James Ward-Prowse added another superb free-kick to his ever-growing showreel as Southampton ended a run of three consecutive league losses and denied Leeds what would have been an important third straight win.
The England midfielder made a 25-yard set-piece look routine early in the second half, curling the ball over the wall and past goalkeeper Illan Meslier to draw Saints level and earn them a point from an entertaining, end-to-end contest at Elland Road.
It was reward for a fine response from the visitors to falling behind to Jack Harrison's poked close-range finish just before the half-hour mark.
Leeds had started the game very brightly, with Diego Llorente heading wide from a corner and Dan James seeing a shot saved.
Saints were a regular threat, though, and but for a Meslier save and Stuart Dallas clearance off the line under pressure, Che Adams would have levelled before Ward-Prowse's moment of magic.
Results elsewhere mean that despite only drawing, Leeds have extended the gap between themselves and the bottom three to eight points.
One big positive for the Whites was the return of captain Liam Cooper and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from injury, the former starting the game and the latter a second-half substitute.
Lethal Ward-Prowse halts Leeds upward charge
There have been some superb free-kick takers in Premier League history, but Ward-Prowse is up there with the very best.
He is able to make a discipline others find difficult look startlingly simplistic.
Such is the England player's reputation that as soon as Kyle Walker-Peters was fouled near the edge of the Leeds box by Luke Ayling, a worried murmur spread among the home fans. They knew what was coming.
Ward-Prowse duly delivered, lifting his hit over the wall and past Meslier's dive to restore parity.
Last season, the Saints midfielder was the only player in the Premier League to score more than one goal direct from a free-kick - managing four. This season, he leads the way with three, one more than Newcastle's Kieran Trippier.
Not that they really need the points, with their tally of 36 surely enough to keep them clear of any relegation trouble, but Saints will feel they could have taken all three.
As well as the Adams effort hacked off the line, Mohamed Elyounoussi shot straight at Meslier from a good position in the box in the first half and they sparked some desperate last-ditch defending from the home side on a number of occasions after the break.
The visitors could easily have lost the game too, though, with Leeds comfortably the better side early on but unable to make clear openings count.
As well as the aforementioned chances, Mateusz Klich saw a shot deflect wide and Harrison had the ball in the net, only for it to be ruled out for a shove on a defender by Rodrigo.
The home side kept going right until the end in hope of a late winner for the third game in a row, sending on Joe Gelhardt - whose 94th-minute goal gave them victory over Norwich before the international break.
But it was not to be for a third time and Jesse Marsch's side were forced to settle for a point gained on their relegation rivals rather than the three that would have really given them some breathing space in the battle at the bottom.
They next travel to Watford for a game that will go a long way to deciding how deep into the season Leeds' relegation concerns go.
Player of the match
HarrisonJack Harrison
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
6.76
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number23Player nameTellaAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
5.27
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2AylingBooked at 58minsSubstituted forStruijkat 89'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6Cooper
- 15Dallas
- 43KlichSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutes
- 4Forshaw
- 10Raphinha
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Harrison
- 20JamesSubstituted forGelhardtat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Koch
- 13Klaesson
- 21Struijk
- 23Phillips
- 30Gelhardt
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 54Kenneh
Southampton
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 44Forster
- 21Livramento
- 35Bednarek
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6RomeuSubstituted forS Armstrongat 64'minutes
- 27Diallo
- 24ElyounoussiBooked at 63mins
- 18BrojaSubstituted forLongat 90'minutes
- 10AdamsSubstituted forTellaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 13Caballero
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 20Smallbone
- 23Tella
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 36,580
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Southampton 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Rodrigo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Post update
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Tella (Southampton).
Post update
Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United).
Post update
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Armando Broja.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Pascal Struijk replaces Luke Ayling.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Tella replaces Che Adams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Valentino Livramento (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo (Leeds United).
Post update
Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).
