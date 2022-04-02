Match ends, Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4.
Nottingham Forest scored three first-half goals as they boosted their Championship play-off hopes with victory at Blackpool.
Brennan Johnson's first-half double followed Philip Zinckernagel's highly fortuitous opener, and substitute Sam Surridge's late fourth cemented victory before Callum Connolly's consolation goal for Blackpool.
After starting the day in ninth, Forest's eighth away league win of the season - and eighth game without defeat - lifted them to fifth going into the afternoon fixtures.
However, while the visitors were much the better side, all three first-half goals owed something to luck, especially the opener.
From Johnson's low right-wing cross on 11 minutes, Zinckernagel's near-post effort clipped Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley's heel and span up cruelly over goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw to find the left corner.
Johnson then got on the scoresheet on the half-hour when Ryan Yates' pass deflected kindly into his path off James Husband and the in-form Wales international despatched an instinctive right-foot half-volley low into the same bottom corner.
And when Grimshaw miscued a clearance straight to Johnson, the 20-year-old made him pay with clinical efficiency, nutmegging Husband before firing past the hapless keeper for his 14th goal of the campaign and his ninth since Christmas.
Blackpool had as much possession throughout, created chances of their own and were certainly not flattered by the scoreline - especially when Surridge slid home an excellent Forest fourth.
But the hosts at least had the final word when Blackpool defender Connolly, a second-half substitute for Kevin Stewart, volleyed home Thorniley's knockdown.
Who's next?
Blackpool still had an outside chance of making the play-offs prior to kick-off, having begun the day just six points behind Forest in 13th.
But, with eight games left, beginning with two successive away Lancashire derbies, at Preston on Tuesday and Blackburn next Saturday, it looks a tall order.
Forest now face two Midlands derbies this week, at home to fellow play-off contenders Coventry on Tuesday, then against Birmingham City on Saturday.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Grimshaw
- 35Sterling
- 21Ekpiteta
- 34Thorniley
- 3Husband
- 11Bowler
- 6StewartBooked at 55minsSubstituted forConnollyat 60'minutes
- 12Dougall
- 22HamiltonSubstituted forAndersonat 63'minutes
- 14Madine
- 9YatesSubstituted forLaveryat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Maxwell
- 2Connolly
- 5James
- 10Anderson
- 19Lavery
- 26Keogh
- 28Beesley
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 3Figueiredo
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 8Colback
- 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forLolleyat 74'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 20JohnsonSubstituted forGrabbanat 66'minutes
- 9DavisSubstituted forSurridgeat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 6Mbe Soh
- 7Grabban
- 16Surridge
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 23Lolley
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 13,986
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Brilliant, it would be so refreshing to hear a manager admit that his team were beaten by the better team but they seem incapable of doing it.
March was a good month and yes we are out of the FA Cup but we carry on and keep focused.
All know on the Play off situation if it happens and keep the form going anything is possible.
For now enjoy the wins and the goals too.
Rode our luck at the back once or twice, got a break with the deflection for the first goal, but three cracking finishes after that. Could have had six.
Yeahhh maaaaate
‘Disgruntled Swans Fan’
Hope that goes some way to easing the memories of our fantastic play off win back then in 2010, when we annihilated you.
Billy Davies's antics still makes me smile.
Can't see us winning the playoffs 😔