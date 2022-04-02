Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea1BrentfordBrentford4

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Christian Eriksen scores first Bees goal in comeback win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments242

Christian Eriksen scoring against Chelsea
Christian Eriksen has now scored in three successive matches after netting in both games for Denmark during the international break

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford produced a magnificent display to record their first win over Chelsea since 1939 as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel's side with three goals in 10 minutes in the second half before adding a fourth late on to humiliate the Champions League holders.

The Bees enjoyed the better of the first half but were punished for not taking chances when Antonio Rudiger flashed a brilliant 30-yard finish past David Raya three minutes after the restart.

Brentford's response was instant and spectacular as Vitaly Janelt hammered home the equaliser two minutes later before the golden moment in the 54th minute as Bryan Mbeumo squared a pass for Eriksen to score in front of the joyous visiting support.

And Brentford were not finished there, Janelt breaking clear again on the hour to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy before substitute Yoane Wissa completed their glory day in the closing moments.

Brentford are now on 33 points, 11 clear of Watford, who are third from bottom, and can now surely contemplate Premier League football again next season.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    4.37

  2. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    4.17

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    4.34

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    4.50

  5. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    3.66

  6. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    4.48

  7. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    3.90

  8. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    4.60

  9. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    3.97

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    4.30

  11. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    3.97

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    3.09

  2. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    3.01

  3. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    3.60

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    8.13

  2. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    8.06

  3. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    8.05

  4. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    8.09

  5. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    8.04

  6. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    8.14

  7. Squad number21Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    9.14

  8. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    8.15

  9. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    8.50

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    8.30

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    8.21

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    8.55

  2. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    8.66

  3. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    8.84

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Mendy
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 3AlonsoSubstituted forJamesat 55'minutes
  • 19Mount
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 7KantéSubstituted forLukakuat 65'minutes
  • 22Ziyech
  • 29Havertz
  • 11WernerSubstituted forKovacicat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 5Jorginho
  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 24James
  • 31Sarr

Brentford

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Raya
  • 30Roerslev
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 3HenrySubstituted forCanósat 88'minutes
  • 21Eriksen
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 82'minutes
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forWissaat 85'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 8Jensen
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 26Baptiste
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 40Fernández
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
39,061

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home21
Away17
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home12
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brentford 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Reece James.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canós replaces Rico Henry.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 1, Brentford 4. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Christian Nørgaard.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek with a headed pass following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kristoffer Ajer.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Vitaly Janelt.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

Comments

Join the conversation

249 comments

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 16:56

    Chelsea have run out of Gas!
    And that is Putin it mildly.

    Well played Brentford

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 16:58

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      dont bring him into this

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 16:59

    Football won today.
    Not money, not oil, not mercenaries !

    WELL DONE BRENTFORD

    • Reply posted by You, today at 17:11

      You replied:
      Your whole league and football is a sell out so no point you gloating.

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 16:57

    Russia 1, Bus Stop In Hounslow 4

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 17:01

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      name one russian player that played today oh wait

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 16:58

    With all the doom & gloom, what a story & ray of light has Eriksen been.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Christian Eriksen has to be up there as one of the greatest January signings in Premier League history

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 16:57

    Bad day at the office for Chelsea, congratulations to Brentford.

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 16:58

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      very humble. thank u from a angry chelsea fan

  • Comment posted by Rutland3, today at 17:00

    Victory for football and all that's good. Can't be much money left now

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 17:06

      the peoples poet replied:
      Chelsea stalling like a Kiev invasion attempt.

  • Comment posted by MattySW, today at 16:57

    Can I just say hahahahahahahahaha

    Well played Brentford 😁👍

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 17:01

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      its not funny

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 16:58

    Get in there Brentford.