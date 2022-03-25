Match ends, England U21 4, Andorra U21 1.
Anthony Gordon scored a sensational volley as England maintained their unbeaten record in qualifying for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship with a routine victory over Andorra.
Everton midfielder Gordon superbly struck England's fourth goal from Valentino Livramento's deep cross.
Folarin Balogun had flicked in the opening goal after just six minutes.
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey scored from distance and Morgan Gibbs-White tapped in for their first under-21 goals.
Albert Rosas scored a superb consolation at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium for winless Andorra's first goal in qualifying.
He nicked the ball off Livramento and ran clear from the halfway line, before cutting past Luke Thomas and drilling home a confident finish.
Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott played the full 90 minutes and ended on the winning side on his under-21 debut.
Lee Carsley's side stay second in the table, three points behind the Czech Republic, but have two games in hand and travel to Albania on Tuesday.
Line-ups
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bursik
- 21Livramento
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 4Colwill
- 3Thomas
- 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forJonesat 62'minutes
- 6Doyle
- 8J RamseySubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 82'minutes
- 7Elliott
- 9Balogun
- 20MaduekeSubstituted forGordonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Gordon
- 12Spence
- 15Cresswell
- 16Johnson
- 17Jones
- 18Garner
- 19Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 22Rushworth
- 23Lewis-Potter
Andorra U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rodríguez
- 2AlonsoSubstituted forRuizat 88'minutes
- 5CuiñasBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRodriguesat 72'minutes
- 10Vales
- 17Costa GomesBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBellidoat 37'minutes
- 7Pubill dos SantosSubstituted forRocaat 72'minutes
- 14Babot
- 6GuillénBooked at 81mins
- 23Remolins
- 11Rosas UbachSubstituted forSilvaat 88'minutes
- 9Fernández
Substitutes
- 3Silva
- 4Bellido
- 8Bienert
- 13Rabelo
- 15Rodrigues
- 16Ruiz
- 19Solá García
- 20Roca
- 21Romá
- Referee:
- Jasmin Sabotic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England U21 4, Andorra U21 1.
Post update
Offside, England U21. Taylor Harwood-Bellis tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Pau Silva replaces Albert Rosas Ubach.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Kilian Ruiz replaces Álex Alonso.
Post update
Attempt missed. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pau Babot (Andorra U21).
Post update
Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tommy Doyle (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Angel Gomes replaces Jacob Ramsey.
Booking
Joel Guillén (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joel Guillén (Andorra U21).
Goal!
Goal! England U21 4, Andorra U21 1. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valentino Livramento with a cross.
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Izan Fernández (Andorra U21).
Post update
Luke Thomas (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Izan Fernández (Andorra U21).
Post update
Foul by Tommy Doyle (England U21).