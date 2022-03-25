Irish Premiership: BBC Sport NI's initial three post-split live stream matches announced
Cliftonville will host Linfield in the first of three initial post-split Irish Premiership matches to be streamed live by BBC Sport NI on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
The current top two sides will meet at Windsor Park on Saturday 9 April, kicking off at 17:30 BST.
The final Big Two match of the season will be the second BBC streamed game, at Windsor Park on 15 April (kick-off 19:45 BST), with the Blues travelling to Crusaders for the third on 18 April (kick-off 19:45 BST).
The Northern Ireland Football League revealed the post-split fixture schedule for the finale of the Premiership campaign on Friday, with the teams in the top six playing each other once more in Section A and the teams in the bottom six doing likewise in Section B.
Larne are at home to Coleraine in the first match after the split on Friday 8 April with the Glens. currently sitting third, welcoming Crusaders to the Oval the following day.
In Section B, the bottom two face each other that weekend when basement side Warrenpoint Town travel to Portadown on 9 April.
The final day of the Irish Premiership season, on Saturday 30 April, will see holders Linfield entertain Coleraine, the Glens and the Reds meeting at The Oval and Larne travelling to Crusaders.
In the final five rounds of fixtures, the race for a European spot will continue with top-half clubs battling it out for home advantage in May's European play-offs, while Glenavon and Ballymena United are competing in Section B for that seventh place that secures a play-off spot.
At the foot of the table, Warrenpoint will have five games against the teams around them to secure their top-flight safety while Portadown's recent resurgence has increased the pressure on both Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers for the relegation play-off decider against Championship opposition.
Post-split fixtures
Section A
Friday 8 April 2022
Larne v Coleraine
Saturday 9 April 2022
Glentoran v Crusaders
Cliftonville v Linfield
Friday 15 April 2022
Linfield v Glentoran
Saturday 16 April 2022
Cliftonville v Larne
Coleraine v Crusaders
Saturday 19 April
Coleraine v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Linfield
Glentoran v Larne
Saturday 23 April 2022
Coleraine v Glentoran
Crusaders v Cliftonville
Linfield v Larne
Saturday 30 April 2022
Crusaders v Larne
Glentoran v Cliftonville
Linfield v Coleraine
Section B
Saturday 9 April 2022
Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon v Ballymena United
Portadown v Warrenpoint Town
Saturday 16 April 2022
Ballymena United v Portadown
Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon
Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers
Tuesday 19 April 2022
Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town
Carrick Rangers v Glenavon
Portadown v Dungannon Swifts
Saturday 23 April 2022
Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers
Glenavon v Portadown
Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town
Saturday 30 April 2022
Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United
Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town
Portadown v Carrick Rangers