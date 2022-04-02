Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's Dean Cornelius (left) and Joe Efford (right) celebrate as they make it 3-2

Motherwell completed a sensational comeback to beat St Mirren and record their first win of the year as they climbed into the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Sean Goss, Dean Cornelius, Connor Shields, and a late Richard Tait own goal cancelled out first-half strikes from Eamonn Brophy and Conor McCarthy.

St Mirren drop down to 10th in the table as Graham Alexander's side ended the league's longest run of league games without a win, moving them up to fifth.

With just one game to go until the split, the Paisley side can still finish in the top half but face Rangers next Sunday, while Motherwell are away to Livingston as they look to seal their top-six place.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell

St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren Motherwell Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 5.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 4.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 5.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Cornelius Average rating 5.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 5.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 8.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Efford Average rating 5.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Shaw Average rating 4.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 4.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 4.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 St Mirren Starting XI Avg Squad number 26 Player name Lyness Average rating 3.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 3.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name McCarthy Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 4.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Ronan Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Power Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Henderson Average rating 5.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 6.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Jones Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 2.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Motherwell Formation 4-3-3 1 Kelly 5 Mugabi 21 Solholm Johansen 4 Lamie 2 O'Donnell 18 Cornelius 16 Slattery 27 Goss 29 Shields 9 van Veen 20 Efford 1 Kelly

5 Mugabi

21 Solholm Johansen

4 Lamie

2 O'Donnell

18 Cornelius

16 Slattery

27 Goss Substituted for Donnelly at 75' minutes

29 Shields

9 van Veen Substituted for Shaw at 90+1' minutes

20 Efford Substituted for Tierney at 74' minutes Substitutes 3 Carroll

7 Woolery

8 O'Hara

11 Shaw

12 Fox

14 Ojala

22 Donnelly

23 Grimshaw

26 Tierney St Mirren Formation 4-3-3 26 Lyness 22 Fraser 5 McCarthy 4 Shaughnessy 2 Tait 43 Ronan 6 Power 16 Erhahon 12 Henderson 9 Brophy 7 Jones 26 Lyness

22 Fraser

5 McCarthy

4 Shaughnessy

2 Tait Substituted for Main at 79' minutes

43 Ronan

6 Power Booked at 80mins

16 Erhahon Substituted for Greive at 72' minutes

12 Henderson

9 Brophy

7 Jones Substitutes 10 Main

13 Gogic

18 Dunne

21 Greive

27 Urminsky Referee: Craig Napier Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2. Post update Jay Henderson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell). Post update Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marcus Fraser. Substitution Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Shaw replaces Kevin van Veen. Post update Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Connor Shields following a fast break. Post update Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren). Post update Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marcus Fraser. Post update Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alan Power. Post update Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery. Post update Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren). Post update Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Tierney. Booking Alan Power (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren). Post update Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Curtis Main replaces Richard Tait. goal Goal! Own Goal by Richard Tait, St. Mirren. Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward