Burnley v Manchester City

Burnley will be without centre-back Nathan Collins, who is suspended

TEAM NEWS

Burnley remain without Erik Pieters (knee), Ben Mee (knee), Matej Vydra (elbow) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf).

Defender Nathan Collins is suspended after being sent off against Brentford last month.

Manchester City's John Stones and Ederson will be assessed after withdrawing from international duty with injury and illness respectively.

Defender Ruben Dias continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Turf Moor will always be seen as one of those grounds which is 'a difficult place to go', but if you are going to win the league then by hook or by crook, you go there and win.

Burnley will give it everything they have got, of course, but this City side have been in this situation many times under Pep Guardiola and I'd back them to come back with the three points.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v actor Jim Piddock

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their last nine meetings with Burnley in all competitions by an aggregate score of 32-1.

Burnley have taken just one point from their last 11 Premier League meetings with City.

Burnley

Burnley have lost their last three Premier League games without scoring a goal.

They could win their 50th Premier League match at Turf Moor, although they have had only two victories in their last 23 top-flight home matches (D11, L10).

Sean Dyche's side have failed to score in 54% of their home games (seven of 13) in this season's top flight - the lowest percentage in the division.

There have been 26 Premier League goals scored at Turf Moor this season, at least four fewer than at any other top-flight stadium.

Dwight McNeil has had more shots without scoring than any other player in the Premier League this season (34).

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League matches (W16, D2).

But after their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace last time out, they could drop points in consecutive league matches for the first time since December 2020.

City have the best away record in the top flight, winning 11 of their 15 away games (D3, L1).

Pep Guardiola's side are the only team yet to drop a single point from a winning position in the Premier League this season, triumphing in all 22 games in which they've led.

Manchester City have won 24 of their last 26 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 29 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City this season (22 goals and seven assists).

