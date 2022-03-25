Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Fleetwood Town midfielder Carl Johnston scored Northern Ireland's goal in Zilina

Northern Ireland Under 21s' faltering bid for Euro 2023 qualification suffered a major setback with a 2-1 defeat away to Slovakia.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Carl Johnston was the goalscorer for John Schofield's side, netting in the 61st minute to equalise Matej Trusa's opener eight minutes before half time.

Jakub Kadak scored a penalty on 86 minutes to win it for the hosts.

The defeat means Northern Ireland stay fifth out of six teams in Group C.

With two wins and five defeats from their seven matches, John Schofield's men are nine points behind the top two of Spain and Russia, who are both on 15 points.

Russia, who Northern Ireland were due to host on Tuesday night, are currently suspended from the competition due to their country's invasion of Ukraine.

The top team will qualify automatically for the finals in Georgie and Romania, with second place in the group earning a play-off spot.

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith, currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers, captain Northern Ireland but committed the foul that led to the penalty for Slovakia's winner.