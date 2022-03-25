International Friendlies
FranceFrance2Ivory CoastIvory Coast1

France 2-1 Ivory Coast: Olivier Giroud closes in on Thierry Henry's record

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud scored his 47th goal for France

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is just five goals away from surpassing Thierry Henry's all-time record for France after scoring in the win over the Ivory Coast.

Giroud, 35, headed in from AC Milan team-mate Theo Hernandez's cross to take his tally to 47 for the world champions in Marseille.

Henry netted 51 times for Les Bleus.

Gunners forward Nicolas Pepe scored the opener for the African side, but Aurelien Tchouameni won it late on.

Monaco midfielder Tchouameni rose highest to power home a header from Matteo Guendouzi's corner in the 93rd minute.

Giroud's goal, meanwhile, was also the 19th consecutive game in which France had scored, netting 42 times in the process.

Didier Deschamps' men host South Africa in a friendly on Tuesday, while Ivory Coast, who have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, travel to play England at Wembley on the same day.

Line-ups

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 5Koundé
  • 4VaraneSubstituted forSalibaat 58'minutes
  • 21Hernández
  • 11ComanSubstituted forClaussat 88'minutes
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 6PogbaSubstituted forRabiotat 88'minutes
  • 22Hernández
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forGuendouziat 75'minutes
  • 12NkunkuSubstituted forBen Yedderat 75'minutes
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 2Saliba
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 10Mbappé
  • 14Rabiot
  • 15Clauss
  • 16Maignan
  • 17Guendouzi
  • 18Digne
  • 19Ben Yedder
  • 20Diaby
  • 23Areola

Ivory Coast

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Sangaré
  • 17Aurier
  • 21BaillySubstituted forKossounouat 68'minutes
  • 6Boly
  • 3Konan
  • 18SangaréSubstituted forAkouokouat 76'minutes
  • 4SeriBooked at 7mins
  • 8Kessié
  • 19PépéSubstituted forCornetat 84'minutes
  • 22HallerSubstituted forKonatéat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9ZahaSubstituted forGradelat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cissé
  • 5Agbadou
  • 7Kossounou
  • 10Kouassi
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Coulibaly
  • 14Kamara
  • 15Gradel
  • 16Koné
  • 20Akouokou
  • 25Konaté
  • 27Deli
Referee:
Vitor Jorge Fernandes Ferreira

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamIvory Coast
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 2, Côte d'Ivoire 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 2, Côte d'Ivoire 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! France 2, Côte d'Ivoire 1. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mattéo Guendouzi with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Willy Boly.

  5. Post update

    Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Clauss (France).

  7. Booking

    Karim Konaté (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Karim Konaté (Côte d'Ivoire).

  9. Post update

    Jules Koundé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Adrien Rabiot replaces Paul Pogba.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Jonathan Clauss replaces Kingsley Coman.

  12. Post update

    Offside, France. Mattéo Guendouzi tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Willy Boly (Côte d'Ivoire).

  15. Post update

    Hugo Lloris (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (France).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Maxwel Cornet replaces Nicolas Pépé.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Karim Konaté replaces Sébastien Haller.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Max-Alain Gradel replaces Wilfried Zaha.

Top Stories