Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1Dundee UtdDundee United1

Hibernian 1-1 Dundee United: Sides play out draw in top-six pursuit

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Harry Clarke scores for Hibernian against Dundee United
Harry Clarke's well-taken equaliser earned Hibernian a point at home to Dundee United

The top-six fates of Hibernian and Dundee United remain in the balance after a stalemate in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road.

Ross Graham headed United in front after 10 minutes to put them in control and on course for a top-half finish.

But Hibs debutant Harry Clarke levelled just before the break with a brilliant finish.

United remain fourth, two points clear of Hibs who drop to sixth place with both sides facing derbies next week.

A draw at home to rivals Dundee in their final pre-split match will clinch a top-six spot for Thomas Courts' side, while Hibs need to win away to Hearts to be sure of their place.

The match ended in pulsating fashion, with both sides looking to put themselves in a more commanding position in the table.

Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was forced push away Tony Watt's shot on the angle, before Elias Melkersen was presented a golden chance to win it for the home side.

Chris Mueller, who was booked for diving in the box minutes earlier, laid it on a plate for the Norwegian, who somehow smashed his effort from eight yards out over the bar.

Hibs had done most of the pressing in the second half after being boosted by Clarke's equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

The Arsenal loanee was a standout performer on his debut after recovering from a hamstring injury, consistently rampaging up the left from wing-back.

And he was able to pluck Chris Cadden's cross out of the sky and move smartly away from Liam Smith before finishing smoothly into the far corner.

That seemed to switch the momentum of the game, with United content to sit back until the final throes.

The visitors had started brightly and took the lead when the lively Watt crossed for Ryan Edwards, who headed back across goal where Graham leapt above Hanlon to head into the corner.

Ilmari Niskanen also had a good chance to turn home Dylan Levitt's cross to put United 2-0 in front, but his effort went into the side netting.

Despite struggling for a spark at times, United are in a strong position to seal a top-six place at home to Dundee next Saturday.

Man of the match - Harry Clarke

Harry Clarke
Clarke was a potent attacking force from left wing-back for Hibs and scored a fantastic equaliser

What did we learn?

Clarke's performance is a welcome boost for Hibs, who had won just one league game in their last 11 amid a struggle for goals. Playing at left-wing back, with Josh Doig at centre-back, the pair took it in turns to bomb forward and cause problems.

The Arsenal loanee scored three goals while at Ross County in the first half of the season, and with Martin Boyle gone and Kevin Nisbet out injured, a goal threat from somewhere is most welcome for Hibs boss Shaun Maloney.

Hibs generally looked bright in the second half and Melkersen should have won them the match, but with Hearts at Tynecastle in their final match, their top-six place looks shaky.

United, meanwhile, will be confident with bottom club Dundee to come at home. Courts' approach in the second half, when he took off Nicky Clark for Adrian Sporle, suggested he was happy enough with a point.

They have never been a prolific side and Watt has not been as freescoring as he was at Motherwell in the first half of the season, but he put in another great shift up top to relieve some of Hibs' pressure in the second half.

Charlie Mulgrew and Edwards both put in another solid defence of their box. Given their points advantage, it would be a surprise if United don't finish in the top half.

What's next?

Both sides are back in action next Saturday at 15:00 BST against their local rivals. Dundee United host Dundee with the added spice of adding to their rivals' relegation woes, while Hibs are away to Hearts.

Player of the match

SiegristBenjamin Siegrist

with an average of 7.87

Hibernian

  1. Squad number2Player nameClarke
    Average rating

    5.83

  2. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    5.51

  3. Squad number34Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    5.39

  4. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.37

  5. Squad number21Player nameDabrowski
    Average rating

    5.36

  6. Squad number80Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.25

  7. Squad number20Player nameJasper
    Average rating

    5.25

  8. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    5.09

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.99

  10. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    4.98

  11. Squad number14Player nameMueller
    Average rating

    4.92

  12. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    4.79

  13. Squad number25Player nameScott
    Average rating

    4.78

  14. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.66

Dundee United

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.87

  2. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    7.82

  3. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.73

  4. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    7.70

  5. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.69

  6. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.67

  7. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    7.64

  8. Squad number6Player nameMcDonald
    Average rating

    7.56

  9. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.53

  10. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.18

  11. Squad number3Player nameSpörle
    Average rating

    7.15

  12. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    7.06

  13. Squad number58Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    6.88

  14. Squad number53Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    6.82

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Dabrowski
  • 33BushiriSubstituted forWrightat 73'minutes
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3Doig
  • 27Cadden
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 11NewellSubstituted forScottat 81'minutes
  • 2Clarke
  • 20JasperSubstituted forHendersonat 45'minutes
  • 14MuellerBooked at 88mins
  • 34Melkersen

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 16Stevenson
  • 23Allan
  • 25Scott
  • 30Hauge
  • 31Mitchell
  • 32Campbell
  • 36Delferriere
  • 80Henderson

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 29Graham
  • 2SmithBooked at 63mins
  • 19Levitt
  • 6McDonald
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forSpörleat 61'minutes
  • 32WattBooked at 90minsSubstituted forMacleodat 90+6'minutes
  • 9McNultySubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 13Eriksson
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Freeman
  • 26Mochrie
  • 33McMann
  • 52Moore
  • 53Macleod
  • 58Anim Cudjoe
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
16,707

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Dundee United 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).

  4. Post update

    Kevin McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Tony Watt.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elias Hoff Melkersen (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Mueller.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Drey Wright.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Chris Mueller.

  10. Booking

    Tony Watt (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Josh Doig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tony Watt (Dundee United).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.

  14. Booking

    Chris Mueller (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Chris Mueller (Hibernian) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mueller (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers31227262253773
3Hearts32159845321354
4Dundee Utd321010122935-640
5Motherwell32109133648-1239
6Hibernian32911123034-438
7Ross County32910134452-837
8Livingston32107153341-837
9Aberdeen3299143841-336
10St Mirren32812123046-1636
11St Johnstone3279162137-1630
12Dundee3259182755-2824
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport