Noel Mooney was named chief executive of the Football Association of Wales in July 2021

Seventeen grassroots football projects in Wales are to receive a share of £1.3m in UK government funding to improve their facilities.

Projects will be given funds to improve pitches, changing rooms and pavilions.

The funding is part of a UK-wide attempt to level up access to high-quality facilities for physical activity.

Improvements will be made in partnership with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

"Improving the facilities across Wales is the FAW's number one strategic objective," said FAW chief executive Noel Mooney.

"This initial round of funding marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and the FAW will continue to work closely with all of its stakeholders, to create a facilities investment fund in order to deliver impactful projects across all corners of Wales as we strive to make football inclusive and accessible to all."

Projects in Baglan, Wrexham, Ceredigion, Bangor, Welshpool, Cardiff and Swansea are among those receiving funding.

They have been chosen for their ability to offer improved facilities in deprived areas, support multi-sport use and increase participation among groups which are currently under-represented, including women, girls and disabled players.

A total of £25m is being invested in grassroots football facilities across the United Kingdom this year, as part of a £230m investment over the next four years.

"We are committed to improving access to high-quality sports facilities for the underprivileged and underrepresented in Wales," said UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.