Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 35Sterling
  • 34Thorniley
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 3Husband
  • 11Bowler
  • 6Stewart
  • 12Dougall
  • 22Hamilton
  • 14Madine
  • 9Yates

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2Connolly
  • 5James
  • 10Anderson
  • 19Lavery
  • 26Keogh
  • 28Beesley

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Spence
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Davis

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 7Grabban
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth36209759312869
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton381891156421463
5Sheff Utd3817101152401261
6Blackburn3917101249391061
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8QPR38178135448659
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall381512113936357
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom381412124236654
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Stoke381310154844449
16Swansea37139154152-1148
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City39128194969-2044
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading38116214473-2933
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Peterborough3868243276-4426
24Derby391113153845-725
