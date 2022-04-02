Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Fulham 2.
Two goals from the Championship's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic were enough for league leaders Fulham to see off London rivals Queen's Park Rangers.
The Serbian scored in each half to take his tally to 37 league goals for the season as the Cottagers cruised to victory at Loftus Road.
Mitrovic tapped in from six yards out to give Fulham the lead in the first half before burying a second-half penalty to claim all three points.
The league leaders remain eight points clear of Bournemouth and 14 ahead of third-placed Huddersfield, while QPR drop to ninth, three points outside the play-off places.
Having not scored for two games, Mitrovic was involved right from the start, sending a half-volley wide of the post inside three minutes.
He did not need to wait long to score his 36th league goal of a record-breaking season, finishing off a fine team move as captain Tom Cairney played in Fabio Carvalho whose cross was tucked away by the striker.
Fulham were denied a second by the woodwork when Carvalho's deflected effort looped up and bounced back off the post.
Mitrovic went in search of his second in the second half, first seeing an effort cleared off the line by Yoann Barbet before attempting an audacious flick.
And he was gifted the perfect opportunity when the referee blew for a penalty for handball against Lee Wallace, stepping up to send QPR keeper Keiren Westwood the wrong way and make the points safe.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 29Westwood
- 28Sanderson
- 4Dickie
- 6BarbetBooked at 76mins
- 22Odubajo
- 15FieldBooked at 90mins
- 7JohansenSubstituted forChairat 70'minutes
- 3WallaceBooked at 51mins
- 8AmosSubstituted forDozzellat 79'minutes
- 14ThomasSubstituted forAustinat 73'minutes
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 10Chair
- 11Austin
- 16McCallum
- 17Dozzell
- 20Dunne
- 27Hendrick
- 38Mahoney
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 23Bryan
- 6ReedSubstituted forSeriat 87'minutes
- 10CairneySubstituted forChalobahat 75'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forKebanoat 79'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 7Kebano
- 12Chalobah
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Fulham 2.
Post update
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair tries a through ball, but Yoann Barbet is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Neco Williams.
Booking
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Neco Williams (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Moses Odubajo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Jean Michaël Seri replaces Harrison Reed because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Post update
Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Andre Dozzell replaces Luke Amos.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Post update
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Fulham 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
