after Sterling found him in space inside the area.

By now, City were in complete control and could afford to see Sterling, Jack Grealish and substitute Gabriel Jesus waste excellent chances because Burnley never looked remotely capable of mounting a comeback.

The home side finally managed a shot on target after 75 minutes, when substitute Jay Rodriguez brought a diving save from Ederson, but they can take few positives from a fourth successive defeat other than the fact they avoided significant damage to their goal difference.

Burnley remain rooted in the bottom three, while City can head into next Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool knowing they will stay in first place if they avoid defeat.

City should have scored more

City have got a huge week ahead, with the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, before the visit of Jurgen Klopp's in-form Liverpool next Sunday - the start of a sequence where they play both teams twice.

Those are the games which will define City's season, but they needed to focus on this test first - and they passed it almost flawlessly.

De Bruyne's early goal settled the nerves of the travelling fans after Josh Brownhill sent an early header flashing wide for the hosts, and the points never looked in doubt from that point.

For long periods Burnley did not even get near the ball let alone City's penalty area, while City seemed content to keep possession rather than put much effort into chasing further goals.

They still created a host of second-half chances, with their failure to finish them the only way their performance could be faulted.

They cannot afford to be so wasteful against Atletico or Liverpool in the days to come.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Burnley Formation 4-5-1 1 Pope 14 Roberts 28 Long 5 Tarkowski 3 Taylor 17 Lennon 18 Westwood 4 Cork 8 Brownhill 11 McNeil 9 Weghorst 1 Pope

14 Roberts

28 Long

5 Tarkowski

3 Taylor

17 Lennon

18 Westwood

4 Cork Substituted for Rodriguez at 71' minutes

8 Brownhill

11 McNeil Substituted for Cornet at 45' minutes

9 Weghorst Booked at 13mins Substituted for Barnes at 81' minutes Substitutes 2 Lowton

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

16 Stephens

19 Rodriguez

20 Cornet

25 Norris

37 Thomas

39 Dodgson Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 14 Laporte 6 Aké 27 Cancelo 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 7 Sterling 47 Foden 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

2 Walker

14 Laporte

6 Aké

27 Cancelo

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Bernardo Silva at 78' minutes

16 Rodri

8 Gündogan

7 Sterling

47 Foden Substituted for Gabriel Jesus at 64' minutes

10 Grealish Substitutes 5 Stones

9 Gabriel Jesus

11 Zinchenko

13 Steffen

20 Bernardo Silva

25 Fernandinho

26 Mahrez

56 Egan-Riley

Match Stats

Post update Match ends, Burnley 0, Manchester City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Manchester City 2. Post update Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City). Post update Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Hand ball by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City). Post update Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside. Post update Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley). Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva. Post update Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley). Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Wout Weghorst. Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Kevin De Bruyne. Post update Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley). Post update Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross. Post update Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.