Match ends, Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2.
Motherwell completed a sensational comeback to beat St Mirren and record their first win of the year as they climbed into the top six of the Scottish Premiership.
Goals from Sean Goss, Dean Cornelius, Connor Shields, and a late Richard Tait own goal cancelled out first-half strikes from Eamonn Brophy and Conor McCarthy.
St Mirren drop down to 10th in the table as Graham Alexander's side ended the league's longest run of league games without a win, moving them up to fifth.
With just one game to go until the split, the Paisley side can still finish in the top half but face Rangers next Sunday, while Motherwell are away to Livingston as they look to seal their top-six place.
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 5Mugabi
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 4Lamie
- 2O'Donnell
- 18Cornelius
- 16Slattery
- 27GossSubstituted forDonnellyat 75'minutes
- 29Shields
- 9van VeenSubstituted forShawat 90+1'minutes
- 20EffordSubstituted forTierneyat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 7Woolery
- 8O'Hara
- 11Shaw
- 12Fox
- 14Ojala
- 22Donnelly
- 23Grimshaw
- 26Tierney
St Mirren
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Lyness
- 22Fraser
- 5McCarthy
- 4Shaughnessy
- 2TaitSubstituted forMainat 79'minutes
- 43Ronan
- 6PowerBooked at 80mins
- 16ErhahonSubstituted forGreiveat 72'minutes
- 12Henderson
- 9Brophy
- 7Jones
Substitutes
- 10Main
- 13Gogic
- 18Dunne
- 21Greive
- 27Urminsky
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2.
Post update
Jay Henderson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Shaw replaces Kevin van Veen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Connor Shields following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).
Post update
Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alan Power.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Tierney.
Booking
Alan Power (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).
Post update
Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Curtis Main replaces Richard Tait.
Goal!
Own Goal by Richard Tait, St. Mirren. Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2.
