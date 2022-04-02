Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The top-six fates of Hibernian and Dundee United remain in the balance after a stalemate in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road.

Ross Graham headed United in front after 10 minutes to put them in control and on course for a top-half finish.

But Hibs debutant Harry Clarke levelled just before the break with a brilliant finish.

United remain fourth, two points clear of Hibs who drop to sixth place with both sides facing derbies next week.

A draw at home to rivals Dundee in their final pre-split match will clinch a top-six spot for Thomas Courts' side, while Hibs need to win away to Hearts to be sure of their place.

The match ended in pulsating fashion, with both sides looking to put themselves in a more commanding position in the table.

Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was forced push away Tony Watt's shot on the angle, before Elias Melkersen was presented a golden chance to win it for the home side.

Chris Mueller, who was booked for diving in the box minutes earlier, laid it on a plate for the Norwegian, who somehow smashed his effort from eight yards out over the bar.

Hibs had done most of the pressing in the second half after being boosted by Clarke's equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

The Arsenal loanee was a standout performer on his debut after recovering from a hamstring injury, consistently rampaging up the left from wing-back.

And he was able to pluck Chris Cadden's cross out of the sky and move smartly away from Liam Smith before finishing smoothly into the far corner.

That seemed to switch the momentum of the game, with United content to sit back until the final throes.

The visitors had started brightly and took the lead when the lively Watt crossed for Ryan Edwards, who headed back across goal where Graham leapt above Hanlon to head into the corner.

Ilmari Niskanen also had a good chance to turn home Dylan Levitt's cross to put United 2-0 in front, but his effort went into the side netting.

Despite struggling for a spark at times, United are in a strong position to seal a top-six place at home to Dundee next Saturday.

Man of the match - Harry Clarke

Clarke was a potent attacking force from left wing-back for Hibs and scored a fantastic equaliser

What did we learn?

Clarke's performance is a welcome boost for Hibs, who had won just one league game in their last 11 amid a struggle for goals. Playing at left-wing back, with Josh Doig at centre-back, the pair took it in turns to bomb forward and cause problems.

The Arsenal loanee scored three goals while at Ross County in the first half of the season, and with Martin Boyle gone and Kevin Nisbet out injured, a goal threat from somewhere is most welcome for Hibs boss Shaun Maloney.

Hibs generally looked bright in the second half and Melkersen should have won them the match, but with Hearts at Tynecastle in their final match, their top-six place looks shaky.

United, meanwhile, will be confident with bottom club Dundee to come at home. Courts' approach in the second half, when he took off Nicky Clark for Adrian Sporle, suggested he was happy enough with a point.

They have never been a prolific side and Watt has not been as freescoring as he was at Motherwell in the first half of the season, but he put in another great shift up top to relieve some of Hibs' pressure in the second half.

Charlie Mulgrew and Edwards both put in another solid defence of their box. Given their points advantage, it would be a surprise if United don't finish in the top half.

What's next?

Both sides are back in action next Saturday at 15:00 BST against their local rivals. Dundee United host Dundee with the added spice of adding to their rivals' relegation woes, while Hibs are away to Hearts.

