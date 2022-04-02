Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1SouthamptonSouthampton1

Leeds 1-1 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse denies hosts third straight win

By Phil DawkesBBC Sport at Elland Road

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments53

James Ward-Prowse (left) scores for Southampton against Leeds
Ward-Prowse is the first player to score three free-kicks this Premier League season

James Ward-Prowse added another superb free-kick to his ever-growing showreel as Southampton ended a run of three consecutive league losses and denied Leeds what would have been an important third straight win.

The England midfielder made a 25-yard set-piece look routine early in the second half, curling the ball over the wall and past goalkeeper Illan Meslier to draw Saints level and earn them a point from an entertaining, end-to-end contest at Elland Road.

It was reward for a fine response from the visitors to falling behind to Jack Harrison's poked close-range finish just before the half-hour mark.

Leeds had started the game very brightly, with Diego Llorente heading wide from a corner and Dan James seeing a shot saved.

Saints were a regular threat, though, and but for a Meslier save and Stuart Dallas clearance off the line under pressure, Che Adams would have levelled before Ward-Prowse's moment of magic.

Results elsewhere mean that despite only drawing, Leeds have extended the gap between themselves and the bottom three to eight points.

One big positive for the Whites was the return of captain Liam Cooper and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from injury, the former starting the game and the latter a second-half substitute.

Lethal Ward-Prowse halts Leeds upward charge

There have been some superb free-kick takers in Premier League history, but Ward-Prowse is up there with the very best.

He is able to make a discipline others find difficult look startlingly simplistic.

Such is the England player's reputation that as soon as Kyle Walker-Peters was fouled near the edge of the Leeds box by Luke Ayling, a worried murmur spread among the home fans. They knew what was coming.

Ward-Prowse duly delivered, lifting his hit over the wall and past Meslier's dive to restore parity.

Last season, the Saints midfielder was the only player in the Premier League to score more than one goal direct from a free-kick - managing four. This season, he leads the way with three, one more than Newcastle's Kieran Trippier.

Not that they really need the points, with their tally of 36 surely enough to keep them clear of any relegation trouble, but Saints will feel they could have taken all three.

As well as the Adams effort hacked off the line, Mohamed Elyounoussi shot straight at Meslier from a good position in the box in the first half and they sparked some desperate last-ditch defending from the home side on a number of occasions after the break.

The visitors could easily have lost the game too, though, with Leeds comfortably the better side early on but unable to make clear openings count.

As well as the aforementioned chances, Mateusz Klich saw a shot deflect wide and Harrison had the ball in the net, only for it to be ruled out for a shove on a defender by Rodrigo.

The home side kept going right until the end in hope of a late winner for the third game in a row, sending on Joe Gelhardt - whose 94th-minute goal gave them victory over Norwich before the international break.

But it was not to be for a third time and Jesse Marsch's side were forced to settle for a point gained on their relegation rivals rather than the three that would have really given them some breathing space in the battle at the bottom.

They next travel to Watford for a game that will go a long way to deciding how deep into the season Leeds' relegation concerns go.

Player of the match

HarrisonJack Harrison

with an average of 7.57

Leeds United

  1. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    7.57

  2. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.48

  3. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    7.47

  4. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    7.44

  5. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    7.44

  6. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    7.28

  7. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    7.16

  8. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    7.16

  9. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.15

  10. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    7.14

  11. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.11

  12. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    7.04

  13. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    7.02

  14. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.76

Southampton

  1. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    6.51

  2. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.11

  4. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    5.77

  6. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.57

  7. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    5.51

  8. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    5.43

  9. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    5.42

  10. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.34

  11. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.33

  12. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    5.31

  13. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    5.28

  14. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    5.27

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2AylingBooked at 58minsSubstituted forStruijkat 89'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Cooper
  • 15Dallas
  • 43KlichSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutes
  • 4Forshaw
  • 10Raphinha
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Harrison
  • 20JamesSubstituted forGelhardtat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Koch
  • 13Klaesson
  • 21Struijk
  • 23Phillips
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 54Kenneh

Southampton

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 44Forster
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuSubstituted forS Armstrongat 64'minutes
  • 27Diallo
  • 24ElyounoussiBooked at 63mins
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forLongat 90'minutes
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forTellaat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 20Smallbone
  • 23Tella
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
36,580

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Southampton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Rodrigo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

  7. Post update

    Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  9. Post update

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Tella (Southampton).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Armando Broja.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Pascal Struijk replaces Luke Ayling.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Tella replaces Che Adams.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valentino Livramento (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo (Leeds United).

  19. Post update

    Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by Sucora, today at 17:34

    Really find it hard to believe that Leeds made twice as many fouls as Saints. Can't wait till Leeds are judged equally by ref's. Be worth quite a few points.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 17:34

    Referee had a nightmare

  • Comment posted by LilNige, today at 17:32

    Leeds look a whole lot better under JM. Two wins from here is probably all that's required. Expecting Leeds to go big in the transfer window this summer, probably helped by cashing in on Raphinha. He seems determined to leave but it won't be Barca they are pot less.

  • Comment posted by tenpence, today at 17:29

    a good first half from leeds but did not take chances to score in my opinion llorente is not good enough he is far too casual with his attitude in general mot

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 17:28

    made it hard for us after missing 5 golden chances in the first half, we need to put Gelhardt on from the start instead of playing a winger as a striker

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 17:25

    And bielsa was a fraud ,pumped up by the media ,a serial loser ,great soccer

    • Reply posted by Sucora, today at 17:31

      Sucora replied:
      All you do is come on here to make negative comments. To call yourself 'Joffey' is an insult to the lad.

  • Comment posted by Rocket 1, today at 17:23

    When are Saints going to buy a decent Goal Keeper? Flap it Forster has to go, again he flapped the ball straight to the opposition to score, another one was when he dived and punched the ball that a 12 year old could have caught. He is useless, get rid.

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 17:22

    Signs that Leeds are looking more organised defensively which can only be a positive for rest of campaign. Once again a lack of firepower is hurting us...but a point's better than nothing and good to see Phillips coming back who's been badly missed. You've got to tip you're hat to Ward Prowse though, an outstanding dead ball specialist.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 17:22

    Two teams of similar levels.Clear penalties for both sides missed by Mike Dean.What a nuisance he is.

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 17:21

    leeds look like they could avoid more than two defeats in their remaining fixtures, other than City and maybe Arsenal, the rest have patchy form and Leeds are more solid and are scoring goals. They should have nothing to fear now while the teams below are really going to struggle with their fixtures and are looking demoralised.

  • Comment posted by Sonlyme, today at 17:19

    If only Leeds knew where goal was. Their shot accuracy all season has been among the lowest in the league.

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 17:19

    We have to learn how to defend better and as soon as prowess took that kick you just knew.atleast we got a point and we move on to watford and even a draw will be a good result but watford are rubbish at home so lets be greedy and expect 3points but no games are easy hearon and we have to dig deep.. mot

  • Comment posted by Trader88, today at 17:17

    Found a bit of momentum and confidence again...have stopped conceding loads of goals and even scoring a few. Burnley need to win all 3 in hand games, but that's unlikely...big game v Watford coming up...we win that and it'll be odds on we stay up. MOT

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 17:15

    A good point, considering where we are in the table.
    Wishing Marcelo Bielsa well in his next venture.

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 17:17

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      And his interpreter

  • Comment posted by Robina2, today at 17:15

    Delighted Leeds got a point but deserved 3. Leeds played well in the first half and should have made the most of the chances created. But a very valuable point nonetheless. Really good to see Kalvin and Liam back. MOT

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 17:14

    Decent game from both sides. Saints just edging it over the 90. Yet another amazing free kick from JWP! Class! Nice to see Leeds playing more like Leeds again!

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 17:33

      Jimmy replied:
      Southampton FC just edged it? Are you taking the Mick?

  • Comment posted by quasarchef, today at 17:11

    Things are looking up for us, that's 1 point in four games, onwards and upwards for Saints.....

    • Reply posted by Milton, today at 17:31

      Milton replied:
      Sad Pompey troll

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 17:09

    Ward-prowse very overrated.

  • Comment posted by We are just double checking this comment, today at 17:09

    Fair play to Anthony Taylor. Let the game flow and didn't fall for most of the diving.

  • Comment posted by Britain is Corrupt, today at 17:08

    My mistake they haven't got to play each other again so that's even better

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30234370185273
2Liverpool30226277205772
3Chelsea29178458233559
4Arsenal28173844311354
5Tottenham291631047361151
6Man Utd3014974840851
7Wolves31154123327649
8West Ham301461049391048
9Leicester28107114246-437
10Aston Villa30113164242036
11Southampton30812103746-936
12Crystal Palace2971393938134
13Brighton30713102636-1034
14Brentford3196163748-1133
15Newcastle29710123249-1731
16Leeds3179153568-3330
17Everton2774162947-1825
18Watford3064202957-2822
19Burnley28312132240-1821
20Norwich3046201863-4518
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport