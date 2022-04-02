Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Only Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (eight) has scored more headed Premier League goals than Diogo Jota (seven) since the start of the 2020-21 season

Liverpool beat struggling Watford to complete a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League - for a few hours at least.

The Reds trailed Manchester City by 14 points on 15 January, but a 10th straight league win at a raucous Anfield took them above Pep Guardiola's side, whom they meet on 10 April.

Diogo Jota's 20th club goal of the season and his third in as many appearances in a red shirt - 34 seconds after Alisson made a huge save to deny Juraj Kucka - helped seal a tense win.

Portugal forward Jota jumped between two Watford defenders to meet a cross and head past Ben Foster as Joe Gomez marked only his second league start of the season with an assist.

Fabinho's late penalty - after Kucka's rugby-style challenge on Jota - secured the points.

Despite sealing a potentially significant win, Liverpool were not at their fluent best.

Joao Pedro wasted a glorious chance to equalise in the second half as Watford remain third from bottom, three points from safety.

Liverpool are two points ahead of City, who face second-bottom Burnley at Turf Moor at 15:00 BST.

Tension replaced by relief

Liverpool are back on top for the first time since October, and at the start of the final push towards what would be a historic quadruple.

They face Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Portugal on Tuesday before going to City in what many are billing as the game that could decide the title.

Liverpool, already Carabao Cup winners, started the penultimate month of the campaign - in which they also face City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals - with a hard-earned win in a game where the result was more important than the performance.

Alisson had already denied Cucho Hernandez when he spread himself to block Kucka, before Jota pounced moments later.

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Jurgen Klopp praises 'mature' Reds performance

Unlike team-mate Mohamed Salah, Jota will be going to the World Cup later this year after helping Portugal beat North Macedonia in a play-off in midweek.

While a tired looking Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup to Senegal on Tuesday, was replaced after 69 minutes, Jota could have had a hat-trick.

Denied a second goal by Foster before half-time, Jota headed another chance over the bar in front of the Kop.

Tension was replaced by relief when Fabinho's 89th-minute penalty - awarded after referee Stuart Attwell watched a replay on the pitchside monitor - ensured Liverpool got the job done.

Watford must be more clinical

Despite a 20th league defeat of the season, Watford will take some comfort that Liverpool were unable to relax until Fabinho struck.

However, the Hornets know they have to be more clinical in their final eight games if they are to stand any chance of staying up.

While Kucka was denied by a fine save, Pedro should have equalised in the second half after Watford beat Liverpool's offside trap.

Liverpool penalty leaves 'bitter taste' - Hodgson

Roy Hodgson's side face a difficult end-of-season run-in which includes matches at City and Chelsea.

Although they host Leeds on 9 April and Brentford on 16 April, they have picked up only seven points from a possible 42 at Vicarage Road this season.

Player of the match Diogo Jota Diogo Jota with an average of 7.95 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Watford Watford Watford Liverpool Avg Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 7.95 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 7.81 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.76 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.71 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 7.65 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.60 Squad number 12 Player name Gomez Average rating 7.50 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 7.38 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 7.34 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.02 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 6.97 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 6.80 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 6.70 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 6.59 Watford Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 6.31 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.06 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 5.95 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 5.74 Squad number 27 Player name Kabasele Average rating 5.68 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 5.66 Squad number 29 Player name Cucho Hernández Average rating 5.56 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 5.53 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 5.48 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 5.42 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 5.16 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.04 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 5.00 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 4.95

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 12 Gomez 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 17 Jones 14 Henderson 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 9 Firmino 20 Jota 1 Alisson

12 Gomez Booked at 45mins

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

17 Jones Substituted for Fabinho at 62' minutes

14 Henderson

6 Thiago Alcántara Substituted for Milner at 90' minutes

11 Salah Substituted for Mané at 69' minutes

9 Firmino

20 Jota Substitutes 3 Fabinho

5 Konaté

7 Milner

10 Mané

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

21 Tsimikas

23 Díaz

62 Kelleher

66 Alexander-Arnold Watford Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Foster 21 Femenía 27 Kabasele 22 Samir 14 Kamara 6 Louza 23 Sarr 19 Sissoko 33 Kucka 29 Hernández 10 João Pedro 1 Foster

21 Femenía

27 Kabasele

22 Samir

14 Kamara

6 Louza Substituted for Cleverley at 78' minutes

23 Sarr

19 Sissoko

33 Kucka

29 Hernández Booked at 59mins Substituted for Dennis at 78' minutes

10 João Pedro Substituted for King at 78' minutes Substitutes 2 Ngakia

7 King

8 Cleverley

11 Masina

12 Sema

15 Cathcart

25 Dennis

26 Bachmann

39 Kayembe Referee: Stuart Attwell Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 2, Watford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Watford 0. Post update Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool). Post update Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool). Post update Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Thiago. Post update Goal! Liverpool 2, Watford 0. Fabinho (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner. Post update VAR Decision: Penalty Liverpool. Post update Penalty Liverpool. Diogo Jota draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty conceded by Juraj Kucka (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Christian Kabasele. Post update Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota. Post update Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago. Post update Offside, Watford. Juraj Kucka tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Dennis is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Emmanuel Dennis replaces Cucho Hernández. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces João Pedro. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Imrân Louza. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kiko Femenía. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward