Leeds United v Southampton

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch was hired as assistant to Ralf Rangnick when the latter replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl as RB Leipzig manager in July 2018

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford could miss the rest of the season because of the foot injury sustained during the last-gasp win at Wolves.

Captain Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha should all be available.

Southampton have no new injury concerns, while Will Smallbone and Orio Romeu have both recovered from illness.

Alex McCarthy and Nathan Tella are back in training but not yet ready for selection.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Having Patrick Bamford out injured again is a big blow for Leeds but at least they have a bit of momentum now after winning their past two games.

Their 3-2 victory at Wolves last time out was a crazy game but a great watch - and you just know Jesse Marsch's side will have a real go again at Elland Road this time.

It's hard to know what to expect from Southampton because they seem to go from being on a very good run to being on a very bad one. An entertaining draw probably isn't a bad shout.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v actor & Crystal Palace fan Jim Piddock

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have lost just one of their 13 Premier League home games against Southampton (W7, D5), a 1-0 defeat in February 1998.

Southampton can complete the league double over Leeds for the first time in the top flight since 1982.

Saints have only managed three goals in their 13 Premier League matches at Elland Road. They were scored by Kerry Dixon in 1993, David Hirst in 1998 and Fabrice Fernandes in 2002.

Southampton's most recent victory at Leeds was by 1-0 in the Championship in March 2012.

Leeds United

They have won their past two league matches via 90th-minute goals, following a run of seven defeats in the previous eight. No Premier League team has ever scored 90th-minute winners in three successive fixtures.

Leeds have scored six league goals in second-half stoppage time this season, the most of any team. Those goals were worth eight points.

The Whites can win three successive Premier League games for the first time since triumphing in their final four league fixtures of last season, including a 2-0 victory at Southampton.

Leeds' tally of 15 league defeats already equals their final total from last season.

They have lost seven of their 15 Premier League home matches this season - only in 1995-96 (8) and 2002-03 (9) have they lost more at Elland Road in a single campaign in the division.

Their run of 16 consecutive league fixtures without a clean sheet is currently the longest of any top-flight team.

Southampton

Southampton have lost three successive Premier League games, following a run of two defeats in the previous 13.

They can lose five successive matches in all competitions for the first time since November to December 2014 under Ronald Koeman.

Saints have dropped a league-high 23 points from winning positions in this campaign.

They have won just three of their 14 Premier League away fixtures this season.

Southampton have conceded multiple goals in 11 Premier League away games in 2021-22, more than any other club.

James Ward-Prowse is one short of becoming the second person to record 100 Premier League wins with Southampton, emulating Jason Dodd (105).

Armando Broja could become the first Southampton player to score home and away against Leeds in the same league campaign since Paul Rideout in 1990-91.

