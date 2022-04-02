Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest4

Blackpool 1-4 Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson double guides play-off chasers to victory

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Brennan Johnson's first double for Nottingham Forest took the Wales international's tally to 14 for the season - nine of which have come since Christmas
Nottingham Forest scored three first-half goals as they boosted their Championship play-off hopes with victory at Blackpool.

Brennan Johnson's first-half double followed Philip Zinckernagel's highly fortuitous opener, and substitute Sam Surridge's late fourth cemented victory before Callum Connolly's consolation goal for Blackpool.

After starting the day in ninth, Forest's eighth away league win of the season - and eighth game without defeat - lifted them to fifth going into the afternoon fixtures.

However, while the visitors were much the better side, all three first-half goals owed something to luck, especially the opener.

From Johnson's low right-wing cross on 11 minutes, Zinckernagel's near-post effort clipped Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley's heel and span up cruelly over goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw to find the left corner.

Johnson then got on the scoresheet on the half-hour when Ryan Yates' pass deflected kindly into his path off James Husband and the in-form Wales international despatched an instinctive right-foot half-volley low into the same bottom corner.

And when Grimshaw miscued a clearance straight to Johnson, the 20-year-old made him pay with clinical efficiency, nutmegging Husband before firing past the hapless keeper for his 14th goal of the campaign and his ninth since Christmas.

Blackpool had as much possession throughout, created chances of their own and were certainly not flattered by the scoreline - especially when Surridge slid home an excellent Forest fourth.

But the hosts at least had the final word when Blackpool defender Connolly, a second-half substitute for Kevin Stewart, volleyed home Thorniley's knockdown.

Who's next?

Blackpool still had an outside chance of making the play-offs prior to kick-off, having begun the day just six points behind Forest in 13th.

But, with eight games left, beginning with two successive away Lancashire derbies, at Preston on Tuesday and Blackburn next Saturday, it looks a tall order.

Forest now face two Midlands derbies this week, at home to fellow play-off contenders Coventry on Tuesday, then against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 35Sterling
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 3Husband
  • 11Bowler
  • 6StewartBooked at 55minsSubstituted forConnollyat 60'minutes
  • 12Dougall
  • 22HamiltonSubstituted forAndersonat 63'minutes
  • 14Madine
  • 9YatesSubstituted forLaveryat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 5James
  • 10Anderson
  • 19Lavery
  • 26Keogh
  • 28Beesley

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forLolleyat 74'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forGrabbanat 66'minutes
  • 9DavisSubstituted forSurridgeat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 7Grabban
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
13,986

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Tobias Figueiredo tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tobias Figueiredo (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by James Husband.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Thorniley following a set piece situation.

  11. Booking

    Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).

  13. Post update

    James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tobias Figueiredo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keshi Anderson with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Yates.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 0, Nottingham Forest 4. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McKenna following a fast break.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keshi Anderson (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dujon Sterling with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Djed Spence following a set piece situation.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 15:59

    As a Brentford fan who was desperate for us to sign Johnson - so pleased to see a club have faith in their players and push for promotion rather than just sell on. I hope Forest go up, they look class this year.

  • Comment posted by BH 1955, today at 15:55

    Forest far the better team. They wanted it. As for Blackpool. To many lack luster performers. You can get away with a couple of below par players, but not the whole team. What have they been doing the past two weeks? Will require a major improvement for the Preston game on Tuesday.

  • Comment posted by CenturyClub, today at 15:48

    With 3 former Cherries in the squad, Forest are a great bet if Bournemouth implode.

    • Reply posted by Galaxy, today at 15:51

      Galaxy replied:
      Already have 40/1 for promotion after we best Arsenal in the cup

  • Comment posted by Happychap, today at 15:46

    The standard of referees has been quite poor in the Championship this season granted it's a tough job Var would make a big difference that's if they can get it right which is not always the case

  • Comment posted by None, today at 15:46

    Neil Critchley, " I thought we were the better team at one point during game "
    Brilliant, it would be so refreshing to hear a manager admit that his team were beaten by the better team but they seem incapable of doing it.

  • Comment posted by Boxed Fox, today at 15:35

    Forest are tree mendous. I think with games in hand puts play offs as a certainty, hopefully this season they'll do it; and their best chance to retain some key players. Forest fans won't feel much love for the team I support, but would be great to see Forest in the Premiership next season; and Leicester look like still being there, to welcome them.

    • Reply posted by GT1980, today at 15:43

      GT1980 replied:
      Thank you!

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 15:32

    puzzling to me how far blackpool up in the table , pne will knock them further down on tuesday

  • Comment posted by Lancastrian, today at 15:30

    Your warm up game for the North game hasn't gone to plan. Lol

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 15:28

    Steady result and settle for taking one game at a time.

    March was a good month and yes we are out of the FA Cup but we carry on and keep focused.

    All know on the Play off situation if it happens and keep the form going anything is possible.

    For now enjoy the wins and the goals too.

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 15:25

    Good luck Forest, hope to see you back in the PL next season, always enjoyed my visits to the City Ground.

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 15:12

    Another win that shows A) Forest’s credentials B) how overrated some teams are and C) how bad the standard of refereeing is in the championship. COYR - Stevie Cooper’s red n white army!

    • Reply posted by Max G, today at 15:25

      Max G replied:
      The ref wasnt that bad. Easy to criticise.

      Great win though.

  • Comment posted by Happychap, today at 15:09

    Still waiting for the wheels to fall off for Forest they keep playing virtually the same team for every game and keep winning no sign of performances dropping off they have a great mixture of youth and experience confidence is high could remarkably after the poor start to the season make the playoffs a great achievement begs the question what was the previous manager doing

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 15:18

      topo replied:
      Been a hell of a turnaround after earlier big struggles. Cloughie would be enjoying this.

  • Comment posted by part_time_supporter, today at 15:07

    Good close game for much of the time but it was our day.

    Rode our luck at the back once or twice, got a break with the deflection for the first goal, but three cracking finishes after that. Could have had six.

  • Comment posted by lynne, today at 15:05

    Reading this report it sounds like Blackpool were really unlucky to lose 4-1? Not sure whether this reporter saw the same game as everyone else (or maybe they are a Blackpool fan). Forest deservedly beat a pretty good side. Funny thing that, harder they worked, the luckier they got. COYR!

    • Reply posted by krispa, today at 15:09

      krispa replied:
      It’s a BBC report. Always late to the party and forgot to bring a drink.

  • Comment posted by Paddy Pantsdown, today at 15:02

    Ay up, Babylad here. Just got t’the game today and was a great performance by the lads. Gonna be crackin t’cork on t’bottle of pop and have a sausage rolls t’celebrate.

    Yeahhh maaaaate

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:57

    Knew you had a diamond in Cooper …. Hope you get promoted.

    ‘Disgruntled Swans Fan’

  • Comment posted by UTMP, today at 14:55

    Well done Forest, out played Pool today all over the pitch.

    Hope that goes some way to easing the memories of our fantastic play off win back then in 2010, when we annihilated you.

    Billy Davies's antics still makes me smile.

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 14:57

      KevinD replied:
      hows it been going since then?

  • Comment posted by 2StarsOnMyShirt, today at 14:49

    Was that really an away game?! That singing, that noise from the following faithful - sounded like a home game.

    • Reply posted by JWA, today at 14:52

      JWA replied:
      Yes, when the goals went in it sounded like the home side had scored

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 14:48

    This reminds me of under Paul Hart when we were better than playoffs but lost after being 2 up at Sheff U.

    Can't see us winning the playoffs 😔

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 14:56

      KevinD replied:
      Thats a strange comment....Forest are on fire with more attackers than Man City, tackling that any team would be proud of and an incredible attitude and team spirit until the last second of every game. We showed our mettle in the cup-games which is what the play offs are. I would say we are in a great position right now.

  • Comment posted by gleninbloom, today at 14:46

    Huddersfield and Bmouth are pretty much promoted but lots to play for in play off race

    • Reply posted by JayDenner, today at 14:49

      JayDenner replied:
      Don't you mean Fulham and Bournemouth?

