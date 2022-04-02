Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell4St MirrenSt Mirren2

Motherwell 4-2 St Mirren: Hosts earn first win of year as they climb into the top six

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's Dean Cornelius (left) and Joseph Efford (right) celebrate as they make it 3-2
Motherwell's Dean Cornelius (left) and Joe Efford (right) celebrate as they make it 3-2

Motherwell completed a sensational comeback to beat St Mirren and record their first win of the year as they climbed into the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Sean Goss, Dean Cornelius, Connor Shields, and a late Richard Tait own goal cancelled out first-half strikes from Eamonn Brophy and Conor McCarthy.

St Mirren drop down to 10th in the table as Graham Alexander's side ended the league's longest run of league games without a win, moving them up to fifth.

With just one game to go until the split, the Paisley side can still finish in the top half but face Rangers next Sunday, while Motherwell are away to Livingston as they look to seal their top-six place.

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 18Cornelius
  • 16Slattery
  • 27GossSubstituted forDonnellyat 75'minutes
  • 29Shields
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forShawat 90+1'minutes
  • 20EffordSubstituted forTierneyat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 7Woolery
  • 8O'Hara
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 14Ojala
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 26Tierney

St Mirren

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Lyness
  • 22Fraser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 2TaitSubstituted forMainat 79'minutes
  • 43Ronan
  • 6PowerBooked at 80mins
  • 16ErhahonSubstituted forGreiveat 72'minutes
  • 12Henderson
  • 9Brophy
  • 7Jones

Substitutes

  • 10Main
  • 13Gogic
  • 18Dunne
  • 21Greive
  • 27Urminsky
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2.

  3. Post update

    Jay Henderson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Liam Donnelly (Motherwell).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Shaw replaces Kevin van Veen.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Connor Shields following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alan Power.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).

  14. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Tierney.

  16. Booking

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (St. Mirren).

  18. Post update

    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Curtis Main replaces Richard Tait.

  20. Goal!

    Own Goal by Richard Tait, St. Mirren. Motherwell 4, St. Mirren 2.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers31227262253773
3Hearts32159845321354
4Dundee Utd321010122935-640
5Motherwell32109133648-1239
6Hibernian32911123034-438
7Ross County32910134452-837
8Livingston32107153341-837
9Aberdeen3299143841-336
10St Mirren32812123046-1636
11St Johnstone3279162137-1630
12Dundee3259182755-2824
View full Scottish Premiership table

