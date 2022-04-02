Last updated on .From the section Championship

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) has the record for the most goals in a Championship season

Two goals from the Championship's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic were enough for league leaders Fulham to see off London rivals Queen's Park Rangers.

The Serbian scored in each half to take his tally to 37 league goals for the season as the Cottagers cruised to victory at Loftus Road.

Mitrovic tapped in from six yards out to give Fulham the lead in the first half before burying a second-half penalty to claim all three points.

The league leaders remain eight points clear of Bournemouth and 14 ahead of third-placed Huddersfield, while QPR drop to ninth, three points outside the play-off places.

Having not scored for two games, Mitrovic was involved right from the start, sending a half-volley wide of the post inside three minutes.

He did not need to wait long to score his 36th league goal of a record-breaking season, finishing off a fine team move as captain Tom Cairney played in Fabio Carvalho whose cross was tucked away by the striker.

Fulham were denied a second by the woodwork when Carvalho's deflected effort looped up and bounced back off the post.

Mitrovic went in search of his second in the second half, first seeing an effort cleared off the line by Yoann Barbet before attempting an audacious flick.

And he was gifted the perfect opportunity when the referee blew for a penalty for handball against Lee Wallace, stepping up to send QPR keeper Keiren Westwood the wrong way and make the points safe.