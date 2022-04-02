Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers0FulhamFulham2

QPR 0-2 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic double keeps leaders eight points clear

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Queens Park Rangers' Jimmy Dunne battle for the ball
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) has the record for the most goals in a Championship season

Two goals from the Championship's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic were enough for league leaders Fulham to see off London rivals Queen's Park Rangers.

The Serbian scored in each half to take his tally to 37 league goals for the season as the Cottagers cruised to victory at Loftus Road.

Mitrovic tapped in from six yards out to give Fulham the lead in the first half before burying a second-half penalty to claim all three points.

The league leaders remain eight points clear of Bournemouth and 14 ahead of third-placed Huddersfield, while QPR drop to ninth, three points outside the play-off places.

Having not scored for two games, Mitrovic was involved right from the start, sending a half-volley wide of the post inside three minutes.

He did not need to wait long to score his 36th league goal of a record-breaking season, finishing off a fine team move as captain Tom Cairney played in Fabio Carvalho whose cross was tucked away by the striker.

Fulham were denied a second by the woodwork when Carvalho's deflected effort looped up and bounced back off the post.

Mitrovic went in search of his second in the second half, first seeing an effort cleared off the line by Yoann Barbet before attempting an audacious flick.

And he was gifted the perfect opportunity when the referee blew for a penalty for handball against Lee Wallace, stepping up to send QPR keeper Keiren Westwood the wrong way and make the points safe.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 29Westwood
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Dickie
  • 6BarbetBooked at 76mins
  • 22Odubajo
  • 15FieldBooked at 90mins
  • 7JohansenSubstituted forChairat 70'minutes
  • 3WallaceBooked at 51mins
  • 8AmosSubstituted forDozzellat 79'minutes
  • 14ThomasSubstituted forAustinat 73'minutes
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 10Chair
  • 11Austin
  • 16McCallum
  • 17Dozzell
  • 20Dunne
  • 27Hendrick
  • 38Mahoney

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 6ReedSubstituted forSeriat 87'minutes
  • 10CairneySubstituted forChalobahat 75'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forKebanoat 79'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 7Kebano
  • 12Chalobah
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Fulham 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Fulham 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair tries a through ball, but Yoann Barbet is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Neco Williams.

  6. Booking

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Neco Williams (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Moses Odubajo with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Jean Michaël Seri replaces Harrison Reed because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  12. Post update

    Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Andre Dozzell replaces Luke Amos.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Fulham 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  19. Booking

    Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Lee Wallace (Queens Park Rangers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Comments

19 comments

  • Comment posted by Elias, today at 17:34

    Another step closer to promotion. Good professional display, not many scoring chances but took them when they came. Hope Mitro can break 49+ goals.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 17:34

    Mitrovic is on fire, what a player this season but he can he do it in the Premier League?

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:25

    How does a club with an average gate of fewer than 18,000 manage to keep a player of Mitrovic's stature - and cost - without falling foul of FFP?

    • Reply posted by thevoiceofreason, today at 17:30

      thevoiceofreason replied:
      How do Bournemouth keep their players with 9000

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:17

    The Cottagers now certs to win the league but it looks like Rangers will miss out.

    • Reply posted by Stwickehim, today at 17:19

      Stwickehim replied:
      See you in 2 years then.

  • Comment posted by Save Ukraine, today at 17:17

    Same old Fulham

  • Comment posted by Sue Denim, today at 17:10

    FFS Rangers what is going on???

    • Reply posted by Pat Akake, today at 17:17

      Pat Akake replied:
      Foolham are runaway leaders, no disgrace in losing today

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 17:07

    What happened to Jimmy Dune.?

    • Reply posted by Stwickehim, today at 17:10

      Stwickehim replied:
      Sorry Dunne, Laughing too much.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham38248692326080
2Bournemouth37219762332972
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton3918101158441464
5Middlesbrough381881252401262
6Blackburn4017111251411062
7Nottm Forest3717101057362161
8Sheff Utd3917101252411161
9QPR39178145450459
10Millwall391513114138358
11Coventry391511135148356
12West Brom381412124236654
13Stoke391410154944552
14Blackpool381410144345-252
15Preston391215124045-551
16Swansea38149154552-751
17Cardiff39137194560-1546
18Bristol City40128205172-2144
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading39117214574-2934
22Barnsley39611222955-2629
23Derby401213153945-628
24Peterborough3968253280-4826
View full Championship table

