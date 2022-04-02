Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Norwich City 0.
Neal Maupay's missed penalty summed up Brighton's frustration as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Norwich, the Premier League's bottom side.
For all the chances they created, Graham Potter's side couldn't find the net - although they did end a run of six straight league defeats. Norwich, meanwhile, remain eight points adrift of safety after a passive display.
Maupay's big chance came just shy of the half-hour mark, after Sam Byram's handball was spotted by referee Simon Hooper.
The French striker, though, shot high over the bar to mocking cheers from the travelling supporters.
Brighton had created chances before that, with good play down the left from Leandro Trossard leading to a mishit shot from Maupay, before Danny Welbeck saw a close-range effort blocked.
The hosts' lack of cutting edge continued to frustrate them after Maupay's spot-kick miss. Solly March and Alexis Mac Allister failed to hit the target numerous times, and the final ball was badly lacking.
Trossard's attempts to spark the hosts into life led to a glorious chance for Joel Veltman 10 minutes after the restart. His quick feet won a corner, which the Dutchman headed goalwards, only to be denied by fellow countryman Tim Krul at point-blank range.
Maupay and Veltman were denied by a Norwich rearguard marshalled superbly by Grant Hanley, in the face of relentless second-half pressure from the hosts.
In the end, the Seagulls could find no way through, and remain goalless at home since mid-January. Indeed, Norwich almost stole victory when Milot Rashica blazed Teemu Pukki's cross over the bar inside the area.
Goal-shy Brighton left to rue Maupay miss
Brighton had 29 shots and more than 60% possession but crucially only hit the target four times. That has been a long-running issue for Potter's side, who again showcased their quality in the build-up, but were let down in front of goal.
It simply wasn't Maupay's day, from the moment he miscued his effort with the goal gaping in the first half. Goalkeeper Krul's mind-games before his spot-kick clearly paid off before it sailed over the bar.
There were bright moments from Trossard and Mac Allister, while Tariq Lamptey clearly thrives in a more advanced role on the right, but this was not the way Brighton will have wanted to end their losing run.
Norwich battled but look toothless up front
There was plenty of commitment on show from Norwich; they battled well and remained strong in defence
Krul and Hanley in particular were superb in keeping Brighton at bay, as the Canaries ended their own run of six successive league defeats.
But they remain far from safety and although there were a couple of chances to win it, they couldn't sustain an attacking threat as Brighton put them under intense pressure.
While they will take a point, their long-term prospects look ominous - and it increasingly looks as if they will see a third successive Premier League stint ended after just one season.
Player of the match
KrulTim Krul
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number60Player nameSarmientoAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
3.34
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number46Player nameRoweAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number18Player nameTzolisAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number30Player nameGiannoulisAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number3Player nameByramAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
5.65
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 3Cucurella
- 13Groß
- 2LampteyBooked at 68mins
- 11Trossard
- 10Mac Allister
- 20MarchSubstituted forModerat 83'minutesSubstituted forSarmientoat 88'minutes
- 9MaupaySubstituted forMwepuat 79'minutes
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 8Bissouma
- 12Mwepu
- 14Lallana
- 15Moder
- 17Alzate
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 57Offiah
- 60Sarmiento
Norwich
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Krul
- 3Byram
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 30Giannoulis
- 16Normann
- 8Gilmour
- 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRoweat 61'minutes
- 23McLeanBooked at 82minsSubstituted forDowellat 90+3'minutes
- 17RashicaSubstituted forTzolisat 81'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 10Dowell
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 28Gunn
- 40Tomkinson
- 41Kamara
- 45Springett
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 31,245
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Norwich City 0.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Kenny McLean.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Jakub Moder because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Pascal Groß.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jakub Moder.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Solly March.
Post update
Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Mathias Normann (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Mathias Normann tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside.
