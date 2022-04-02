Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool2WatfordWatford0

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota & Fabinho secure 10th straight Premier League win

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments348

Diogo Jota heads Liverpool ahead against Watford
Only Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (eight) has scored more headed Premier League goals than Diogo Jota (seven) since the start of the 2020-21 season

Liverpool beat struggling Watford to complete a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League - for a few hours at least.

The Reds trailed Manchester City by 14 points on 15 January, but a 10th straight league win at a raucous Anfield took them above Pep Guardiola's side, whom they meet on 10 April.

Diogo Jota's 20th club goal of the season and his third in as many appearances in a red shirt - 34 seconds after Alisson made a huge save to deny Juraj Kucka - helped seal a tense win.

Portugal forward Jota jumped between two Watford defenders to meet a cross and head past Ben Foster as Joe Gomez marked only his second league start of the season with an assist.

Fabinho's late penalty - after Kucka's rugby-style challenge on Jota - secured the points.

Despite sealing a potentially significant win, Liverpool were not at their fluent best.

Joao Pedro wasted a glorious chance to equalise in the second half as Watford remain third from bottom, three points from safety.

Liverpool are two points ahead of City, who face second-bottom Burnley at Turf Moor at 15:00 BST.

Tension replaced by relief

Liverpool are back on top for the first time since October, and at the start of the final push towards what would be a historic quadruple.

They face Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Portugal on Tuesday before going to City in what many are billing as the game that could decide the title.

Liverpool, already Carabao Cup winners, started the penultimate month of the campaign - in which they also face City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals - with a hard-earned win in a game where the result was more important than the performance.

Alisson had already denied Cucho Hernandez when he spread himself to block Kucka, before Jota pounced moments later.

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Jurgen Klopp praises 'mature' Reds performance

Unlike team-mate Mohamed Salah, Jota will be going to the World Cup later this year after helping Portugal beat North Macedonia in a play-off in midweek.

While a tired looking Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup to Senegal on Tuesday, was replaced after 69 minutes, Jota could have had a hat-trick.

Denied a second goal by Foster before half-time, Jota headed another chance over the bar in front of the Kop.

Tension was replaced by relief when Fabinho's 89th-minute penalty - awarded after referee Stuart Attwell watched a replay on the pitchside monitor - ensured Liverpool got the job done.

Watford must be more clinical

Despite a 20th league defeat of the season, Watford will take some comfort that Liverpool were unable to relax until Fabinho struck.

However, the Hornets know they have to be more clinical in their final eight games if they are to stand any chance of staying up.

While Kucka was denied by a fine save, Pedro should have equalised in the second half after Watford beat Liverpool's offside trap.

Liverpool penalty leaves 'bitter taste' - Hodgson

Roy Hodgson's side face a difficult end-of-season run-in which includes matches at City and Chelsea.

Although they host Leeds on 9 April and Brentford on 16 April, they have picked up only seven points from a possible 42 at Vicarage Road this season.

Player of the match

Diogo JotaDiogo Jota

with an average of 7.95

Liverpool

  1. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    7.95

  2. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.81

  3. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.76

  4. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.71

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.65

  6. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number12Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    7.50

  8. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    7.38

  9. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    7.34

  10. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.02

  11. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    6.97

  12. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    6.80

  13. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.70

  14. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.59

Watford

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    6.31

  2. Squad number14Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.06

  3. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.95

  4. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number27Player nameKabasele
    Average rating

    5.68

  6. Squad number22Player nameSamir
    Average rating

    5.66

  7. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    5.56

  8. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    5.53

  9. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    5.48

  10. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    5.42

  11. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    5.16

  12. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.04

  13. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    4.95

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 12GomezBooked at 45mins
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 17JonesSubstituted forFabinhoat 62'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forMilnerat 90'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forManéat 69'minutes
  • 9Firmino
  • 20Jota

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 10Mané
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 62Kelleher
  • 66Alexander-Arnold

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 27Kabasele
  • 22Samir
  • 14Kamara
  • 6LouzaSubstituted forCleverleyat 78'minutes
  • 23Sarr
  • 19Sissoko
  • 33Kucka
  • 29HernándezBooked at 59minsSubstituted forDennisat 78'minutes
  • 10João PedroSubstituted forKingat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 7King
  • 8Cleverley
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 15Cathcart
  • 25Dennis
  • 26Bachmann
  • 39Kayembe
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Watford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Watford 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Thiago.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Watford 0. Fabinho (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Liverpool.

  10. Post update

    Penalty Liverpool. Diogo Jota draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Juraj Kucka (Watford) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Juraj Kucka tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Dennis is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Emmanuel Dennis replaces Cucho Hernández.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Joshua King replaces João Pedro.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Imrân Louza.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

354 comments

  • Comment posted by peelyon, today at 14:57

    I just wish the rugby style tackles were consistently punished.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:12

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      They say the PL is the most physical league in the world, still even then there should be limits as to what is allowable.

  • Comment posted by none, today at 14:55

    Pretty dire game all in all, guess the 3 points are all that matter though.

    Can't wait to see "LiVARpool" everywhere, despite it being a stonewall penalty...

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 15:07

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Now I understand why the fat lady refused to sing in January, when Man City fans were asking her to.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 15:01

    LiVARpool comment trolls incoming. Kucka had 3 weeks to prepare and seems to have taken up Greco-Roman wrestling.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Where is KevMorris today?

  • Comment posted by Red88, today at 15:00

    This "chances" narrative is bullcrap. Sarr was offside for their big chance any goal would've been counted off. This will have some of the TV pundits saying how lucky Liverpool are. It's not luck, it is brilliant execution of the offside trap, nearly 150 offsides this season.

    • Reply posted by Save energy buy wooly socks, today at 15:02

      Save energy buy wooly socks replied:
      Roy of the rovers commentary team. Sound off for me next time on BT.

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 14:59

    Decent win after international break, Watford played well & were very difficult to break down.

    Stonewall penalty, but won't stop the usual idiots dribbling on about VAR

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 15:08

      wolsey41 replied:
      Stonewall penalty ? Only in the minds of the reds but please ABL.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 14:56

    Good result for Everton.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:03

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Many Watford fans came onto the last Liverpool HYS and were ‘begging’ Liverpool to go easy on them. I hope this was easy enough for Watford fans. Hope Watford can stay up.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 15:00

    Wait for it

    Lucky lucky Liverpool, no way a penalty, VAR helping LFC again....bore off.

    Well played Watford you were very organised and played well.

    A bit nervy, a bit disjointed and a lack of cohesion but after the team travelling off to countries all over the world.

    3 points is always what matters.

    7 goals conceded at airfield this season.

    Thats a massive reason why we are top.

    • Reply posted by A-D-George, today at 15:05

      A-D-George replied:
      “ 3 points is always what matters”

      That is not what you said when City beat Everton, is it.

  • Comment posted by base, today at 15:00

    Liverpool grinding out results and crucial 3 points today.
    However I don't think City will cave in that easy.Still along way and there will be plenty of twists and turns still to come.
    I won't be surprised if City win today.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      0 - 2 to City after 25 minutes, they are playing like a team on a mission!

  • Comment posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 14:56

    This result (to me) makes very little difference, it's what happens next Sunday that will decide this league. Still it's a good 3 points. Pressure on city for the first time in a long time.

    I wonder how long the children will take to call us Livarpool?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:05

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      What Man City are singing in their dressing room before their game:

      Pressure pushing down on me
      Pressing down on you, no man ask for
      This is ourselves under pressure
      Under pressure
      Pressure

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 15:01

    I don't even want to think about the quad I really haven't. But I'd be over the moon with either the PL or CL and league cup.
    But the only thing we need to do is look at the next game, benfica is by no means a walk over.....
    As for today no vintage but 3 point non the less...

    • Reply posted by Comrade Pravda, today at 15:10

      Comrade Pravda replied:
      Not many people seem to be either. It came as a surprise for me to discover it. Tho' a blue ,good luck to the Reds IF they can manage that. It isn't beyond this teams ability either, tho' it is likely to be a very hard slog to achieve it. I'd be most pleased for both Henderson and Milner. Two English pro's whose contributions are often denigrated. Everton could do with 2 such players.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 14:57

    Tough old game, but three points is three points. There will obviously some of the yoonited brigade will question the penalty, but this is football not wrestling; Watford played well, I hope they stay up and send the bitter blues down. Top of the league (for the moment) YNWA

  • Comment posted by Comrade Pravda, today at 15:06

    I'm an Everton fan, but there is no doubt Klopp has produced a team to Rival and maybe knock City off their perch. He even has two forward lines who, as an Evertonian, I'd sell Moshiri's & Kenwright's souls to the devil if it got even the second of them playing for us. Mind you then we'd need a midfield and defence!

    • Reply posted by Kevin, today at 15:14

      Kevin replied:
      I'm an Liverpool fan, but there is no doubt Klopp has produced a team to Rival and maybe knock City off their perch.

      There you go, fixed it for you.

  • Comment posted by Mark K, today at 15:02

    How many games had he gone without a field goal since the contract talk with Liverpool started? Thank you Mo Salah's agent for the distraction. He's not working for City's Abu Dhabi owner is he?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Also gettimg beat in the African Cup of Nations final and not qualifying for the World cup has also affected him mentally

  • Comment posted by Hudwinker 66, today at 15:02

    Top of the league playing, as they have for past few league games, in 3rd gear. Still room to step it up if needed.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:10

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Looking forward to one of the greatest, most important games ever to be staged in Premier League history, possibly top league history, next Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 14:54

    The result all the clean footballing world wanted,
    an uppercut to the chin of dishonest competition.
    Cue the tiresome Livarpool comments from angry children.
    Go Reds..

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 15:05

    Great result against a determined opposition. Lovely cross by Gomez and a typical Jota finish. Silly rugby tackle for the penalty that put a cherry on top. 3 points is all that matters.

  • Comment posted by CaptainSensible, today at 15:02

    Over to you Burnley

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Aint going to happen. City will win as always

  • Comment posted by BuxtonRed, today at 15:02

    By City’s logic….

    We are not 2 points ahead because they have a game in hand 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If City win then they will say that we were two points ahead and have caught you up already😆

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 15:01

    Who ever wins City v Liverpool wins the title in my opinion

    • Reply posted by Stevie G The Great, today at 15:06

      Stevie G The Great replied:
      Disagree! City will lose points in few more games and that result won't matter even if they win against Liverpool.