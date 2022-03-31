Will Scotland be in Qatar this winter?

For the first time in 24 years, Scotland are in a World Cup draw. But while their name is on the guest list, a place at the exclusive party is not a given.

With 32 nations taking part, 29 are confirmed as we prepare for Friday's ceremony at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

One ball fished out the gleaming glass bowls - let's call it X - will represent either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine, who are pencilled in to complete their delayed play-off path in June.

With two hurdles to overcome in the shape of a one-off semi-final at Hampden and final in Cardiff, the rational message is don't get ahead of yourself. But it's impossible not to. Perhaps even the imperturbable Steve Clarke would struggle.

The fanfare of the draw is sure to generate much excitement, although it could yet turn out to be a cruelly extended April Fool's Day prank for Scots.

Will Ukraine be in any shape to play in the summer? How much longer could Fifa wait, with the tournament kicking off on 21 November? Will Gareth Bale officially take over from Saint David and lead Wales to a first World Cup since 1958 or could Clarke's men triumph in the Dragons' den?

Scotland fans will have to wait patiently, along with producers of sticker albums and wallcharts, as the dream takes on an achingly tangible shape from Friday.

Can we plot a dream draw?

When Craig Brown took his seat at the World Cup 1998 draw at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, he did so safe in the knowledge that his Scotland squad had earned the right to compete.

That no national team coach has been in the same position since, makes the anticipation all the sweeter. It also intensifies the sense of dread at missing out.

Back in 1998, Scotland opened the whole shebang in Paris with a narrow loss to defending champions Brazil, drew with Norway, and then lost miserably to Morocco. It was our eighth World Cup and our eighth first-round exit.

So, how will the draw work this time?

The top pot of seeds will feature the seven highest-ranked sides, plus hosts Qatar.

Team X will be among the teams in pot four - even though Wales and Ukraine both currently boast pot three credentials - and will be the 13th European nation at the tournament.

All eight groups in Qatar will have at least one European team, with five groups having two.

So it might be Scotland in with the hosts, Uruguay and Iran. Not bad. Equally, Brazil, Netherlands and Japan could comprise a daunting section. Or even worse, the Scots might not even be there come winter.

Match venues will be known as soon as the draw is made, with the kick-off times confirmed a day later.

Oh aye, and this will be the final World Cup with 32 countries before the competition expands to 48 teams.

Europe will get an extra three places for the 2026 finals, so that nudges up Scotland's chances slightly. However, that will be of scant consolation if we don't make it this time, having already seen our (provisional) name up in lights.