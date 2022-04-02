Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Christian Eriksen has now scored in three successive matches after netting in both games for Denmark during the international break

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford produced a magnificent display to record their first win over Chelsea since 1939 as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel's side with three goals in 10 minutes in the second half before adding a fourth late on to humiliate the Champions League holders.

The Bees enjoyed the better of the first half but were punished for not taking chances when Antonio Rudiger flashed a brilliant 30-yard finish past David Raya three minutes after the restart.

Brentford's response was instant and spectacular as Vitaly Janelt hammered home the equaliser two minutes later before the golden moment in the 54th minute as Bryan Mbeumo squared a pass for Eriksen to score in front of the joyous visiting support.

And Brentford were not finished there, Janelt breaking clear again on the hour to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy before substitute Yoane Wissa completed their glory day in the closing moments.

Brentford are now on 33 points, 11 clear of Watford, who are third from bottom, and can now surely contemplate Premier League football again next season.

More to follow.

Brentford Brentford Brentford Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 4.37 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 4.17 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 4.34 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 4.50 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 3.66 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 4.48 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 3.90 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 4.60 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 3.97 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 4.30 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 3.97 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 3.09 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 3.01 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 3.60 Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 8.13 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 8.06 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 8.05 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 8.09 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 8.04 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 8.14 Squad number 21 Player name Eriksen Average rating 9.14 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 8.15 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 8.50 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 8.30 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 8.21 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 8.55 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 8.66 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 8.84

