World Cup 2022: Mane helps Senegal beat Egypt and qualify for Qatar after penalty shootout

Last updated on .From the section Football

Breaking news

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in a shootout to send Senegal to the 2022 World Cup after Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah missed his spot-kick for Egypt.

In a repeat of February's Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal were left jubilant at the final whistle after winning on penalties, with Egypt's players disconsolate and Salah - one of the world's best players - left contemplating his absence from November's tournament in Qatar.

The second leg of the play-off tie in Senegal's new 50,000-seater stadium finished 1-0 to the hosts and 1-1 on aggregate after extra time, sending the game to a tense and dramatic shootout.

Mane had netted the penalty which won the Nations Cup and the Reds forward notched the decisive spot-kick once again after keeper Edouard Mendy had given Senegal an advantage by saving from Mostafa Mohamed at 2-1.

Egypt captain Salah was one of four players to miss the first four penalties of a shootout marked by a vast number of green laser pointers directed at the visiting players and goalkeeper.

Senegal's Boulaye Dia was the scorer of the only goal in normal time - notching after just four minutes with a shot that hit the body of Pharaohs defender Hamdi Fathi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th March 2022

  • SenegalSenegal18:00EgyptEgypt
  • NigeriaNigeria18:00GhanaGhana
  • AlgeriaAlgeria20:30CameroonCameroon
  • MoroccoMorocco20:30DR CongoDR Congo
  • TunisiaTunisia20:30MaliMali

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria64202542114
2Burkina Faso6330124812
3Niger62131317-47
4Djibouti6006429-250

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tunisia6411112913
2Equatorial Guinea632165111
3Zambia621389-17
4Mauritania6024211-92

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria641193613
2Cape Verde632186211
3Liberia620458-36
4Central African Republic611449-54

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon6501123915
2Ivory Coast6411103713
3Mozambique611428-64
4Malawi6105212-103

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali65101101116
2Uganda62313219
3Kenya613249-56
4Rwanda601529-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt6420104614
2Gabon621378-17
3Libya621347-37
4Angola612368-25

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana641173413
2South Africa641162413
3Ethiopia612347-35
4Zimbabwe602427-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal65101541116
2Togo622256-18
3Namibia6123510-55
4Congo6033510-53

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco66002011918
2Guinea-Bissau6132511-66
3Guinea6042511-64
4Sudan6033512-73

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1DR Congo632193611
2Benin631254110
3Tanzania622268-28
4Madagascar611449-54
View full World Cup Qualifying - African tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport