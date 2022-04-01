Chelsea v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Reece James' last Chelsea appearance was in a 4-0 win at Burnley on 5 March

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea wing-back Reece James has recovered from a muscle problem but Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined.

Andreas Christensen, Saul Niguez and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also back in contention after missing the Blues' last game.

Josh Dasilva returns for Brentford after completing a three-match ban.

Boss Thomas Frank says the Bees have no new fitness concerns, though Julian Jeanvier is a long-term absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford lost at Leicester before the international break but the two wins they got before that mean they have some breathing space above the bottom three.

I'm not surprised Ivan Toney has started scoring again now Christian Eriksen is in the Bees team, because he must be a joy for any striker to play with. It sounds simple but Eriksen puts the ball where the player wants it and the chances he creates means they will win plenty more games too.

Not this one, though. Chelsea have hit a decent bit of form despite everything that is happening at the club off the field and their forwards have started scoring again too.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v actor Jim Piddock

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight meetings with Brentford in all competitions (W7, D1) since a 3-1 home loss in February 1939.

This will be the Bees' first league game away to the Blues since a 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on 9 November 1946.

Brentford have failed to score in six of their last seven competitive fixtures versus Chelsea.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's side have won six consecutive league and cup fixtures, and have claimed five successive Premier League victories.

The Londoners are vying to win three consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of six straight victories at Stamford Bridge at the tail end of the 2019-20 season.

The Blues have won six of their seven London derbies in the league this season, with the exception December's 3-2 loss at West Ham.

They boast the Premier League's highest shot conversion rate this season, netting with 14.4% of their attempts (57 goals from 397 shots).

Kai Havertz has scored four goals in his last three Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 21.

Havertz is vying to score in four consecutive league appearances for the first time since a run of five between April and August 2019 with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brentford