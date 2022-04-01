Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea15:00BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Brentford

Chelsea wing-back Reece James
Reece James' last Chelsea appearance was in a 4-0 win at Burnley on 5 March

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea wing-back Reece James has recovered from a muscle problem but Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined.

Andreas Christensen, Saul Niguez and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also back in contention after missing the Blues' last game.

Josh Dasilva returns for Brentford after completing a three-match ban.

Boss Thomas Frank says the Bees have no new fitness concerns, though Julian Jeanvier is a long-term absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford lost at Leicester before the international break but the two wins they got before that mean they have some breathing space above the bottom three.

I'm not surprised Ivan Toney has started scoring again now Christian Eriksen is in the Bees team, because he must be a joy for any striker to play with. It sounds simple but Eriksen puts the ball where the player wants it and the chances he creates means they will win plenty more games too.

Not this one, though. Chelsea have hit a decent bit of form despite everything that is happening at the club off the field and their forwards have started scoring again too.

Prediction: 2-0

Chelsea have won 12 of 13 matches in all competitions, and have only lost one of their last 26 games (away to Manchester City in January)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in eight meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W7, D1) since a 3-1 home loss in February 1939.
  • This will be the Bees' first league game away to the Blues since a 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on 9 November 1946.
  • Brentford have failed to score in six of their last seven competitive fixtures versus Chelsea.

Chelsea

  • Thomas Tuchel's side have won six consecutive league and cup fixtures, and have claimed five successive Premier League victories.
  • The Londoners are vying to win three consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of six straight victories at Stamford Bridge at the tail end of the 2019-20 season.
  • The Blues have won six of their seven London derbies in the league this season, with the exception December's 3-2 loss at West Ham.
  • They boast the Premier League's highest shot conversion rate this season, netting with 14.4% of their attempts (57 goals from 397 shots).
  • Kai Havertz has scored four goals in his last three Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 21.
  • Havertz is vying to score in four consecutive league appearances for the first time since a run of five between April and August 2019 with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brentford

  • Brentford conceded just once in their opening three Premier League away games but have done so in each of their subsequent 12 such matches - it is the top flight's longest current run without a clean sheet on the road.
  • They have lost six of their last seven Premier League away fixtures, with the exception a 3-1 win at Norwich.
  • The Bees have conceded 10 goals from outside the penalty area in this season's Premier League, more than any other side.
  • They have lost nine games in all competitions this calendar year, a total matched only by Everton amongst English top-flight clubs.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City29224368185070
2Liverpool29216275205569
3Chelsea28178357193859
4Arsenal28173844311354
5Tottenham291631047361151
6Man Utd2914874840850
7West Ham301461049391048
8Wolves30144123126546
9Aston Villa29113154140136
10Leicester27106114246-436
11Southampton29811103645-935
12Crystal Palace2971393938134
13Brighton29712102636-1033
14Newcastle29710123249-1731
15Brentford3086163347-1430
16Leeds3078153467-3329
17Everton2774162947-1825
18Watford2964192955-2622
19Burnley27312122238-1621
20Norwich2945201863-4517
View full Premier League table

