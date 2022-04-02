Close menu
Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee2AberdeenAberdeen2

Dundee 2-2 Aberdeen: Hosts six points adrift after dramatic draw

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Calvin Ramsay drilled in the opener for his first Aberdeen goal
Calvin Ramsay drilled in the opener for his first Aberdeen goal

Dundee's relegation plight deepened despite rallying for a point against Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership thriller full of late drama.

Danny Mullen glanced in an 86th-minute header for the bottom club shortly after Ross McCrorie looked to have won it for the visitors.

Aberdeen led at half-time through Calvin Ramsay's first goal for the club before Jordan McGhee levelled.

St Johnstone's win over Livingston leaves Dundee six points adrift.

With just six games remaining, time is fast running out for Mark McGhee's men, while the draw nudges Aberdeen up a place to ninth but deals a major blow to their top-six hopes.

Charlie Adam spent just half an hour on the pitch but the Dundee captain was instrumental in preventing a third straight league defeat, with both equalisers coming from the substitute's deliveries.

It leaves McGhee still searching for a first win eight games into his tenure, while Aberdeen will be kicking themselves at letting victory slip from their grasp.

Jim Goodwin's side showed the greater cut and thrust throughout and Ramsay's belting opener was overdue by the time it arrived shortly before the break.

Connor MacLennan sent a swerving 25-yard strike shuddering against the bar, with David Bates' header then expertly tipped over by Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Christian Ramirez was thwarted by Cammy Kerr's goalline clearance after Lawlor could only parry a raking Ramsay drive.

Just as Dundee looked set to hang on level until half-time, Ramsay had the hefty travelling support rising in acclaim of one of their own. The full-back cut in from the right on to his weaker left foot and lasered a drive just inside the near post. A moment to remember for the highly-rated 18-year-old.

Dundee's best openings had fallen to Mullen, who trickled a shot at Joe Lewis and drilled narrowly over. Paul McGowan also curled one too high, summing up Dundee's efforts as Lewis wasn't called upon to make a serious save until picking the ball out of the net.

Adam, with virtually his first touch, sent a deep free-kick to the back post where McGhee squeezed a header in at the near post for his first goal of the season.

Aberdeen regrouped and piled forward in search of a winner. They thought they had found it when Jonny Hayes fired the ball towards the box, Marley Watkins nodded on and McCrorie slid in an angled finish.

But the visitors' defending was shocking as they again came undone at an Adam set-piece, with Mullen allowed far too much space to glance a header beyond Lewis.

Watkins twice came close to restoring Aberdeen's lead in a dramatic finale, but Dundee clung on for the point.

Man of the match - Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam
The 36-year-old had a stunning impact with two assists to help his side rescue a point

More to follow.

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Lawlor
  • 16ElliottSubstituted forAdamat 59'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 2Kerr
  • 6McGhee
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 18McMullan
  • 8Byrne
  • 10McGowan
  • 9Mullen
  • 20RuddenSubstituted forMcDaidat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11McDaid
  • 15Mulligan
  • 17McCowan
  • 22Daley-Campbell
  • 24Anderson
  • 26Adam
  • 30Sharp
  • 35Rossi
  • 77McGinn

Aberdeen

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 22RamsaySubstituted forMacKenzieat 78'minutes
  • 5GallagherBooked at 61mins
  • 27Bates
  • 17Hayes
  • 29Barron
  • 10Besuijen
  • 2McCrorie
  • 19Ferguson
  • 18McLennanSubstituted forWatkinsat 57'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 4Considine
  • 7Watkins
  • 16Ojo
  • 20Jenks
  • 21Polvara
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth
  • 39Milne
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
7,815

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away21
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Connor Barron (Aberdeen).

  4. Post update

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Byrne.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Charlie Adam.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.

  11. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lewis Ferguson.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

  16. Post update

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ross McCrorie.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 1, Aberdeen 2. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marley Watkins with a headed pass following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers31227262253773
3Hearts32159845321354
4Dundee Utd321010122935-640
5Motherwell32109133648-1239
6Hibernian32911123034-438
7Ross County32910134452-837
8Livingston32107153341-837
9Aberdeen3299143841-336
10St Mirren32812123046-1636
11St Johnstone3279162137-1630
12Dundee3259182755-2824
View full Scottish Premiership table

