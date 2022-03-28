Last updated on .From the section Football

100-cap Hennessey is Wales' rock - Bale

Men's international friendly: Wales v Czech Republic Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website & app, plus live text commentary online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 22:35 and later on demand.

Wayne Hennessey will captain Wales as he wins his 100th cap in Tuesday's friendly against the Czech Republic.

The goalkeeper, 35, will be one of the few players who will keep their places in the team after Thursday's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria.

Manager Robert Page is expected to rest the likes of usual skipper Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

"The important game for us is done. Thankfully we got the positive result," said Page.

"There's a few stiffs bodies out there, Aaron and Gareth. Joe's taken a knock as well so we'll assess them before we select our 23.

"This gives me an opportunity to see some of the fringe players, to see some of the players that didn't play on Thursday evening that haven't played a lot of minutes for us at international level who are doing really well at club level.

"It gives us an opportunity to use it as an exercise to give them minutes, have a look at them at this level and expose them to international football ahead of a big month in June."

On Hennessey's achievement, Page added: "I think rightly so, he deserves that [to captain Wales]. He's going to get his 100th cap.

"To lead the boys out is a great honour and I would love to give him the armband to do that.

"He's an absolute legend of this football team. For what he's given to the country over the years, he deserves all of the plaudits he's going to get."

Bale is unlikely to feature prominently after playing 90 minutes against Austria, having had only 77 minutes for Real Madrid since November.

The same could be true of midfielder Ramsey, another who has only featured sporadically this season on loan at Rangers from Juventus.

Defender Ben Davies will miss the game having returned to Tottenham as a precaution, while midfielder Dylan Levitt has left the squad due to illness.

Young forwards Brennan Johnson and Rabbi Matondo, midfielder Joe Morrell and defenders such as Chris Gunter and Chris Mepham are among those who could be in contention for recalls.

The Football Association of Wales has announced funds from the game against the Czechs will go towards the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Wales were meant to be playing their World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine on Tuesday but, because of Russia's invasion, Ukraine's semi-final play-off against Scotland has been postponed.

Wales will meet the winner of that encounter - potentially in June - with a place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup at stake.

Match facts

Wales are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions (winning four and drawing four); they haven't enjoyed a longer run without defeat since October 2017 (nine).

This will be only the second non-competitive encounter between Wales and Czech Republic (including as Czechoslovakia), and first since a goalless draw at what was then Millennium Stadium in March 2002.

Wales have only won one of their last eight meetings with Czech Republic in all competitions (including as Czechoslovakia), a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win in March 2021 (drawing four and losing three of the other seven).

Including as Czechoslovakia, Czech Republic have only won one of their eight international away games against Wales (drawing three and losing four), a 3-1 European Championship qualifying victory in April 1971.

After losing 1-0 in extra-time to Sweden last time out, Czech Republic are looking to avoid suffering back-to-back international defeats for the first time since 2021, when one of those defeats was by Wales.

Wales have only won one of their last six international friendlies (drawing three and losing two), a 1-0 win over Mexico in March 2021. They have only scored one goal in those six matches.

Gareth Bale has played 321 minutes of international football for Wales since August 2021, more than he has at club level for Real Madrid in 2021-22 (270). Bale has scored five goals in his last four international matches for Wales, more than he had in his previous 28 such appearances beforehand (four goals).

Jan Sykora has scored three goals in his last three internationals for Czech Republic, this despite coming on as a substitute in each of those matches. Sykora netted a brace in a friendly against Kuwait and once against Estonia in a World Cup qualifier, both in November 2021.