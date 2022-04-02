Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ward-Prowse is the first player to score three free-kicks this Premier League season

James Ward-Prowse added another superb free-kick to his ever-growing showreel as Southampton ended a run of three consecutive league losses and denied Leeds what would have been an important third straight win.

The England midfielder made a 25-yard set-piece look routine early in the second half, curling the ball over the wall and past goalkeeper Illan Meslier to draw Saints level and earn them a point from an entertaining, end-to-end contest at Elland Road.

It was reward for a fine response from the visitors to falling behind to Jack Harrison's poked close-range finish just before the half-hour mark.

Leeds had started the game very brightly, with Diego Llorente heading wide from a corner and Dan James seeing a shot saved.

Saints were a regular threat, though, and but for a Meslier save and Stuart Dallas clearance off the line under pressure, Che Adams would have levelled before Ward-Prowse's moment of magic.

Results elsewhere mean that despite only drawing, Leeds have extended the gap between themselves and the bottom three to eight points.

One big positive for the Whites was the return of captain Liam Cooper and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from injury, the former starting the game and the latter a second-half substitute.

Lethal Ward-Prowse halts Leeds upward charge

There have been some superb free-kick takers in Premier League history, but Ward-Prowse is up there with the very best.

He is able to make a discipline others find difficult look startlingly simplistic.

Such is the England player's reputation that as soon as Kyle Walker-Peters was fouled near the edge of the Leeds box by Luke Ayling, a worried murmur spread among the home fans. They knew what was coming.

Ward-Prowse duly delivered, lifting his hit over the wall and past Meslier's dive to restore parity.

Last season, the Saints midfielder was the only player in the Premier League to score more than one goal direct from a free-kick - managing four. This season, he leads the way with three, one more than Newcastle's Kieran Trippier.

Not that they really need the points, with their tally of 36 surely enough to keep them clear of any relegation trouble, but Saints will feel they could have taken all three.

As well as the Adams effort hacked off the line, Mohamed Elyounoussi shot straight at Meslier from a good position in the box in the first half and they sparked some desperate last-ditch defending from the home side on a number of occasions after the break.

The visitors could easily have lost the game too, though, with Leeds comfortably the better side early on but unable to make clear openings count.

As well as the aforementioned chances, Mateusz Klich saw a shot deflect wide and Harrison had the ball in the net, only for it to be ruled out for a shove on a defender by Rodrigo.

The home side kept going right until the end in hope of a late winner for the third game in a row, sending on Joe Gelhardt - whose 94th-minute goal gave them victory over Norwich before the international break.

But it was not to be for a third time and Jesse Marsch's side were forced to settle for a point gained on their relegation rivals rather than the three that would have really given them some breathing space in the battle at the bottom.

They next travel to Watford for a game that will go a long way to deciding how deep into the season Leeds' relegation concerns go.

Player of the match Harrison Jack Harrison with an average of 7.57 Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Southampton Southampton Southampton Leeds United Avg Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 7.57 Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 7.48 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 7.47 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 7.44 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 7.44 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 7.28 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 7.16 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 7.16 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 7.15 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 7.14 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 7.11 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 7.04 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 7.02 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 6.76 Southampton Avg Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 6.51 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 6.33 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 6.11 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 5.80 Squad number 44 Player name Forster Average rating 5.77 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 5.57 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 5.51 Squad number 7 Player name Long Average rating 5.43 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 5.42 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 5.34 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 5.33 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 5.31 Squad number 23 Player name Tella Average rating 5.28 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 5.27

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 2 Ayling 14 Llorente 6 Cooper 15 Dallas 43 Klich 4 Forshaw 10 Raphinha 19 Rodrigo 22 Harrison 20 James 1 Meslier

2 Ayling Booked at 58mins Substituted for Struijk at 89' minutes

14 Llorente

6 Cooper

15 Dallas

43 Klich Substituted for Phillips at 66' minutes

4 Forshaw

10 Raphinha

19 Rodrigo

22 Harrison

20 James Substituted for Gelhardt at 59' minutes Substitutes 5 Koch

13 Klaesson

21 Struijk

23 Phillips

30 Gelhardt

35 Cresswell

38 Summerville

42 Greenwood

54 Kenneh Southampton Formation 4-3-1-2 44 Forster 21 Livramento 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 2 Walker-Peters 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 27 Diallo 24 Elyounoussi 18 Broja 10 Adams 44 Forster

21 Livramento

35 Bednarek

22 Salisu

2 Walker-Peters

8 Ward-Prowse

6 Romeu Substituted for S Armstrong at 64' minutes

27 Diallo

24 Elyounoussi Booked at 63mins

18 Broja Substituted for Long at 90' minutes

10 Adams Substituted for Tella at 87' minutes Substitutes 5 Stephens

7 Long

9 A Armstrong

13 Caballero

15 Perraud

17 S Armstrong

20 Smallbone

23 Tella

43 Valery Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 36,580 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 1, Southampton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Southampton 1. Post update Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Rodrigo. Post update Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United). Post update Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jan Bednarek. Post update Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Nathan Tella (Southampton). Post update Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United). Post update Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Armando Broja. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Pascal Struijk replaces Luke Ayling. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Tella replaces Che Adams. Post update Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo. Post update Attempt missed. Valentino Livramento (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross. Post update Foul by Rodrigo (Leeds United). Post update Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward