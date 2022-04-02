Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.
Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Brentford produced a magnificent display to record their first win over Chelsea since 1939 as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel's side with three goals in 10 minutes in the second half before adding a fourth late on to humiliate the Champions League holders.
The Bees enjoyed the better of the first half but were punished for not taking chances when Antonio Rudiger flashed a brilliant 30-yard finish past David Raya three minutes after the restart.
Brentford's response was instant and spectacular as Vitaly Janelt hammered home the equaliser two minutes later before the golden moment in the 54th minute as Bryan Mbeumo squared a pass for Eriksen to score in front of the joyous visiting support.
And Brentford were not finished there, Janelt breaking clear again on the hour to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy before substitute Yoane Wissa completed their glory day in the closing moments.
Brentford are now on 33 points, 11 clear of Watford, who are third from bottom, and can now surely contemplate Premier League football again next season.
More to follow.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
3.97
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
3.09
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
3.60
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number21Player nameEriksenAverage rating
9.14
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
8.21
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
8.66
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
8.84
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Mendy
- 28Azpilicueta
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 3AlonsoSubstituted forJamesat 55'minutes
- 19Mount
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 7KantéSubstituted forLukakuat 65'minutes
- 22Ziyech
- 29Havertz
- 11WernerSubstituted forKovacicat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 5Jorginho
- 8Kovacic
- 9Lukaku
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 24James
- 31Sarr
Brentford
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Raya
- 30Roerslev
- 20Ajer
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 3HenrySubstituted forCanósat 88'minutes
- 21Eriksen
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 82'minutes
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 85'minutes
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 8Jensen
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 22M Jorgensen
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 26Baptiste
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 40Fernández
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 39,061
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home12
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Reece James.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canós replaces Rico Henry.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 1, Brentford 4. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Christian Nørgaard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Vitaly Janelt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.
