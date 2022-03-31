Liverpool v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool's last game with a hamstring injury

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a swift return from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss England's recent fixtures.

Midfielder Naby Keita also withdrew from international duty with a knee injury but he could also feature.

Winger Ismaila Sarr is set to return after missing Watford's last three games because of a hamstring injury.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou is available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Performances don't matter now for Liverpool or Manchester City - results are all that matter from here in the title race.

Liverpool have won their past nine league games but they have to forget all the noise and just focus on winning this one. Their task on Saturday will be to break down Watford because we know exactly how Roy Hodgson will set the Hornets up.

I don't think the Reds will have too much trouble there, though.

Watford got a good win last time out - at Southampton on 13 March - but we have seen them flicker into life before and then put in a disappointing display in their next game. I'd be very surprised if they held out for 90 minutes at Anfield.

Prediction: 3-0

Hodgson did that with West Brom in 2012.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won 12 of their 13 home league matches against Watford.

The Reds have won the past six of those games by an aggregate score of 22-1.

Watford's most recent win at Anfield was back in August 1999.

Liverpool

Liverpool are on a run of nine straight league victories.

They have also won their last nine Premier League matches at Anfield, scoring 27 goals and conceding just two.

The Reds have the best home record in this season's top flight and are unbeaten in their last 18 league games at Anfield (W14, D4).

Liverpool have already matched last season's final tally of 69 points, with nine matches still to play.

Their tally of 75 goals is one short of their highest after 29 fixtures of a top-flight season, set in 2013-14.

Watford

Watford have earned eight points in nine matches under Roy Hodgson, one more than they did from seven games with Xisco Munoz in charge and from 13 with Claudio Ranieri as head coach.

They won their most recent fixture, away to Southampton, and could go unbeaten in successive league matches for the first time since September.

The Hornets are also vying to earn consecutive away wins in the top flight for the first time since a run of three in September 2017.

Their last nine points have all come in away matches. They are currently on an eight-game losing streak at Vicarage Road.

Cucho Hernandez has scored three goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

