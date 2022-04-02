Close menu
League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Scunthorpe United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green372012566323472
2Exeter381814656362068
3Northampton391991147331466
4Port Vale381712957362163
5Newport3917121062491363
6Bristol Rovers391891253431063
7Tranmere391891244341063
8Mansfield37189105243963
9Swindon3817101162481461
10Sutton United3917101258461261
11Salford3816111148351359
12Hartlepool391410154152-1152
13Crawley39149164955-651
14Bradford391114144347-447
15Harrogate391211165661-547
16Walsall391211164251-947
17Leyton Orient3910161351401146
18Carlisle391210173452-1846
19Rochdale39916144351-843
20Colchester391012173752-1542
21Barrow38813173345-1237
22Oldham39810213961-2234
23Stevenage38713183460-2634
24Scunthorpe39412232671-4524
