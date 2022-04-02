Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers31227262253773
3Hearts31158844311353
4Dundee Utd31109122834-639
5Hibernian31910122933-437
6Livingston31107143340-737
7Ross County3199134351-836
8Motherwell3199133246-1436
9St Mirren31812112842-1436
10Aberdeen3198143639-335
11St Johnstone3169162037-1727
12Dundee3158182553-2823
View full Scottish Premiership table

