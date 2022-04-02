Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women2

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Last updated on

Khadija Shaw celebrates
Khadija Shaw scored her fourth Women's Super League goal of the season

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham.

Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes.

Khadija Shaw sealed another City win with a simple second-half header.

With four WSL games left, only goal difference keeps them in fourth, behind United and the Champions League spots.

As Taylor approaches his second anniversary in the City dugout in May, this 50th win in charge looked a formality in the opening quarter.

Hayley Raso rounded Arnold inside two minutes but got closed out, and Shaw really should have scored when she was slid through seconds later but Mackenzie Arnold smothered brilliantly.

Stanway has a fine record of seven goals in nine appearances against West Ham, and her coolly-taken finish gave City the lead their play deserved.

The Hammers, though, can be stubborn opponents under coach Olli Harder - they beat City in the reverse fixture - and they dug in, albeit benefiting from some City wastefulness and an excellent display from goalkeeper Arnold.

They briefly threatened, with Claudia Walker heading over and then denying her own team a golden opportunity by touching the ball when offside instead of leaving it to team-mate Adriana Leon to run through on goal.

For City, Shaw finally made it comfortable in the second half with the easiest of headers from Caroline Weir's corner, and it is now more than eight hours since they last conceded.

These two sides face each other again in their next fixture, contesting one of the FA Women's Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 16 April, with the match live on BBC One (12:30, BST).

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 22Fisk
  • 7EvansSubstituted forSnerleat 76'minutes
  • 15Parker
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forWyneat 83'minutes
  • 13YallopSubstituted forWalkerat 45'minutes
  • 19Leon

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 4Stringer
  • 8Snerle
  • 9Walker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 25Garrard
  • 33Houssein

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 24Walsh
  • 10StanwaySubstituted forCoombsat 59'minutes
  • 19WeirSubstituted forAngeldahlat 82'minutes
  • 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 59'minutes
  • 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 76'minutes
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Lucy May
Attendance:
1,475

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

  4. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

  10. Post update

    Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Zaneta Wyne replaces Kate Longhurst.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Caroline Weir.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1713224774041
2Arsenal Women17124145103540
3Man Utd Women18105339182135
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women188192026-625
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1840141443-2912
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

