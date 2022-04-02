Close menu
Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth3Bristol CityBristol City2

Bournemouth 3-2 Bristol City: Cherries boost promotion hopes

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments67

Dominic Solanke scores for Bournemouth
Dominic Solanke slid in his 25th goal of the season to bring Bournemouth level

Bournemouth came from a goal down to beat Bristol City and keep on track for promotion from the Championship.

The Robins took an early lead when Robert Atkinson headed his first-ever goal for the club from a Matty James corner but Bournemouth dominated the first half.

They finally found a way through a disciplined Bristol City defence when Dominic Solanke tapped in Jordan Zemura's cross from close range shortly before the break.

A rare Lewis Cook goal put Bournemouth in front shortly after the restart before Siriki Dembele's excellent individual goal wrapped up the three points late on.

Andreas Weimann pulled a goal back in stoppage time to set up a nervous finish, but Bournemouth held on.

The second-placed Cherries are six points clear of third-placed Huddersfield with three games in hand as they aim to end a two-season absence from the Premier League, while City remain in 18th place.

The disciplined visitors did well to limit Bournemouth as they hunted for an equaliser - Solanke, Nat Phillips and Zemura all had good chances before their best effort saw Philip Billing's shot across the face goal just evade Ryan Christie.

Having had 80% of the first-half possession and with 12 shots to City's one, Bournemouth finally found a way past their opponents as Solanke scored for the fourth successive game and his 25th of the season.

Bournemouth should have been ahead a couple of minutes after half-time as Jefferson Lerma lifted the ball over Dan Bentley but Solanke's effort was cleared off the line by Atkinson.

The Cherries only had to wait a couple of minutes to go ahead as Cook smashed in a low effort from 30 yards for just his second goal in more than five-and-a-half years at Dean Court.

City felt they should have had a penalty when Chris Martin appeared to be fouled by Lloyd Kelly, while Bournemouth almost put the game to bed when Bentley did well to stop Jaidon Anthony one-on-one after the Cherries attacker had broken through.

Nigel Pearson's side could have levelled had Mark Travers not saved Martin's close-range effort superbly with his legs with 15 minutes to go, and they were made to pay when Dembele superbly dribbled past a host of Robins defenders before a calm finish.

Tommy Conway's superb run set up Weimann to tap in late on for a consolation goal that Bristol City's endeavour probably deserved.

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"I thought we played very well, I thought first half we were very good, and even second half the way we came out we were very good.

"They scored an early goal at a set play that gave them an impetus and gave them something to hold on to.

"But I thought my team stuck to their principles, stuck to the way they needed to go about their game and were well worthy of our equaliser.

"We got the third and then their second makes it edgy, but overall we were well worthy of the three points today."

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We were gutsy and committed. Yes we've conceded three goals, which is not something that we want, but I recognise that we're playing against a lot of quality out there today.

"I thought in the first half we defended very well and with a lot of discipline, as the game opened up in the second half I have to accept there are going to be occasions when they open us up and look dangerous.

"But I thought we continued to cause them problems in the second half when it opened up a bit, it's a risk you have to take when you're trying to get back into it.

"Once we'd gone behind it was always important that we tried to at least open the game up a bit more and I thought we looked dangerous throughout today."

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 8LermaSubstituted forPearsonat 84'minutes
  • 4L Cook
  • 29Billing
  • 10Christie
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forLoweat 88'minutes
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forDembéléat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 37Dembélé
  • 40Dennis

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 24CundyBooked at 73minsSubstituted forConwayat 80'minutes
  • 25Klose
  • 5Atkinson
  • 3Dasilva
  • 6James
  • 36Scott
  • 16PringSubstituted forMassengoat 58'minutes
  • 14Weimann
  • 21Wells
  • 9Martin

Substitutes

  • 12O'Leary
  • 26Vyner
  • 33Bell
  • 37Conway
  • 38Benarous
  • 39Owers
  • 42Massengo
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
9,937

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home25
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alex Scott.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Conway.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Phillips (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Dominic Solanke.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Han-Noah Massengo.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).

  11. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Solanke with a through ball.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Ben Pearson replaces Jefferson Lerma.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth).

  15. Post update

    Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 1. Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City. Tommy Conway replaces Robbie Cundy.

  18. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by Afcb4ever, today at 20:33

    Great win for Bristol Today, Rovers on the march to Div 1

    • Reply posted by ColesyBCFC, today at 20:38

      ColesyBCFC replied:
      Behind Forest Green & Exeter in the South West pecking order 😄 Ex non league & now simply a basement club...

  • Comment posted by Tpbw123, today at 19:37

    Big week ahead. WBA and Sheffield United away. Two tough games. Come through those and I'll really start to believe we won't throw automatic promotion away.

  • Comment posted by lib-lab-conartists, today at 18:55

    I never felt more like singing the blues
    When rovers win
    And city lose
    Oh rovers, you got me singing the blues

  • Comment posted by ron, today at 18:50

    Entertaining game. City deserved their 2 goals and if the game had gone on for another 5 minutes perhaps a third. Bournemouth took some of their chances, oh woe is me Ryan Christie, but when they reverted to Parker ball the crowd became edgy. What a surprise. Onto a big week.

  • Comment posted by EAT MORE BACON, today at 18:46

    3 points, another game dominated and step nearer the EPL, however once again AFCB failed to make the most of many many chances through poor decision making or being greedy with the ball and trying to walk the ball into the net and it meant a nervy finish again.
    Good to see LC have a long range strike and score, shame some of the others don't try at least a shot.

    Still don't like Parker though !

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 18:13

    City pushed the richest team in the league, well done.
    Have said all season that if you give N.P. the time he will get City promoted.
    Sorry to hear the Worlds End is no longer operating.
    Hello to Ginner Moss R.M.

  • Comment posted by JJ, today at 17:43

    15 points out of a possible 27 will see the mighty Cherries promoted. Who knows if Fulham slip up in a couple of games, the Championship title could be on..
    @Mark 17:17 Might be worth remembering dignity in defeat, magnanimous in victory

    • Reply posted by billbo, today at 18:07

      billbo replied:
      I would absolutely love Bournemouth to go back up to the Premier League
      But their performances recently won't be good enough for the opposition we will face and it may be a 1 season wonder

  • Comment posted by Lee from Downend , today at 17:42

    Up the gas

  • Comment posted by _-_, today at 17:36

    We do like making life difficult for ourselves.

    Conceded a couple of boobies to Bristol City.

    • Reply posted by CenturyClub, today at 17:48

      CenturyClub replied:
      Was Erika Roe there? Makes a change from Ken Baily or Cherry Bear!

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 17:33

    The 2 glamour sides are going up ... replacing
    Burnley - Watford - Norwich ...
    nobody's watching those 3 ...
    We want Huddersfield to join us ... made us very welcome last week, proper people..

    • Reply posted by passing wind is my Raison d etre, today at 18:04

      passing wind is my Raison d etre replied:
      Lol udders feeled won’t go up. Need another glamour side like forest or blades to join us not trash like htfc

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:25

    Well done Bournemouth! 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by thef1pumphouse, today at 17:23

    The Cherries march on! Rightly so.....

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:17

    If there's two clubs I hope Forest smash next season if they win the playoffs, it's Fulham and Bournemouth.

    Send them back down. Only getting promoted due to parachute payments.

    • Reply posted by thef1pumphouse, today at 17:23

      thef1pumphouse replied:
      Don't see Forest being promoted to the Premier League so that will not bother Bournemouth or Fulham. Don't knock those 2 clubs about parachute payments, that is the way it is, the Premier Leagues set the payments not those clubs. Oh, and by the way, up the Cherries!

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 17:10

    Mighty 🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒's win again as that's all that matters until the chasing pack cannot catch up as onwards and upwards

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:23

      Mark replied:
      You had £80m extra last season, £57m extra this.

      Gates of around 8,000 I understand.

      Like Fulham keeping Mitrovic when almost every other club in the division would have been nailed by FFP.

      Damn, how heroic.

  • Comment posted by Wendyo, today at 17:04

    Well done Cherries 🍒 🍒 🍒 🍒

  • Comment posted by Cherries4ever, today at 17:03

    Come on you Reds!!!

  • Comment posted by Phil The Power Toolbar, today at 17:01

    At this stage of the season it's only the result that matters!

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:00

    The Cherries now certs to return to the promised land.

    • Reply posted by adrianpam, today at 17:26

      adrianpam replied:
      Ours to lose for sure but the championship doesn’t do “certs” this early - more twists to come yet. Still think forest could be in the frame for automatic given our tough run-in.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham38248692326080
2Bournemouth37219762332972
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton3918101158441464
5Middlesbrough381881252401262
6Blackburn4017111251411062
7Nottm Forest3717101057362161
8Sheff Utd3917101252411161
9QPR39178145450459
10Millwall391513114138358
11Coventry391511135148356
12West Brom381412124236654
13Stoke391410154944552
14Blackpool381410144345-252
15Preston391215124045-551
16Swansea38149154552-751
17Cardiff39137194560-1546
18Bristol City40128205172-2144
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading39117214574-2934
22Barnsley39611222955-2629
23Derby401213153945-628
24Peterborough3968253280-4826
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport