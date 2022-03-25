Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Kurt Zouma joined West Ham from Chelsea on a four-year deal last summer for a £29.8m fee

West Ham have donated Kurt Zouma's club fine to nine animal welfare charities.

The Premier League club fined Zouma a reported £250,000 external-link after videos emerged on social media of him slapping and kicking one of his pet cats last month.

The RSPCA took the 27-year-old's cats into care after the incident.

Cats Protection, People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, Pussycat Lodge Trust, Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, National Animal Welfare Trust and Celia Hammond Animal Trust will benefit domestically.

Humane Society International/UK, International Fund Animal Welfare and War Paws are the three international causes receiving donations from the Hammers.

"Our team at the West Ham United Foundation conducted a detailed and thorough process to identify the charities who would substantially benefit from a financial contribution," said a Hammers statement. external-link

"West Ham United would like to thank everyone who contacted the club to propose animal welfare charities and good causes, ensuring that a huge positive has come from something negative."