Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0NorwichNorwich City0

Brighton 0-0 Norwich: Neal Maupay penalty miss costs hosts

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments40

Neal Maupay misses penalty for Brighton v Norwich
Brighton have yet to win a Premier League home match in 2022, with Neal Maupay missing from the spot against Norwich

Neal Maupay's missed penalty summed up Brighton's frustration as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Norwich, the Premier League's bottom side.

For all the chances they created, Graham Potter's side couldn't find the net - although they did end a run of six straight league defeats. Norwich, meanwhile, remain eight points adrift of safety after a passive display.

Maupay's big chance came just shy of the half-hour mark, after Sam Byram's handball was spotted by referee Simon Hooper.

The French striker, though, shot high over the bar to mocking cheers from the travelling supporters.

Brighton had created chances before that, with good play down the left from Leandro Trossard leading to a mishit shot from Maupay, before Danny Welbeck saw a close-range effort blocked.

The hosts' lack of cutting edge continued to frustrate them after Maupay's spot-kick miss. Solly March and Alexis Mac Allister failed to hit the target numerous times, and the final ball was badly lacking.

Trossard's attempts to spark the hosts into life led to a glorious chance for Joel Veltman 10 minutes after the restart. His quick feet won a corner, which the Dutchman headed goalwards, only to be denied by fellow countryman Tim Krul at point-blank range.

Maupay and Veltman were denied by a Norwich rearguard marshalled superbly by Grant Hanley, in the face of relentless second-half pressure from the hosts.

In the end, the Seagulls could find no way through, and remain goalless at home since mid-January. Indeed, Norwich almost stole victory when Milot Rashica blazed Teemu Pukki's cross over the bar inside the area.

Goal-shy Brighton left to rue Maupay miss

Brighton had 29 shots and more than 60% possession but crucially only hit the target four times. That has been a long-running issue for Potter's side, who again showcased their quality in the build-up, but were let down in front of goal.

It simply wasn't Maupay's day, from the moment he miscued his effort with the goal gaping in the first half. Goalkeeper Krul's mind-games before his spot-kick clearly paid off before it sailed over the bar.

There were bright moments from Trossard and Mac Allister, while Tariq Lamptey clearly thrives in a more advanced role on the right, but this was not the way Brighton will have wanted to end their losing run.

Norwich battled but look toothless up front

There was plenty of commitment on show from Norwich; they battled well and remained strong in defence

Krul and Hanley in particular were superb in keeping Brighton at bay, as the Canaries ended their own run of six successive league defeats.

But they remain far from safety and although there were a couple of chances to win it, they couldn't sustain an attacking threat as Brighton put them under intense pressure.

While they will take a point, their long-term prospects look ominous - and it increasingly looks as if they will see a third successive Premier League stint ended after just one season.

Player of the match

KrulTim Krul

with an average of 6.83

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.38

  2. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.03

  3. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.96

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.82

  5. Squad number60Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    5.77

  6. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    5.75

  7. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.66

  8. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    5.61

  9. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.56

  10. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    5.55

  11. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    5.51

  12. Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    4.77

  13. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    4.64

  14. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    3.34

Norwich City

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    6.83

  2. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    6.82

  3. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    6.54

  4. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.32

  6. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    6.32

  7. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    6.31

  8. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    6.24

  9. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    6.12

  10. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    6.11

  11. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    6.05

  12. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    5.72

  13. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    5.66

  14. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    5.65

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Cucurella
  • 13Groß
  • 2LampteyBooked at 68mins
  • 11Trossard
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 20MarchSubstituted forModerat 83'minutesSubstituted forSarmientoat 88'minutes
  • 9MaupaySubstituted forMwepuat 79'minutes
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 8Bissouma
  • 12Mwepu
  • 14Lallana
  • 15Moder
  • 17Alzate
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 57Offiah
  • 60Sarmiento

Norwich

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Krul
  • 3Byram
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 16Normann
  • 8Gilmour
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRoweat 61'minutes
  • 23McLeanBooked at 82minsSubstituted forDowellat 90+3'minutes
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forTzolisat 81'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 10Dowell
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 28Gunn
  • 40Tomkinson
  • 41Kamara
  • 45Springett
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
31,245

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home31
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Norwich City 0.

  3. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Kenny McLean.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  10. Post update

    Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento replaces Jakub Moder because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Pascal Groß.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jakub Moder.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Solly March.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  18. Post update

    Mathias Normann (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Booking

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Mathias Normann tries a through ball, but Grant Hanley is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 17:34

    If they don’t sack Potter before next season Brighton will be in a relegation battle

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 17:31

    How did Maupay rate 3.3 out of 10?

    • Reply posted by Simon W, today at 17:34

      Simon W replied:
      I think because the minus symbol isn't supported by the software

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 17:26

    Potter is clearly a competent manager but cannot inspire his team to score, or even shoot correctly. Time to get rid of him if the players don't respond after so many poor performances.

    • Reply posted by BBBC, today at 17:28

      BBBC replied:
      Time to get rid of the players more like!

  • Comment posted by Beeding Seagull, today at 17:24

    BLOOM out

  • Comment posted by Beeding Seagull, today at 17:24

    Potter OUT

    • Reply posted by JThug7, today at 17:31

      JThug7 replied:
      Absolutely agree

  • Comment posted by bee, today at 17:24

    Brighton have needed a decent striker for a very long time, but it appears Potter still hasn't noticed. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 17:28

      ET replied:
      I’m sure he has but a good one probably does want to join. Get Pukki, he’ll grab 5 goals a season. Maupay can’t even score from the spot. He really is dire.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 17:22

    To think Two months ago they were talking about Graham Potter becoming Manchester United manager God the man is hopeless and so is his team Brighton can’t score to save their life and Maupay and Welbeck should retire from football

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 17:22

    Canary s tame the Seagulls

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 17:21

    Maupay is championship standard.

  • Comment posted by JXS, today at 17:20

    Dismal run continues, and I imagine confidence in Potter and the players is dropping at quite a rate. The 'it's a hard league' excuses are wearing thin now: fair enough against Liverpool, Spurs, even Villa, but against the worst team in the league? Attacking line needs a complete clear out: considering the recruitment failures here, not sure why we're so worried Ashworth has gone

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomsett , today at 17:20

    A relief not to lose, but very disappointing. Albion in genuine trouble. No obvious prospect of any more points this season - maybe a draw or two. Can we stay up on 34 or 35 points? Loss of Burn permanently and Webster for the rest of the season is a disaster that I suppose few of us would have predicted. Several players wanting out... what does next season hold if we do stay up?

    • Reply posted by Simon W, today at 17:27

      Simon W replied:
      Need a clear out, none can contribute to scoring, hate it when they say March is going at goal - never on target, defenders doing nothing with corners, how many today? Shakey keeper when Norwich did muster something, I trust all the youth on loan more than this lot, a clear out would be good, essential if in Championship

  • Comment posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 17:16

    Thanks for spoiling my 3x acca Brighton

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 17:30

      ET replied:
      😱 you bet on Brighton to win? 🤔

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 17:16

    Another Potter masterclass.

  • Comment posted by ND Know, today at 17:15

    Not a good season if you’re below Palarse!

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 17:30

      ET replied:
      Ou should be used to it….

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 17:12

    Potter out

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:11

    Fortunately the Seagulls have enough points in the bag otherwise they wolud be in the relegation fight with the Canaries who are already doomed.

    • Reply posted by Simon W, today at 17:14

      Simon W replied:
      I don't see 37 points being a safe finishing total, can't see Brighton reaching that at the moment

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:11

    Well I'm surprised that penalty miss didn't bring down a 747, this game sums up that we definitely need a striker,

    • Reply posted by JThug7, today at 17:26

      JThug7 replied:
      No we need 3 strikers - get rid of this dross and save BHA from the drop.

  • Comment posted by Xhakaholic, today at 17:11

    31 shots on goal and only 4 on target wow

  • Comment posted by Simon W, today at 17:10

    Getting a worrying feeling this will be a Championship fixture next season, Brighton absolutely useless, clear out required in summer please, not one I want them to keep

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 17:13

      paul replied:
      🤔🤔🤔

  • Comment posted by AL, today at 17:09

    31 shots

    • Reply posted by JThug7, today at 17:22

      JThug7 replied:
      And only 4 on target - pathetic!!!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30234370185273
2Liverpool30226277205772
3Chelsea29178458233559
4Arsenal28173844311354
5Tottenham291631047361151
6Man Utd3014974840851
7Wolves31154123327649
8West Ham301461049391048
9Leicester28107114246-437
10Aston Villa30113164242036
11Southampton30812103746-936
12Crystal Palace2971393938134
13Brighton30713102636-1034
14Brentford3196163748-1133
15Newcastle29710123249-1731
16Leeds3179153568-3330
17Everton2774162947-1825
18Watford3064202957-2822
19Burnley28312132240-1821
20Norwich3046201863-4518
View full Premier League table