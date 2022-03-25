Gareth Southgate and Jordan Henderson spoke to the media ahead of friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast

England manager Gareth Southgate has said he is unsure what a boycott of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would achieve.

The host nation's human rights record has been a recurring subject since it was awarded the tournament and England skipper Harry Kane has said he wants to "shine a light" on the issue.

But Southgate believes withdrawing from the tournament would not help matters.

"I don't know what that achieves - it would be a big story but the tournament would go ahead," Southgate said.

"It's possible, but it's not a decision that the players or myself would make."

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, while women's rights are also a subject of ongoing debate.

Additionally, a report in the Guardian external-link last year claimed 6,500 migrant workers have died in the country since it was awarded the World Cup 12 years ago - although Qatar disputes those figures.

"Whatever we do we will be criticised but we will try to do our best. There are things which are cultural and religious which will be hard to change," added Southgate.

"The biggest issue, which is non-religious and non-cultural, is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either, sadly.

"We have got to use our voice in the right way at the right time."

European captains could make a stand - Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson suggested captains of European nations, at both club and national-team level, could come together in a show of unity during the tournament.

He also praised Kane's leadership in highlighting the issue among the Three Lions squad.

"Harry spoke very honestly on it. There's a possibility of doing something with other European countries. I'm sure we will have those conversations," said the 31-year-old midfielder.

Important for players to 'shine a light on things' at Qatar World Cup - Kane

"Harry [Kane] will speak to the other captains across Europe as well. We don't want to rush into it. It's only a few days to digest since we have been briefed.

"As a senior member of the squad, I do take it as a responsibility. Football is for everyone and we will always stand by that."

'Ethical responsibility' to stop virus spread - Southgate

Southgate was speaking to the media before Saturday's friendly against Switzerland at Wembley Stadium - a game Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will miss after testing positive for Covid.

While isolation restrictions have been fully lifted across England, Southgate has no issue with players locking themselves away to prevent further infections amid a nationwide spike in cases.

"I'm not quite sure why he's out as I think you can carry on with normal life but I think people have an ethical responsibility to stay away from others and stop the spread of the virus," Southgate said.

"It was a shame to lose Bukayo, but we are back in these moments with Covid where there is a spike in the country and we are the same."